Mark Segal/DigitalVision via Getty Images

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) appears to have made substantial progress in reducing its operating costs, with a $1.50 per BOE reduction in combined lease operating expense and workover expense in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023. It also indicated that it expects the lowered operating costs to continue during the rest of 2024.

HighPeak's production appears to be roughly in-line with expectations. Total daily sales volumes were flat in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023, but HighPeak had previously noted that Q4 2023 sales volumes took a 6% hit from weather and midstream issues.

The significant decrease in operating costs boosts HighPeak's value, and I now estimate its value at approximately $13.50 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. This is a $3 per share increase from when I last looked at HighPeak. While HighPeak's current share price is slightly above this estimated value, it is close enough for me to move to a neutral outlook on the stock now.

Notes On Production

HighPeak reported average sales volumes of 49,729 BOEPD (80% oil) in Q1 2024. This was roughly the same total daily volumes as the 49,952 BOEPD that it reported in Q4 2023, although HighPeak's daily oil volumes went down by approximately -2% from last quarter as its oil cut was 81% in Q4 2023.

HighPeak did note that its Q4 2023 sales volumes were negatively impacted by approximately 3,300 BOEPD due to weather issues and unscheduled midstream maintenance. Adjusted for that, HighPeak's sales volumes could be down mid-single digits quarter-over-quarter.

A mid-single digits quarter-over-quarter decline during the remainder of 2024 would result in HighPeak's full-year volumes ending up within its guidance range of 43,000 to 47,000 BOEPD, so that makes sense. HighPeak's 2024 exit rate production may be around 41,000 to 44,000 BOEPD, though.

Cost Reductions

HighPeak initially provided guidance for its lease operating expenses to be $7.50 to $8.50 per BOE in 2024. It reported $6.69 per BOE in combined lease operating and workover expenses in Q1 2024 and indicated it expected to achieve a similar number during the rest of the year. This is a significant reduction from the $8.19 per BOE in combined lease operating and workover expenses that it reported in Q4 2023 and is also much better than the combined $9.83 per BOE that it reported for those items in Q1 2023.

HighPeak's Operating Costs (highpeakenergy.com (Q1 2024 Presentation))

HighPeak noted that its infrastructure investments and chemical program optimization has contributed to this improvement in operating costs. HighPeak's per BOE operating costs are pretty low given its 80% oil cut.

Updated 2024 Outlook

For now, I am keeping HighPeak's modeled 2024 production at 45,000 BOEPD, which is the midpoint of its guidance. HighPeak's Q1 2024 volumes were near 50,000 BOEPD, so I think it is somewhat more likely to end up in the upper half of its guidance range, though.

Current 2024 strip is now around $78 to $79 WTI oil, which leads to a projection of $1.065 billion in revenues after hedges for HighPeak.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 13,140,000 $78.00 $1,025 NGLs 1,741,050 $24.50 $43 Natural Gas 9,263,700 $1.65 $15 Hedge Value -$18 Total $1,065 Click to enlarge

HighPeak's cost reductions have resulted in its combined lease operating expense and workover expense being modeled at $6.75 per BOE for the full year now. HighPeak hasn't formally changed its lease operating expense guidance for 2024, but its Q1 2024 earnings call comments suggest that $6.75 per BOE is a good number to use for modelling.

This leads to a projection of $192 million in free cash flow for HighPeak in 2024 at current strip.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense And Workovers $111 Production And Ad Valorem Taxes $57 Cash G&A $17 Cash Interest $145 Capital Expenditures $543 Total Expenditures $873 Click to enlarge

HighPeak's dividend adds up to around $20 million to $21 million per year. It also put $8.8 million towards share repurchases in Q1 2024, repurchasing 0.566 million shares at an average cost of $15.50 per share.

HighPeak may end 2024 with around 127 million outstanding shares and $869 million in net debt if it continues with that pace of share repurchases.

Notes On Valuation

Due to HighPeak's significant improvement in operating costs and the increased projected free cash flow for 2024 (largely driven by reduced costs), I have increased its estimated value to approximately $13.50 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. This is a $3 per share increase from my previous estimate of HighPeak's value.

I still believe that HighPeak's production is likely to decrease throughout 2024, resulting in late 2024 production in the low-40 thousand BOEPD range. It also has a large term loan (with $1.17 billion outstanding at the end of Q1 2024) that it needs to manage. HighPeak is required to pay down this term loan by $30 million per quarter, and the term loan matures in September 2026.

HighPeak's improved cost structure gives it more projected free cash flow and thus more breathing room to make its required term loan payments without cutting capex or using some of its cash on hand.

Conclusion

HighPeak Energy has made significant progress reducing its operating costs. It reported combined lease operating expense and workover expense of $6.69 per BOE in Q1 2024, a reduction of 18% compared to Q4 2023 and a reduction of 32% compared to Q1 2023. HighPeak also mentioned that it expected these operating costs to remain at similar levels during the rest of 2024, which would be well under its original guidance of $7.50 to $8.50 per BOE in lease operating expense.

This increases HighPeak's estimated value to $13.50 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. HighPeak is expected to generate nearly $200 million in free cash flow in 2024 now, although with significant production declines from its 2023 exit rate to its 2024 exit rate. The reduced operating costs are helping its free cash flow generation and should improve its ability to position itself to deal with its term loan that matures in September 2026.