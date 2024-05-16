Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Spring feels like an opportune time to clean up. Out with the old, in with the new! Today, we revisit the important topic of keeping life simple. Not just our homes, but also our portfolios and investments.

Near the beginning of the year, we published an article based on a discussion with a retired friend. The article was called "How To Build A Portfolio With Four ETFs." The idea originated from a discussion about the requirements of a successful retirement from a financial perspective. Retirement planning is complex, but the thesis was simple. A well-allocated portfolio of just four exchange-traded funds can handle the challenges of the average retired investor.

The viewership of the article and thoughtful discussion within the comment section precipitated the creation of a follow-up article called "How To Build A Portfolio With Four ETFs: Part II". The two initial discussions aimed to tackle investors at the opposite ends of the investing spectrum. While Part I focused on a recently retired investor, Part II was aimed towards a younger investor looking to create a tax - efficient growth machine to maximize total return.

Today, we round out the discussion with a third portfolio that is more one-sized fits all. We will build a core portfolio holding just four ETFs for the average investor.

The 60/40 Portfolio

Most investors are familiar with the concept behind a 60/40 portfolio. For the uninitiated, a portfolio of roughly 60% equity and 40% fixed income is considered the gold standard for an investor with a moderate risk tolerance. Morningstar describes the 60/40 portfolio as:

…the standard-bearer for investors with a moderate risk tolerance. It gives you about half the volatility of the stock market but tends to provide good returns over the long term. For the past 20 years, it's been a great portfolio for investors to stick with.

Over the past decade, the strategy came under fire as bottoming interest rates left little upside for bonds. While low interest rates fueled corporate growth, it also meant dwindling interest income for bond investors and the end of the falling interest rate era.

As the federal funds rate increased over the past three years, the change reshaped the outlook of the traditionalist allocation. Rising yields mean bonds now generate meaningful interest income, and the possibility of rate cuts means potential appreciation for longer duration assets.

The 60/40 allocation has been reborn and remains generally accepted by some of the most legendary investors, and serving as the basis for the Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX). Investors have generally been able to recreate the methodology using broad index funds covering stocks and bonds, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (BND).

Many investors have been successful using a combination of those two ETFs, holding and reinvesting dividends for decades. Regardless of the recent bond bear market, the strategy has been a reliable generator of income and growth over the long term.

However, a two asset strategy leaves room for issues. Foremost, following a single index exposes you to risk factors within the underlying methodology. For example, concentration of equity indices has increased, allocating capital towards fewer investments. A recent report from Goldman Sachs (GS) expressed concern around the concentration of the S&P 500 index (SPX).

The ten largest stocks in SPX account for 33% of the index, which is higher than the 27% peak reached prior to the peak of tech valuations in the early 2000s. As concentration increases, diversification decreases. With a higher portion of our capital invested in fewer companies concentrated in fewer industries, we are more exposed to a set of risk factors.

We can address the problem, while keeping the portfolio simple.

The Goal: Recreate the 60/40 portfolio…but better

The concentration issue presented by research from GS is not novel. Concentration in SPX has been a noted issue even before the pandemic, as the mega-cap tech stocks began to dominate the market. However, the post-pandemic era has propelled the issue to new heights.

Today, we aim to adjust the traditional allocation to create more balance, while retaining an indexed, cost-effective approach. We will add two additional ETFs that invest in underserved sectors, providing a balanced portfolio for the everyday investor.

The core portfolio proposed will contain four ETFs, all of which follow the same two criteria…

Index Funds Only Expense Ratios Under 1.00%

The criteria remain unchanged from the selection process of Part II, where we provide a more detailed explanation of our rationale.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI)

The first and largest position will be the legendary VTI, one of the world's largest ETFs. VTI has over $1.5 trillion in assets under management, nearly three times the AUM of SPY. The fund is managed by Vanguard, one of the largest asset managers with an impeccable track record. The fund tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index, investing across nearly the entire stock market of the United States. VTI is also one of the cheapest funds, charging an expense ratio of just three basis points, cheaper than SPY which charges nine basis points.

VTI invests in nearly all the domestic stock market. The fund covers all market capitalizations from small cap to mega cap. However, the portfolio is still market capitalization weighted like SPX, meaning the largest companies receive the largest allocation. Accordingly, the top ten holdings account for over 25% of the fund's investments, which is a marginal improvement over the concentration of SPY or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). The total stock market fund will serve as the foundation of the portfolio, investing across the economy.

VTI offers a platform for portfolio growth, capitalizing on the largest and most successful businesses in the United States. By investing in the entire market, shareholders will not beat the market, but will be the market.

VTI offers a dividend distribution of just under 1.4% based on where share prices sit. The current yield is modest, creating a degree of tax efficiency for larger investors. Additionally, a ten-year dividend growth rate of over 7% is a promising platform for future growth.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

BND is an ETF targeting most of the high quality fixed income universe. The fund is equal weighted between government and corporate bonds, meaning there is a large risk-free portion of the portfolio. The fund replicates the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index

BND is a large fund with over $300 billion in assets under management. The fund distributed income on a monthly basis, sending a variable dividend. As rates increase, so has BND's dividend. Based on the prior month's distribution, the forward yield is 3.6%.

Bond ETFs generally display a degree of elasticity with movements in interest rates. While the price of the ETF moves based on current interest rate movements, dividends typically move more slowly.

BND has suffered in recent years, primarily due to rising interest rates. While long-term declines in rates were a source of fuel for bond performance, the rapid normalization of interest rates meant rapid adjustments. BND's share price has declined considerably over the past several years.

