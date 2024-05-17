Three Small Caps To Buy Today That Could Become Mega Caps Tomorrow

Summary

  • Three small-cap companies, ARBE, JOBY, and NPWR, have the potential for significant growth and could become large caps in the coming years.
  • ARBE is an Israeli tech company that manufactures perception radar chipsets for autonomous driving cars and stands to benefit from the falling sales price of electric cars.
  • JOBY is a leading company in the eVTOL air taxi market and is closest to certification, with plans to begin commercial operations in 2025.
  • NPWR is building zero emission natural gas powered base load electricity power generating stations, aiming to replace the world's aging Coal powered installations.
We Are

Three small-cap companies I have written about appear to be on track for significant growth; they could well become large caps within a few years. This article looks at all three and explains how I found these three exciting investment opportunities.

I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JOBY, ARBE, NPWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have long positions in other companies mentioned in the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

