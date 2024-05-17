Jordan Siemens

Dear readers,

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) is a cannabis REIT which owns 14 industrial cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries in license-limited U.S. states, leased to about a dozen tenants.

I believe that the REIT has been over-looked by investors because it is obviously quite small, with a market cap of only $420 Million, and its shares are only traded OTC. For these reasons, the stock has traded at a meaningful discount to its more established (and NYSE listed) peer Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), which did, in my opinion, create a solid opportunity to buy a high-dividend paying stock with a substantial margin of safety.

I've written a number of bullish articles on the stock over the past year, urging people to BUY this under-appreciated stock with a high double-digit dividend yield and massive potential upside. Since my first BUY call last June, the stock has had an impressive RoR of 85%, compared to 25% of the S&P 500 (SPX). More recently, since my last article written in March, the stock has returned a total of 27%, outperforming the S&P 500 which only returned 2.5% over the same period.

My bullish thesis on NewLake was based on a couple of factors. Firstly, I liked the fact that cannabis seemed likely to be reclassified to a Schedule III substance, which had the potential to significantly decrease the tax burden on cannabis operators and therefore improve their rent coverage. Secondly, I liked the high dividend yield (as much as 13% at one point), which was in the double-digits for most of the past year, and crucially was well covered with a payout ratio of 75-80%, below the low-end of management's target of 80-90%. And thirdly, I found the valuation with an implied cap rate of 11%+ to be very cheap, and expected the spread to 10-year treasuries to decline from 7.5% to 4-5%, which had the potential to increase the stock price all the way to $22 per share (my PT from the last article).

Today, following a recent announcement by the DEA that it will move forward with the reclassification of cannabis, and solid Q1 2024 results, the stock trades at $20.50 per share, only 6% shy of my price target. With most of the expected upside now realized, it's time to downgrade NLCP to a HOLD and consider trimming the position.

Here are three reasons why:

1. Bullish catalysts have already played out

NewLake's price recently jumped by about 10% on the announcement that after months of waiting, the DEA has finally confirmed that it is ready to move forward with the reclassification of cannabis to a Schedule III substance.

The change has had significant support from President Biden since October 2022, when the Presidential office called for a review of federal laws. And the support appears to be ongoing, as President Biden even mentioned cannabis in his recent State of the Union speech. Following the blessing from the DEA, the policy has crossed the last big hurdle and now only needs to be signed by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The reclassification which will move cannabis from Schedule I, which includes substances such as heroin or LSD, to Schedule IIII which includes less harmful substances such as ketamine or anabolic steroids, and importantly will remove the onerous Section 280E taxation for cannabis operators. It is expected that this will increase the operator's profitability by as much as 20%, which will significantly increase their ability to cover their rent, i.e. improve their rent coverage and credit rating.

The reclassification is a big deal for the industry, but because it now seems like a near certainty, following the recent increase in stock price, it's likely already fully priced in.

2. NewLake has become fairly valued

I like to look at REIT valuations in two ways.

First, on a P/FFO basis, NewLake trades at 10.5x FFO. If you're familiar with REITs, this will seem low to you, especially when compared to way more established REITs such as Realty Income (O). But it's important to remember just how small and unproven NewLake really is. This is a REIT, which only IPO'd two years ago in 2022 and traded below 7x FFO less than a year ago. I find a comparison to IIPR meaningful, but do see the spread to IIPR's 12.5x FFO valuation as largely justified given its larger size and better access to investors capital which comes with being listed on NYSE.

Secondly, the REIT trades at an implied cap rate of 9.5%. To calculate this, recall that annual NOI stands around $40 Million and NewLake has zero debt. Such high implied cap rate represents a spread of roughly 5% to long-term treasury yields. This may seem high, but remember that the spread was 50% higher, at 7.5%, just two months ago. I've previously explained why a spread of 4-5% is likely justified for the stock, so there may be some upside left.

To be fair, however, a lot of the upside to my price target has been realized. At the same time, there's a real risk of NewLake's business model coming under attack from another piece of legislation.

3. SAFER Banking Act threatens the business model

The SAFER Banking Act contains important legislative changes that will significantly improve financing access for cannabis operators. This will be a major positive for the operators, which now have very limited access to traditional financing options. Therefore, my initial though was that it will be good for NewLake as well. But upon researching the topic a bit more, I came to the realization that the SAFER Banking Act may actually a net negative for the company. Here's why.

Similarly to other cannabis REITs, NewLake prides itself on using the sale-leaseback model as its acquisition strategy. The process essentially involves buying the property from a given cannabis operator and then leasing it to that same operator for a period of about 10 years. The strategy is currently a win-win for both sides because it gives the operator access to relatively cheap capital which it would not otherwise be able to get, and it allows the landlord (NewLake) to get some pretty landlord-friendly terms because the operator does not currently have many alternatives. Most importantly, it allows NewLake to charge high rents that average $30/sft/year.

This is considerably above rents on most other types of properties, such as net lease which averages $20/sf/year and warehouse which averages just $5-6/sft/year. And while part of the spread is justified by technology that is present in NewLake's cultivation facilities (watering, lighting, and HVAC systems), I worry that a significant part of this spread is simply a result of the fact that tenants had few alternatives to get financing and therefore were willing to agree to higher rents.

After the SAFER Banking Act is passed, however, cannabis operators may choose to pursue different financing options and NewLake may find it difficult to maintain rents as high as they are today. I don't see this as an immediate threat because the REIT has a long WAULT of about 10 years, with only 5% of leases expiring before 2033 and the Act is unlikely to pass before the election. But it is something that long-term investors should consider, especially in light of valuation, which isn't screaming cheap anymore.

A quick note on the most recent earnings

During the first quarter, NewLake has really performed quite well, as both revenue and FFO increased by about 10% year-over-year. Although revenues were up, I want to point out that most of this increase was attributable to the fact that NewLake's largest tenant - Revolutionary Clinics - did not pay rent last year, which resulted in low overall collections of only 92% in 2023.

Increased collections have enabled another quarter of dividend growth and the dividend now stands at $0.41 per share, yields 8% and is well covered by FFO per share of $0.50.

Although growth beyond simply recapturing the previously uncollected revenue has been relatively low (about 2%), the fact that the portfolio is now 100% leased and collections reached 100% in Q1 is obviously a positive. Moreover, the portfolio has maintained a very high EBITDA coverage of 3.9x for cultivation facilities and 9.5x for dispensaries which will only improve further once the Section 280E tax is eliminated.

In short, recent performance has been very supportive of the stock price increase which we've seen. At the time of writing of my previous article, the company still had issues to resolve with Revolutionary Clinics, but now the current portfolio is operating at full capacity. This is great, and I expect solid results to continue over the next couple of quarters, but I believe that this has been priced in and leaves little room for outperformance in the future.

Bottom Line

NewLake has been a great investment for me and anyone who bought over the past 12 months. A major bullish catalyst has played out as expected, and the stock price has almost reached my price target of $22 per share. I see this a time to take some chips off the table and potentially trim the position, especially in light of potential longer-term risks related to the sustainability of NewLake's sale-leaseback business model. Therefore, I downgrade NewLake to a HOLD here.