Looking forward, shareholders should be optimistic. As interest rates stabilize, so has BND's price. Today, investors have an opportunity to enter the bond market during a strong economy with significantly more yield than any time over the past decade.

With over 17,000 holdings, BND is extraordinarily diverse across assets, maturities, and coupon rates. Charging just three basis points, BND is also one of the cheapest fixed income funds trading today.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SCHD is an ETF run by Charles Schwab (SCHW), a ubiquitous asset manager. The fund is an all star in the dividend space, combining a yield nearly twice that of SPX with a strong growth rate. SCHD invests in large, dividend paying companies operating across sectors including energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, and more. Also, important for our portfolio, SCHD excludes REITs entirely. SCHD does not include any investments in equity or mortgage REITs. SCHD is currently the only domestic ETF that tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

SCHD is a favorite among investors of all shapes and sizes. The long-term trajectory is compelling, outperforming many competing funds. Over the past five years, SCHD's dividend has grown at a rate of 13% annually, far outpacing the current rate of inflation.

For investors, SCHD represents an excellent opportunity for a low-cost value ETF. The fund is one of the largest and most liquid in the space, with a battle tested index of 100 dividend-paying stocks. SCHD keeps it simple and continues treating investors kindly.

As expected for any ETF beneath the SCHW umbrella, SCHD is cheap, charging just 0.06%. The underlying index was recently rebalanced, removing some notable names, including Broadcom (AVGO). More information on the underlying index can be found here.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

VNQ is one of the oldest REIT ETFs and managed by Vanguard. There are a variety of REIT ETFs available from both Vanguard and other managers such as BlackRock (BLK). Each fund within the REIT space specifically is nuanced based on the underlying index. VNQ is preferable to many other REIT funds for two primary reasons.

First, VNQ's underlying index includes exposure to additional companies under the umbrella of real estate, while excluding mortgage REITs. This means tangential real estate companies such as brokerage CBRE (CBRE) and research firm CoStar Group (CSGP) are included in the portfolio. However, the riskier mortgage segment is excluded from the portfolio, which is beneficial due to mounting cyclical issues.

VNQ's portfolio is broadly allocated across the real estate sector. This means the fund covers a variety of landlords which are diversified across commercial asset classes including residential, commercial, utility, and even specialized assets like timber. Industrial and telecom account for the largest allocations at nearly 13%.

VNQ's diversified exposure to the real estate sector is a one-stop shop for shareholders seeking sector exposure. Given real estate is excluded from SCHD and one of the smallest sectors of SPX at just 2.2%, an allocation to VNQ presents little correlation risk to other equity holdings. Meanwhile, it provides cost-effective, liquid exposure to an attractive asset class.

VNQ pays quarterly dividends corresponding to an annual yield of 4.2% based on the last 12 months. As with other funds from Vanguard, VNQ is cost-effective, charging just 12 basis points as an expense ratio.

Allocation

Allocating capital is another area where investors often find themselves stuck. We remain close to our goal of recreating an improved version of a 60/40 portfolio. Accordingly, we would use a similar allocation, investing most of our capital into the equity funds while investing a minority in bonds. We should stick to our "4-3-2-1" model.

VTI receives the largest allocation at 40%. Simply put, the fund serves as the bedrock of any core portfolio. Investing across nearly every stock in the United States, the ETF is a compelling one size fits all opportunity. VTI is more than just a domestic ETF. Holding over 3,700 different positions, the fund covers the American economy in near totality.

BND is the second-largest holding at 30% of the portfolio. Representing most of the income piece of the 60/40 portfolio, BND is comprehensive. The split between government bonds and corporates eliminates the need for differentiated funds. All the while, investors are diversified by maturity and issuer, limiting a variety of risk factors. Monthly income also generates follow on capital for reinvestments or investment into one of the other three funds.

SCHD balances out the weight of our equity portfolio with a 20% allocation. The concentration risk of equity indices calls for adjustment on the part of investors. As the research from GS identified, there is significant risk associated with investing nearly a third of your capital across just ten names in a concentrated economy. Risks to the tech sector are pervasive under this scenario. SCHD's value tilt aims away from the largest names and provides additional growing income.

Finally, VNQ earns our smallest allocation at just 10%. The real estate sector is underserved or excluded from most equity indices. Today, the sector represents just 2.2% of the SPX. That said, the asset class is well positioned to continue thriving into the second half of 2024. As interest rates temper, real estate investors have an opportunity to digest economic changes and begin strategizing.

Let's review the key metrics of our proposed portfolio. The trailing twelve-month dividend yield is 2.6% with a three-year compound average growth rate of 7.2%. The yield and income growth are supplemented by strong price appreciation across the core assets in the portfolio. The weighted average expense ratio of the portfolio is just 5 basis points.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

These four investments provide a simple, effective portfolio powered by stocks and bonds. The portfolio is diversified across sectors, market capitalizations, and issuers using just four core funds. We aimed to create a better iteration of the 60/40 portfolio with limited additional complexity. Looking at the results, we ended up with a 70/30 portfolio with a bias towards income producing equity investments. Accepting little additional risk and volatility, the portfolio provides a platform for building income and long-term wealth.

One common question regarding these portfolios is the exclusion of international funds, such as the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF (VEA). Large corporations domiciled in the United States such as Apple (AAPL) or Nike (NKE) are global operations which benefit from the economic growth of other countries. Investing across borders involves a bet on the economic and geopolitical stability of other countries, in addition to complexities around currencies. Over time, the advantageous corporate ecosystem of the United States has powered superior long-term returns for investors. A broad investment across companies operating with the United States also provides diversification across other economies.