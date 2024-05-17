jejim jejim

In February of this year, I called Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) a stronger AI play following the announced purchase of Ansys (ANSS). The Electronic Design Automation market leader announced a huge $35 billion deal to expand the business.

Forwarding a quarter in time, the company is still working in obtaining antitrust approval for the deal, as Synopsys is now selling its software integrity business ahead of the sale, raising much needed cash to pay for the deal. The problem is that this divestment looks a bit cheap, which is not too compelling, certainly if regulatory hurdles might still throw in some uncertainty for the deal with Ansys.

On Synopsys

Synopsys is a market and technology leader which focuses on Electronic Design Automation, also known as EDA, activities which are responsible for some two-thirds of sales. These activities are complemented by a design IP segment, as well as a smaller software integrity business.

EDA and IP are foundational to accelerate electronics innovation, standing at the forefront of foundry, semiconductors and electric system markets. Investments are needed in these areas, to facilitate megatrends such as datacenters, networking, automotive, 5G and industrial automation, among others.

With Synopsys providing software and systems solutions, the company is well positioned to see long-term growth, as it has done for years now. Between 2019 and 2023, sales have risen a cumulative 70% to $5.8 billion, with greater earnings advancements seen along the way.

Zooming into this performance, Synopsys posted its fiscal 2023 results in November of last year. Revenues rose by 15% to $5.84 billion to be more price, yet fourth quarter sales were up as much as 25% to $1.60 billion. GAAP operating profits were posted at a very respectable $1.27 billion, for GAAP earnings a couple of pennies short of the $8 per share mark, with adjusted earnings topping $11 per share. With the vast majority of the reconciliation comprised out of stock-based compensation expenses, the GAAP numbers paint a more realistic picture here.

With 155 million shares trading at $550 at the time, the company commanded a steep $85 billion equity valuation, including a modest net cash position. This valuation was equal to about 14 times sales and a demanding earnings multiple.

First quarter sales rose by 21% to $1.65 billion, although that the first quarter of 2024 benefited from an additional working week, with first quarter adjusted earnings up nearly a dollar to $3.56 per share. Correcting for the additional working week, 2024 sales were seen up some 13% to $6.60 billion.

About Ansys

Rumors about a deal to acquire Ansys swirled in December of last year. A formal deal was announced in January, with Synopsys willing to acquire Ansys in a $35 billion deal. This was comprised out of a $197 per share cash component, with 0.345 shares of Synopsys to be issued, making this a roughly 50/50 deal in terms of cash versus stock.

With the purchase of Ansys, the company would obtain a leadership in silicon system design solutions, in an effort to be able to provide more holistic solutions to clients, facilitating all these before mentioned megatrends. Besides catering customers in a better way, the company targeted some $400 million in cost savings (to be realized in year three), with an equal number of revenue synergies seen as well. With a $2.2 billion revenue contribution, the 15 times sales multiple of Ansys has been rather demanding, amidst similar operating margins.

The synergies are worthwhile (given the high multiple at which the shares trade) and in fact are badly needed. This come of course as the pro forma net debt load is seen around $17 billion, a huge amount for the business. While the debt assumed was substantial, it should be quite manageable. Leverage is seen at 4 times upon closing, expected to come down rather quickly.

With shares trading around the $550 mark, I was upbeat on the long-term promise of the business, but failed to see the immediate appeal, as I concluded to patiently await further developments to come.

Trading Flat

Since February, shares of Synopsys have largely traded in a $500-$600 range, currently trading around the $550 mark again. This came as the company has announced numerous improvements on the operational front, which involved new products and solutions being offered to clients.

In May, Synopsys announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the software integrity business to private equity firms Clearlake Capital & Francisco Partners. The transaction is valued at $2.1 billion, but this includes a $475 million cash payment, payable upon the new owners achieved a specified rate of return on these assets.

Note that the valuation (including the milestone payments) looks non-demanding. After all, the software integrity business generated $525 million sales in 2023, implying that these activities are valued at 4 times sales. Remember that Synopsys trades around 15 times sales here, marking a huge valuation difference. While the unit's growth and margins are somewhat more modest, it is an impressive performer, nonetheless, with full-year sales up about 12% with operating margins reported at 14% and change.

With the deal tag equivalent to about 2.5% of pro forma valuation, the impact on the own business is of greater significant, with pro forma sales seen down 9% upon closing of the divestment. The deal will make a small dent in addressing leverage ahead of the Ansys deal, yet I cannot escape the feeling that the deal has been executed somewhat on the cheap side.

The company is taking a risk in this, after the FTC sent out a second request in April, as this came after Chinese antitrust regulators were evaluating the deal with Ansys as well. Some smaller concerns about this deal have affected the share price of Ansys as well, with shares trading towards the lower end of the $315-$360 trading range so far this year.

And Now?

The reality is that amidst a flattish share price, I am still leaning a bit cautious on Synopsys here. The regulatory reviews continue, as it suggests that there is more in-depth research needed here on antitrust approvals. In that sense, the sale of the software integrity solutions (at non-demanding multiples) is somewhat risky, certainly if a deal for Ansys falters.

Amidst all of this, I remain quite cautious here as the divestment takes place at a non-demanding multiple, either with or without a deal for Ansys. Given these developments, I see no need to alter a neutral stance here amidst continued uncertainty on the investment case here.