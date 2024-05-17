JD.com, Inc. (JD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 12:26 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock, JDCMF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.83K Followers

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Zhang - Director of Investor Relations
Sandy Xu - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Shan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs
Alicia Yap - Citi Research
Kenneth Fong - UBS Securities Asia Ltd.
Thomas Chong - Jefferies Hong Kong

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by for JD.Com's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Sean Zhang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Zhang

Thank you. Good day, everyone. Welcome to JD.Com's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. For today's call, CEO of JD.Com, Ms. Sandy Xu will share her opening remarks; and our CFO, Mr. Ian Shan, will discuss the financial results. Then we'll open the call to questions from analysts.

Before turning the call over to Sandy, let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Please be reminded that during this call, our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's view as of today only and will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on our website, which applies to this call.

We'll discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please also refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the earnings press release. Also, please note, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB unless otherwise stated.

Now let me turn the call over to our CEO, Sandy. Sandy, please.

Recommended For You

About JD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JD

Trending Analysis

Trending News