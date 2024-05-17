Three Small Caps To Buy Today That Could Become Mega Caps Tomorrow

We Are

Three small-cap companies I have written about appear to be on track for significant growth; they could well become large caps within a few years. This article looks at all three and explains how I found these three exciting investment opportunities.

Investing in small-cap stocks is risky, but has enormous potential upside. I investigate and write about small-caps with disruptive technology. They tend to be new, pre-revenue companies, often with unproven technology.

I have had some notable successes: Stride (LRN), Archaea Energy (LFG), EHang (EH), Blue Bird (BLBD) are a few examples returning over 100%. There have also been some spectacular failures. I picked Li-Cycle (LICY) weeks before they announced they didn't have the money to complete the build of their first Hub, resulting in an +80% loss. I even bought Nikola (NKLA) (what was I thinking?) down 93%.

In total, I have given 21 stocks a Strong Buy recommendation, and 12 are showing in the money as of today. Actual investing results are slightly better than this, as I closed some companies before a down move began. I closed Xometry in December 2023 for a 96% gain when it was clear that a high was in it, but now it shows as a 27% loss.

After thoroughly reviewing my Strong Buy recommendations, I found three undervalued gems that should soar to new highs in the coming years. All three can potentially attain multi-bagger status, returning hundreds of percent to investors.

Here are three "Strong Buy" recommendations all made in 2022 that have not yet made any progress, but I expect to make significant gains in the coming years

Number 3 Arbe (ARBE)

Number 2 Joby (JOBY)

Number 1 NET Power (NPWR)

Three strong buy small caps (author)

Number 3 ARBE: Time to buy this tech stock with the potential to double in value this year.

ARBE is the answer to the question of which LiDAR stock should I buy?

The four article I previously wrote on Arbe are in this table.

Arbe is an early-stage Israeli tech company that intends to manufacture and sell perception radar chipsets for the various levels of autonomous driving cars. Arbe's chipsets will be manufactured by GlobalFoundries who are presently conducting the automotive qualification progress. In the latest earnings call Q4 2023 (delivered March 7th 2024) we received significant updates on the progress being made towards full production.

Arbe stands to be a big beneficiary of the falling sales price of electric cars as radar is much cheaper than the competing LiDAR technology, and only Arbe and Mobileye have sufficient radar resolution to deliver a workable product. (Q4 CEO)

When I first wrote about Arbe, many auto OEMs predicted the launch of multiple new EV models with driver-assist technology. I quoted General Motors (GM) saying they would release 20 new models by the end of 2023. Arbe management and Wall Street analysts were quickly predicting huge sales, $143 million by 2024, using the forecasts SimplyWall.st predicted a DCF value of $95.87. I tried to present a more balanced estimate by reducing the revenue figures 25% and adding a 9-month delay to the project. That gave a DCF of $18.72.

My third article on Arbe was titled "Delay is not Failure," the scale of the delay is shown in this table.

Actual, forecast and Guidance (author)

The initial forecasts were hopelessly inaccurate, and hence, the fall of 80% in the share price. There are two possibilities.

1. This business is flawed; nobody will ever buy its chipsets or

2. Management, Wall Street (and I) significantly underestimated how long the automotive OEMs would take to adopt this product, but the revenue will arrive eventually

The Q4 earnings call suggests that it is very much number 2, that the sales revenue is still there four years later than first thought.

Key points from the latest earnings call are:

The pool of OEMs working with Arbe is unchanged at 12 (CEO)

Arbe has not, as yet, lost any RFP/RFQ opportunities it has been involved with (CEO)

Arbe expects to announce 4 major wins in 2024 with the first one expected next quarter. (CEO)

Production intent chipsets are ready now and GlobalFoundries expects to be shipping automotive qualified chips in Q2 2024. (CEO)

The majority of business is expected to be in China. Luxury cars will launch with L2+ autonomy in 2025; however, volume will be limited, and these cars will have both LiDAR and Radar. The main volume will be later with mainstream cars with L2+ autonomy using Radar only. (CEO)

The complexity of the full-stack autonomy has been greater than the Auto manufacturers envisioned, leading to the delays. Arbe does not expect significant revenue until 2026 when the more affordable mainstream cars launch in China. (CFO)

The only competition Arbe are seeing is Mobileye, they are the only companies that currently have the required channel count. (CEO)

Arbe has the money to deliver.

Arbe has a flawless balance sheet latest results show short-term assets of $47 million and total liabilities of $8 million with zero debt. EBITDA for 2023 was -$32 million, an improvement of over $5 million from 2022 and the CFO gave guidance of -$33 million for 2024. Losses have been falling as they move towards production and reduce R&D. ARBE expects to hit full production in mid-2024, with revenue beginning in earnest in 2025.

