Chart Of The Moment: Not All Jobs Are Equal

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
600 Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) nonfarm payrolls has averaged monthly gains of over 233k over the past year.
  • By all standards, that is a healthy number, especially considering the federal funds rate has been above 5% over that same time period.
  • However, a deeper look into the numbers may reveal the impact of higher rates.

unrecognizable motion blurred business people in an office

JARAMA

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) nonfarm payrolls has averaged monthly gains of over 233k over the past year. By all standards, that is a healthy number, especially considering the federal funds rate has been above 5% over that same time period.

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
600 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News