Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) is one of the companies we cover in the financial advisory space, where last time we focused on their relatively cautious tone but generally resilient performances. We like their value and think that their advisory business tends to be poorly recognized in the stock market, despite how well recognized its brand is. Liability management activity is clearly up, and even without additional distress it should continue to grow thanks to maturity walls. Hardcore in-court restructuring is still somewhat marginal at Lazard. With the major growth in revenues against quite weak comps, the main factor has been the dissolving of headwinds where markets are beginning to get more comfortable with the rate situation, where clients are clearly geared for "higher for longer". No illusions in their markets about a soft landing, apparently. In all, we like the Lazard value case, and are relatively confident that they can continue to perform.

Q1 Earnings

Let's hop straight into the income statement.

Income Statement (SEC.gov)

Asset management (AM) is moderately up. AUM has increased sequentially from year-end and YoY, 2% and 8%, respectively. There is still a lot of cash on the sidelines, and there is no sign of forceful entry into Lazard fund products in the context of general market forces. Performance has been alright, but clients have reservations. At any rate, the AM segment is not volatile and pretty non-complex. It's a solid business now representing around 36% of revenue, and probably more than that of operating profit, given that AM businesses tend to be more profitable than advisory.

The advisory business is what needs to be discussed, which is up 64% YoY. While AM is mostly flat, and is generally less prone to major change, the advisory business saw major growth against a weak Q1 2023 comp when activity was especially depressed. Sponsor activity seems to be dialing up slightly, but it's mostly in the dialogue phase, or in other words, is not yet a substantial move. Although, the general fact that markets are beginning to get equilibrated under the assumption of higher-for-longer helps financial sponsors and sellers agree on prices, which has been the primary issue until now - sellers were hoping for some sort of return to the normal of extremely high multiples in PE supported by easy money.

Liability management has apparently 2xed since last year, and this has been a helpful element to the overall growth figures.

I think we've now been catching up or caught up in our rightful place in the marketplace that's been reestablished. And so, I mean, as an example, the increase for the first quarter relative to the first quarter of last year, this quarter's restructuring and liability management was over two times what it was in the first quarter of last year. Peter Orszag, CEO of LAZ

Otherwise, it has been the general needs of companies as has been typical these last years, with strategics leading the charge on geopolitical concerns, supply chain, elections in the US. In general, this year has been more strongly supported by North American business than European business, which last year was responsible for the resilience of Lazard in advisory. AI and technological change have also been the basis for dialogue with companies. A settling down in public markets has also allowed a little more capital markets business with some IPOs, but the floodgates have not yet opened there.

Bottom Line

Crudely, we can say Lazard is 50:50 asset management and advisory. Asset management businesses are something like 10x PE businesses for the most part. Not particularly exciting and exposed to some pressures that keep high levels of interest away, namely inflation and competition from passive management. Comprehensive Lazard PEs are something like 13.5x PE on a forward basis, compared to some pure-plays in advisory that are around 18-25x PE. Implied advisory PE assuming the 50:50 split is around 17x. It is definitely at the lower end of the range, despite being one of the more recognized brands out there. We like the proposition for that principal reason.