The CEO has a moderate pay package of $496K, well below the millions of dollars we often see, and he has been in place for 8 years. Shareholders suffered 21% dilution in the last 12 months, which will not have helped the share price and the public owns 44% of the firm, which is high, this will normally add volatility to the share price, so good news may be met with a share price jump. The largest 15 shareholders are all institutions/VC/hedge funds, and they own 56% of the company in total. That's a great sign, the companies doing the intense research have a large amount invested.

In 2022, Wall Street looked at the potential of this business and suggested a fair value for its shares was $95. Since then, Arbe has not lost a single order it was bidding on, indeed the number of automotive OEM's it is dealing with continues to grow. Its main technical competitor, LiDAR, still appears to be too expensive for mass market cars and may remain confined to premium priced motors. The only competitor is Mobileye (MBLY), another Israeli tech company, 88% owned by Intel who bought it for $15 billion in 2017 before returning it to the market when they sold 6% of the company for $681 million.

Wall Street has not lost faith in Arbe, they still rate it a strong buy and have a 1-year price target more than 100% above today's mark. It is also worth noting that the lowest price target from Wall Street is $3 and the highest $3.60 so they are in close agreement. I see no reason to change my long-term target first presented in 2022 of $18, the forecast was based on projected cash flow and to date, there is no reason to reduce the amount of cash that will flow into the business in the future.

Wall Street Ratings (Seeking Alpha company page)

Number 2: JOBY: First mover in the multi-trillion dollar AAM market

The answer to the question of which eVTOL company I should buy? Is Joby.

My two articles on Joby are here.

JOBY is building electric vertical take-off and landing flying taxis. They intend to both operate them and sell them. Joby is leading the eVTOL air taxi market on multiple fronts. They are closest to certification, have flown more hours, produced more planes, sold more planes, and developed more routes than the competition. Their aircraft have higher specifications than the competition, and they will fly long before anyone else. Joby will be the first mover in a trillion-dollar industry, they have clear multi-bagger potential.

Morgan Stanley has forecast that this market will be worth $66 billion by 2035, $1 trillion by 2040, and $9 trillion by 2050. It will be an enormous market, and JOBY will be the first to arrive with the highest-spec plane.

eVTOL aircraft specs (author)

When I first wrote about JOBY in April 2022, they had a share price of $5.39; in the two years since, it has dropped 6% to $5.06 (the high was $11 and the low $3.22). In the initial JOBY prospectus before the IPO, they suggested they would be in commercial operations in 2024 with 78 planes flying and pricing each flight similar to an UBER taxi.

The latest updates come from the Q1 2024 earnings call delivered on May 7th, 2024; the following is a summary of what they presented, split into the three crucial areas of Certification, Manufacturing, and Commercialization.

JOBY: Certification

JOBY was the first to complete the FAA Stage 1, 2, and 3 certification programs, and this quarter became the first and only one to begin Stage 4.

They are the first and only air taxi company to have the final G1 airworthiness criteria published. The final G1 did not result in any design changes, a massive win for JOBY. This quarter, they completed the pre-production flight test campaign, which included 1,500 flights and 33,000 miles covered in two aircraft.

JOBY: Manufacturing

Joby has developed a competitive advantage by vertically integrating their manufacturing operations. In the earnings call, the CEO discussed the asset-light model being pursued by the competition; the asset-light model means up to 80% of the aircraft components are manufactured and certified by other companies. It is a cheaper way to do things, but it is risky. You can only go as fast as your slowest supplier, and each component needs to work with other subassembly elements. Each subassembly must work as part of the whole aircraft. JOBY has all their people on site working together; it is expensive but responsive. If a problem arises, they can work on it together. If a similar situation occurs for a competitor, the engineers may be in different countries, in different time zones, speaking different languages, and having other priorities. When you are trying to build a type of aircraft that has never been done before, I think the Joby plan is better.

Not only is the plan better, but it is producing. The second conforming aircraft rolled off the production line last week; a third will have been completed before the next call, and a fourth will be just behind. No competitors have yet produced any.

Joby continues to expand its manufacturing footprint, acquiring an existing facility in Daytona, Ohio. Daytona will have a capacity of 500 aircraft per year. Toyota remains a committed partner for manufacturing with employees on the ground at Joby. it is still believed that Toyota will become a contract manufacturer at some point. Joby also broke ground on expanding the pilot production line in Marina, California; capacity will rise to 2 planes per month.

JOBY: Commercialization

The aim remains commercial operations in 2025, and they are taking a flexible approach. Joby aims to deliver profits earlier rather than later. They will begin in high-price, high-demand areas. In some places, they will be operators, other partners, and in some areas, they will sell aircraft.

