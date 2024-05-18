J Studios

C3 Stock Plunged More Than 45%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) investors have performed poorly since my previous article in early March 2024, highlighting my confidence that C3 stock's bullish momentum could carry on. However, the market had other ideas, as AI suffered a deep pullback, dropping more than 45% from its March highs toward its recent lows. As a result, AI investors bailed quickly from the enterprise SaaS company as the market rotated from the generative AI FOMO.

I assessed the market's pessimism as justified. While AI stock is evaluated to be relatively undervalued ("B" valuation grade), C3's unprofitability ("D-" profitability grade) remains a critical headwind that C3 must address moving ahead.

Accordingly, C3 is expected to post negative adjusted operating margins through the FY2026 forecast period. While C3's generative AI pilots have shown promise, the developments are still nascent. Furthermore, C3's transition from a primarily subscription-based revenue model to a consumption-based one to broaden AI adoption is still in the early stages. C3 management is confident that the revenue growth inflection will follow through. However, I assessed that C3 needs to demonstrate a more robust growth cadence with larger enterprises and the federal government to bolster buying sentiments.

C3 Needs To Do More To Convince Investors

Consequently, I gleaned that the market will likely remain relatively skeptical of a more pronounced growth inflection in C3's operating performance until it delivers the required results. CEO Tom Siebel highlighted go-to-market challenges as C3 "transitioned from high-value deals worth millions of dollars to a more accessible pricing model." Therefore, it takes time to reignite C3's revenue growth momentum, although the inflection is uncertain. AI's relatively languid "D" growth grade underscores Wall Street's relative pessimism on C3's revenue growth visibility.

While C3 management believes that the surge in AI infrastructure stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) emphasizes the significant opportunities in AI, I think C3 isn't considered a market leader in its field. In addition, management also "acknowledged the possibility of not achieving market leadership." Despite that, C3 is confident it doesn't need to be a "top competitor" in enterprise AI to drive a re-rating in AI stock's valuation.

I believe investors must be aware of C3's revenue concentration in its business model. C3's bookings for the previous fiscal quarter (FQ3) attributed a 72% exposure to the oil and gas industry. In addition, the revenue growth inflection from C3's generative AI pilots remains uncertain, which could hinder AI's more robust recovery from its bear market decline.

However, Wall Street is relatively optimistic about C3's revenue growth opportunities over the next fiscal year. As seen above, C3's revenue growth estimates have been revised upwards over the past six months. While the pace of revenue and earnings upgrades could be accelerated, AI's valuation is still reasonable compared to other enterprise AI growth plays. As seen with its "B" valuation grade, the market has already reflected pessimism in C3's execution over the next fiscal year.

C3's fourth fiscal quarter earnings release will be delivered on May 29. I assessed that AI had already bottomed in April, as a bear trap occurred at the $20 level.

Furthermore, AI has recovered above the pivotal $25 zone, a critical support level that must be regained to attract momentum investors to return. While AI is near-term overbought, a further recovery seems likely.

Is AI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

C3 is an unprofitable enterprise SaaS company. It has faced challenges transitioning from a subscription-based revenue model to a consumption-based one. While the company has attempted to hype up its generative AI initiatives, the developments remain nascent. Therefore, unless C3 management provides more confidence in its ability to convert and monetize more robustly, AI's valuation could remain relatively languid in the near term.

Notwithstanding my cautious commentary, I view AI's risk/reward profile as relatively attractive at the current levels. AI's increasingly constructive price action and reasonable valuation suggest the market hasn't entered AI FOMO mode. Therefore, it should set up C3 stock relatively well as the enterprise SaaS company looks to deliver its FQ4 earnings release on May 29.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

