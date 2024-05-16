Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Times have been difficult for Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO). If you're not familiar with the company, it's a firm that's engaged in the agricultural space. Specifically, the company focuses primarily on the sourcing, producing, packing, and distribution, of avocados. Given how popular avocados have become with some segments of the population, you might think that this particular enterprise would be doing well for itself. But since I last rated the company a ‘hold’ back in September of 2022, shares have plunged 22.3% while the S&P 500 has surged by 36.6%.

This downside seems to have been driven by two factors. First and foremost, shares of the business were not exactly cheap at that time. And they aren't cheap today, either. Second, financial results worsened in 2023 relative to 2022. Almost every profitability metric followed revenue lower. However, we are starting to see some improvements, both on the top and bottom lines. In addition to this, the company has a lot going for it based on the growing popularity of the avocado. Even though the stock has fallen quite a bit, I wouldn't go so far as to call it a ‘buy’ candidate. But I would say that the company makes for a decent ‘hold’ until we see what else could be in store moving forward.

Mixed results

Over the past couple of years, the financial performance achieved by Mission Produce has been undoubtedly mixed. Take the 2023 fiscal year as an example. Revenue totaled $953.9 million. That represents a decline from the $1.05 billion in revenue generated in 2022. Digging deeper, it appears as though this drop in sales was driven in large part by a 24% decline in per unit avocado sales prices. This more than offset a 12% increase in the volume of avocados sold. This makes a great deal of sense. In a commoditized market, a large increase in volume is often associated with declining prices. And based on the data, the Mexican avocado industry experienced much larger shipments in 2023 than it did in 2022.

This is not to say that there weren't any bright spots from a revenue perspective. You see, while avocados account for the vast majority of Mission Produce’s revenue, it does generate revenue from other offerings as well. Examples include mangoes and blueberries. And during 2023, revenue associated with blueberries came in strong at $52.4 million. Although this is still only a small part of the overall pie, it represented a meaningful increase over the $10.7 million in sales generated from blueberries in 2022. However, it is worth noting that the results from 2022 involved only part of a year of those operations. After all, the blueberry side of the business is relatively new.

With revenue declining, you would expect for profits to have taken a hit. However, the company went from generating a loss of $34.6 million to generating a loss of $2.8 million. The bigger problem was a decline in cash flows. Operating cash flow went from $35.2 million down to $29.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a drop from $39 million to $35.4 million. One silver lining here is that at least EBITDA increased year over year. But that increase was very small, from $47.6 million to $48.4 million.

Despite the mixed results seen in 2023, results seen so far for 2024 are promising. Revenue rose from $213.5 million to $258.7 million for the first quarter of the year. Blueberry sales rose from $29.8 million to $32.5 million, while mango sales grew from $7.3 million to $10.9 million. But the real driver was the company's core product. Avocado revenue jumped from $174 million to $212.3 million. Interestingly, volume was essentially flat year over year. In spite of that, the company benefited from a 23% surge in per unit avocado sales prices. This rise in revenue, particularly the source of it being higher sales prices, helped the company's bottom line. The firm went from a loss of $8.8 million to breaking even in the first quarter of 2024. Operating cash flow went from negative $1.3 million to positive $9.5 million. On an adjusted basis, it surged from $2.5 million to $21 million. And lastly, EBITDA shot up from $2.3 million to $19.2 million.

When it comes to valuing the company, we don't really know what to expect for the rest of the fiscal year from a financial perspective. Management does not offer guidance, and projecting out based on a single quarter in an industry that is subject to such volatility would be asking for a mistake. What I do know is that, in the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using data from both 2022 and 2023. On an absolute basis, shares are very expensive. I then compared the firm to five similar enterprises as shown in the table below. Under each scenario, three of the five companies ended up being cheaper than Mission Produce. So this suggests that, on a relative basis, shares are about fairly valued or perhaps slightly on the expensive side.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Mission Produce 22.9 20.2 SunOpta (STKL) 50.8 25.6 Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) 2.7 2.6 B&G Foods (BGS) 3.3 16.7 Dole (DOLE) 2.7 6.2 Calavo Growers (CVGW) 26.6 24.3 Click to enlarge

This, to me, naturally makes Mission Produce a difficult company to justify investing in. However, for those focused on the very long term, there are some things to take into consideration. For starters, using data from 2022, which is the most recent year for which results are available, the global avocado market is worth about $18 billion. About 27% of that market involves the US and Canada, while another 32% involves Latin America. What's really exciting is that, when it comes to the US market at least, there seems to be some significant growth occurring. Back in 2012, for instance, the average person in the US consumed about 5.3 pounds worth of avocados. That number has grown at a roughly 4.5% growth rate per annum, taking total consumption up to 8.2 pounds by 2022.

There appear to be a couple of reasons behind this increase. For starters, millennial households are much more likely to consume avocados than older generations. About 73% of Millennial households purchase them. And this leads us to the other aspect, which is at a growing portion of the population in the US is Hispanic in origin. About 35% of those who are Generation Z are Hispanic. That compares to 17% for Millennials and 12% for Generation X. 91% of Hispanic households purchase avocados, with the average annual spending on them being about 73% greater than what it is for non-Hispanic households in the US. And what's even better, is that the trend of growing consumption is likely to continue. This is because, in 2022, per capita consumption of avocados was about 19.8 pounds in Mexico. That's well above current levels in the US. When you look at other countries like Canada, parts of Europe, and elsewhere, there exist growth prospects as well.

To really prepare itself for the long haul, management has made significant investments into the company. Back in 2021, for instance, the firm allocated $73.4 million on capital expenditures. This number did decline over the ensuing two years and is expected to fall further to between $30 million and $35 million this year. However, a growing portion of its investments has involved diversifying into blueberries. These initiatives, combined with growing demand for the firm's products, are expected to allow long-term revenue growth to be in the mid-single digit range, with adjusted EBITDA growth expected to be in the high single digits.

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, Mission Produce is an intriguing company and I believe that it has a very bright future. However, the stock is priced at pretty lofty levels right now. Based on results from the first quarter of 2024, I am encouraged that this year might be rather robust for shareholders. That could bring the trading multiples down to some extent. But even with that, it's difficult imagining the stock becoming a value prospect. Given these factors and in spite of the long-term growth opportunity that seems to exist here, I believe that Mission Produce makes for a better ‘hold’ prospect than anything else at this point in time.