They continue to target Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai as initial markets and are securing infrastructure. Joby signed three agreements with the Abu Dhabi government to support the establishment and scaling of operations in Abu Dhabi, including a 6 year-exclusive right to operate air taxis in Dubai.

JOBY is investigating the initial sites using a commercial framework. They are looking at price elasticity (how price changes with volume) and understanding the demand across different sites. They believe New York, L.A., and Dubai have a high propensity to pay and are subject to difficult ground-based travel. The UAE gets 14 million tourists a year, and many sites across the various emirates are not easy to access. (Q&A Paul Sciarra).

How will JOBY solve the Pilot Problem

So far, 10 pilots have flown a Joby aircraft, and the training course is now complete. It will take a commercial pilot 6 weeks to finish. With CAE inc. (CAE), they are building 60 full-motion simulators. JOBY will utilize an initial cadre of pilots from two areas: those who want to be part of a new aircraft project and the significant number of pilots who want to be home every day rather than working on the long/medium hall routes that are away for days. Many female pilots qualified with a commercial license and then left the work, and JOBY believes they can bring them back. In the earnings call, they stated that this cadre consisted of several hundred pilots (Q&A Bonny Simi).

JOBY has a rock-solid balance sheet

At the end of Q1 2024, they reported $924 million of cash on hand (in line with guidance), showing a cash usage of $108 million. Loss from operations was $146 million, with income from interest received and other revenue around $51 million. FY 2024 cash spend is anticipated to be $455 million, suggesting they will be funded until 2026. By the time any dilution is needed, or knowing JOBY in advance of when it is required, JOBY should be fully operational with regular flights taking place in two or three locations and perhaps 20+ aircraft in the skies. It is difficult (impossible) to work out how much revenue these planes will be generating and how much, if any, free cash flow they will deliver. With planes in the sky and a proven business model, raising cash from the markets or through non-dilutive debt should be easy. They currently have zero debt, and with the insiders being significant holders of shares, they may prefer not to dilute too much. Having insiders aligned with shareholders is always a good thing.

The CEO's package is worth $4 million a year, below the average of $6 million for companies of this size. Joby has 1,800 employees, up from 1,400 last year and 1,100 in 2022.

The general public owns 22% of the company, individual insiders also have 22%, and institutions own the remaining 56%

JOBY in Summary

JOBY will begin operations next year, but full-scale operations are probably still a decade away. Demand will likely outstrip supply in the early years by a considerable margin. Joby will offer a direct-to-customer aerial taxi service in densely populated areas. Ground-based transport from many city centers to international airports is time-consuming; air taxis will initially deliver fast, safe city-to-airport ridesharing for a premium price.

Commercial operations are now expected in 2025 with perhaps 10-20 planes. The latest information from JOBY suggests that the price per flight will be significantly more than what was first suggested until full-scale operations arrive in the next decade.

Number 3: NET Power: a potential clean energy multi-bagger

NET Power answers the question of which clean energy stock I should buy.

NET Power has a patent-protected technology that uses Natural gas as a feedstock, producing electricity in a closed-loop system with zero emissions. NET Power intends to manufacture these electricity-generating power stations as a standardized modular system and sell them, receiving long-term royalty payments. The systems are utility scale, expected to replace existing coal/nuclear/natural gas power stations as they become end of life with a clean low-cost alternative.

I first wrote about NPWR in December 2022; it was pre-SPAC and called Rice Acquisition SPAC II. I had invested in Rice Acquisition SPAC I at $10 per share; the Rice brothers used the first SPAC to bring Archaea energy to the market, exiting when they sold to BP in November 2022 at $25 per share. 150% in 18 months was a great result. It wasn't my biggest win from the Rice brothers; I had bought into Rice Energy, which they sold to EQT Corp. (EQT), and received a 500% return. As I said in my last article, Winners Win, these guys are proven winners. (this is the third article on the first rice space covering the exit BP bags a bargain)

I bought NPWR pre-merger at $10.05 and added twice my average cost is $9.95.

All Rice companies operate in the same industry; Rice Energy is a fracking company producing natural gas, Archaea Energy is a renewable natural gas producer, and NET Power generates electricity from natural gas. These guys are proven winners in this industry; they know the industry. I think NET Power will be their biggest win.

The potential of this company is enormous; it can provide clean base load electricity to supplement renewable energy wherever there is access to natural gas and somewhere to store the CO2. I think it will be a trillion-dollar company. My three articles cover the technology, the business model, and the potential in detail. Still, it is essential to understand the system, where they are now, and what they are planning in the next 10 years to understand the enormity of this opportunity.

