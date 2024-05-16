HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP, IMPPP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Following several quarters of relentless dilution, Greece-based tanker and dry bulk vessel operator Imperial Petroleum reversed course last year and started to buy back common shares in the open market at massive discounts to net asset value ("NAV"). The company also repurchased some of its outstanding warrants.

Six months ago, an entity affiliated with CEO and controlling shareholder Harry Vafias converted its entire holdings of the company's Series C Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock into new common shares.

In aggregate, Mr. Vafias now controls approximately 35.5% of the company's outstanding common shares and appears to be sufficiently aligned with outside shareholders for Imperial Petroleum to abstain from further dilutive common stock offerings.

Since the announcement of the share repurchase program eight months ago, the company's stock price has increased by almost 200%, vastly outperforming nano-cap shipping peers in the tanker and dry bulk shipping space:

Yahoo Finance

On Thursday, Imperial Petroleum reported decent Q1/2024 results with improved fleet utilization relative to the second half of 2023 and very strong cash flow generation:

Company Press Releases

During the quarter, the company repurchased 0.8 million shares for an aggregate consideration of $2.5 million. However, Imperial Petroleum appears to have paused buybacks since late January, likely as a result of the strong stock price appreciation.

Since initiation of the repurchase program, the company has bought back 4.25 million shares at an average purchase price of $1.97.

Due to the deliveries of the recently acquired product tanker Aquadisiac and Aframax tanker Gstaad Grace II in February, the company's cash balance was down by $57.0 million sequentially to $67.0 million.

However, the company will receive more than $80 million in aggregate cash proceeds from the recent sale of the Aframax tanker Stealth Berana (subsequently renamed Afrapearl II) to spin-off C3is (CISS) and flipping the Gstaad Grace II to a third-party buyer last month.

Following these transactions, the company's fleet consists of six MR2 product tankers, two Suezmax tankers and two Handysize dry bulk carriers with an estimated aggregate value of approximately $265 million.

Regulatory Filings

With the tanker and dry bulk shipping markets exhibiting continued strength, Imperial Petroleum's near-term outlook remains favorable.

Even after the recent rally in the shares, the company continues to trade at a large discount to net asset value:

Company Press Releases / Regulatory Filings / Value Investor's Edge

Adjusted for assumed dilution of in-the-money warrants, the discount to NAV would calculate to almost 65%.

However, this doesn't make the stock a bargain in the nano-cap shipping segment:

Company Press Releases / Regulatory Filings / Value Investor's Edge

That said, investors should note that companies with higher discounts either continue to dilute shareholders, don't engage in share repurchases or lack the strong balance sheet of Imperial Petroleum.

On the flip side, companies trading at similar discounts like EuroDry (EDRY) and Pyxis Tankers (PXS) have exhibited much better corporate governance and abstained from growing their fleet at the expense of common shareholders, but they are both lacking Imperial Petroleum's superior balance sheet and earnings power.

In the current charter rate environment, I would expect Imperial Petroleum to generate up to $80 million in operating cash flow this year which should add substantially to net asset value going forward, at least when assuming the company to abstain from acquiring overpriced vessels in related-party dealings like it has done several times in the recent past.

Under this scenario, diluted net asset value per share could eclipse $13 by the end of this year.

With the shares about to break out to new recovery highs above $4 and charter rates widely expected to remain strong, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating with an increased price target of $6 which still represents an approximately 55% discount to my $13 diluted NAV estimate by year-end.

However, given the company's tainted history and ongoing lack of shareholder capital returns, Imperial Petroleum's common stock remains only suited for speculative investors while income-oriented readers should take a closer look at the company's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (IMPPP) which I have discussed in a separate article earlier this week.

Bottom Line

Imperial Petroleum reported decent first quarter results with improved fleet utilization and very strong cash flow generation.

Pro forma for recent vessel sales, the company's cash position calculates to approximately $150 million. Imperial Petroleum continues to have no debt.

Even after the recent rally, shares are still trading at a material discount to net asset value but more or less in line with many of its Greece- or Cyprus-based nano-cap peers.

However, given the company's best-in-class balance sheet and strong earnings power, I would expect the recent rally to continue, particularly with shares on the verge of breaking out to new recovery highs above $4 on decent volume.

Consequently, I am raising my price target from $4.60 to $6.00 and reiterate my "Buy" rating on the company's common shares.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.