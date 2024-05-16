selimaksan/E+ via Getty Images

The Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) seeks to maximise current income, while giving due importance to preservation of capital. This actively managed ETF is geared towards investors that want to park their cash whilst waiting for opportune investments. The returns since inception show that the fund has managed to keep its investors (and their emotions) in the positive territory.

Data by YCharts

MINT invests in USD denominated, investment grade fixed income securities. While the portfolio primarily comprises local securities, it does include incumbents from across the globe.

MINT

We have only included securities that had an over 1% of weight in the above graphic. For a full listing, please check out the ETF website. The fund seeks to keep the average duration of its portfolio to one year or less. Duration is a measure of a portfolio's sensitivity of interest rates and the relationship is inverse. A one year or less duration exposes MINT to an insignificant amount of interest rate risk.

BUI

In the normal course of business, the ETF also aims to keep the dollar weighted average portfolio maturity to three years or less. It would be an understatement to say that the fund is erring on the side of caution based on the April 30 numbers.

MINT

MINT's annual expenses are 0.35% and despite that it has outperformed the FTSE 3-Month Treasury Bill Index in most timeframes.

MINT

Prior Coverage

While we have not been buyers of MINT, we softened our stance on it once the Zero Interest Rate Policy [ZIRP] took a breather. Our article headlines reflected our change of emotions.

Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

MINT currently yields around 5.08% (price $100.39, last monthly distribution 42.5 cents), which is less than what the 3-month treasuries pay at the moment.

Outlook

Cash is an important part of the investor's portfolio. Investors tend to forget that periodically. One of the most hilarious periods where we saw that was in late 2021 as the full euphoria of ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) made "investor" fully delirious. You actually saw closed end funds bid to 40% premiums over NAV. Back then, cash yielded nothing. Today, despite the 5% plus yields on cash or near cash equivalents, investors are still not fully committed to the cause. Sure, total money market funds are exploding.

ICI Via Bloomberg

But there is a ton of idle cash in bank checking accounts earning nothing. We have seen that time and time again as we have reviewed bank earnings. Money market funds are also very depressed relative to the equity capitalization.

Tavi Costa As Shared On X

We will note here that the spikes that marked the bottom in 2002 and 2009, had the ratio going vertical. Money rushed into money market funds and out of mutual funds. Both things that would make this ratio spike. Today, we have broad-based complacency. So cash parking is still underused. If you want to do it, though, does MINT make sense? While the current yield is lower than the Treasury bills, its estimated yield to maturity is a bit higher.

MINT

You would expect this to be a bit higher than 3 month Treasuries, as the fund does take on some credit risk. You can get a sense of this by looking at the credit ratings of their underlying holdings.

MINT

Some not rated by S&P do have a rating by one of the other two, but we are talking about cash parking here. So that risk has to be disclosed, even if it is minor. The fund is taking this extra risk, but because it is locking in a slightly longer timeframe, the fund is not getting much juice. What we mean by that is the yield curve is inverted, and it is tough here to make much more without taking excessive risk and losing the "cash-like" feature. Because the extra yield here is so small, one might question whether it is worth buying MINT for that relative to the risk. We think, at this point, the answer is no. We are not being prudish here. There have been times in the past when we have even embraced 8% yields on junk bonds. You were getting the right amount of delta for sticking your neck out. While with MINT your risk is almost the same as Treasuries over this timeframe, you are paying 35 basis points extra here and that neutralizes a lot of the extra yield.

MINT

We would not be interested in this outside of a sudden large discount (yes they can happen in ETFs too, though very rarely). For our money, we prefer finding individual opportunities where the yields are very high relative to the risk. We also match this with the right duration for our objective. For example, we locked in a 9% yield to maturity for 5 months where we knew the company was bulletproof. Was that "cash parking"? We don't care about what it is called. We care that the payment is there when the bills are due. That kind of due diligence work pays off, but it is a lot of work. For investors who want to park cash today, we suggest something like US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) which we have written about previously, or Treasury Direct.