The NET Power Technology

NET Power Tech (Investor Presentation)

The diagram shows the system: air goes in (the oxygen is separated), and natural gas joins the oxygen in the combustor, producing CO2 and water. The high-pressure and high-temperature CO2/water mix drives the turboexpander, creating electricity. CO2 and water leave the turboexpander at low pressure; the temperature is reduced when it passes through a heat exchanger, and the liquid water is removed. A compressor re-pressurizes the CO2; some of it passes through the heat exchanger to be re-used in the cycle, and the rest leaves the system under high pressure and is piped to permanent storage.

It is a completely closed loop, no emissions-no pollution.

The system provides low-emission, low-cost baseload electricity 24 hours a day and perfectly replaces the world's aging coal and gas-fired power plants. It is probably the only viable, clean alternative we currently have for providing the base load electricity we need at an affordable cost with low emissions.

Where is NET Power now?

Updates from earnings call Q1 2024 delivered May 13th

NET Power has an operational demonstration facility in La Porte, Texas that was connected to the grid as a proof of concept. The first utility-scale site is under construction at the Permian Basin site, owned by the largest shareholder, Occidental (OXY), who owns 47% of NET Power. The Utility-scale site known as OP1 (sometimes SN1) is due to start producing electricity at the end of 2027/beginning of 2028.

The Laporte site is now being upgraded to allow Baker Hughes (BKR), a long-term partner in this venture, to test utility-scale components before they are manufactured for OP1. The combustor, turboexpander, and CO2 pumps are the critical components Baker Hughes will be testing at the Laport site this year. It means that all full-scale tech will have been tested, refined, and finalized well before they are needed for OP1, significantly de-risking that site.

Standard Plant Design

One of the technological successes of Archaea Energy was developing a standardized gas capture system that significantly reduced the set-up costs of RNG sites and made previously believed uneconomic sites profitable. The same plan is being used here; the NET Power systems will be standardized plants manufactured in the dozens a year. 2024 should see the finalization of that standard design.

What is the potential of NET Power?

The US regional transmission organizations are forecasting a significant shortfall in the electricity generating capacity of their regions by 2030 (108GW shortfall is itemized in the investor presentation.) Three things cause this: firstly, the increasing demand for electricity from data centers and electric transport. Secondly, the number of power plants that must be retired over the next six years is far greater than the new capacity currently being built, and thirdly, the changes to the EPA Clean Air Act mean most current technologies (including CO2 sequestration) will not meet the phase 2 regulations that will become effective in 2032. (slides 6 and 7 investor presentation).

The CEO noted that demand is growing far faster than NET Power imagined two years ago. In my third article on NET Power, I showed how the licensing model of NET Power ($10 million a year for the first three years and $5 million a year for the life of the installation) would represent $65 billion in license revenue in the first ten years of full-scale manufacturing.

In the earnings call, the CEO said, "we're preparing our supply chain for significant manufacturing scale up by the early 2030s." in the Q and A he said "…be able to scale from 1 plant a year to 30 plants per year by the beginning of next decade"

People are catching on to the potential; Greenlight Capital added NPWR to its holdings last year, saying, "NPWR….appears to be a potential multi-bagger". Yahoo Finance keeps a list of the stocks "most bought by activist hedge funds" and NPWR has been on the list for the last quarter; along with the other Rice-managed company EQT, only 26 companies appear.

NET Power Finances

NET Power has a flawless balance sheet, showing outstanding cost control. Q1 2024, they reported Cash and Investments of $625 million (down $12 million over the quarter) and zero debt. Cash used in operations during Q1 was almost wholly offset by interest received on investments.

Cash usage will increase as they move towards the manufacturing stage and the major construction work at OP1 begins; however, this team has managed large-scale infrastructure build many times.

The financing of OP1 will be challenging; it will be the most expensive site they ever built, and CAPEX could be more than $700 million. Q1 presentation slide 12 said they will finalize the financing strategy with the strategic owner group this year. We must see this detail to understand how long the current balance sheet will cover operations. This year, we will also see the negotiation of key off-take contracts from the site, making financing much more accessible and possibly non-dilutive. I will watch closely; however, dilution will likely only be a short-term issue. As the ramp-up in revenue is not predicted to begin until the early 2030s, this is a longer-term investment.

Risks

With an experienced, well-funded team and a proven technology, the risks revolve around commercialization. Will the utility-scale plant be sufficiently cost-effective to encourage large-scale uptake, and will governments continue to support low-emission power generation? I think the answer to both is yes, but only time will tell.

Conclusion

Arbe, Joby, and NET Power are three very different companies I first identified in 2022; although they have made significant operational progress, none have yet moved to full commercial operations. All three seem to have a lead in their respective markets and have the potential for near-exponential growth.

I have increased my position in all three companies and will write further in-depth articles on all three as their individual stories progress. Now may be an excellent time to invest in these companies. While they are still small-caps, they may soon be large or even mega-caps.