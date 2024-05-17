Shinyfamily/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) prospects have been on a tear of late. However, investors remain skeptical and unwilling to pay a fair premium for this stock.

The reason is rather straightforward, investors believe that its strong growth rates are not sustainable. And while that's a very valid concern, I maintain that this consideration has already been amply priced in.

In short, I declare that paying 13x forward free cash flow for POWL is an attractive risk-reward.

Rapid Recap

Back in February, I concluded my analysis of POWL by arguing,

With my estimation of a 25% CAGR in revenues and priced at a conservative 9x forward free cash flow, Powell Industries emerges as an undervalued stock worth considering.

Since that time, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 slightly, but its shares have been volatile, see below.

Author's work on POWL

In this updated analysis, I've somewhat tempered my free cash flow estimates for the next twelve months, since Powell's backlog appears to have stagnated. And yet, notwithstanding this rethinking, I continue to believe this stock is undervalued.

Why Powell Industries? Why Now?

Powell works in the field of electrical automation and control. They create and build special rooms that control power for different industries like petrochemicals, oil and gas, and utilities. Powell aims to make these rooms effective and combined so they work well for big projects.

Moving on, Powell fiscal Q2 2024 showed strong revenue growth, particularly in key markets such as oil and gas and petrochemical (more on this soon).

Its growth has been supported by a balanced mix of small- and medium-sized projects, reflecting Powell's core competencies and ability to deliver custom engineered-to-order solutions.

Also, expansion initiatives, such as the completion of the Houston facility expansion and ongoing investments in electrical products, further underscore Powell's commitment to future growth.

However, Powell faces challenges too. For instance, the uncertainty surrounding the macroeconomic conditions, in relation to the LNG market. While fundamentals for oil and gas and petrochemical sectors remain strong, recent developments, such as changes in LNG export permitting regulations, may delay new project activities.

Furthermore, while Powell has been successful in managing capacity and maintaining productivity, there are limitations to further improving gross margins, particularly as the company approaches full capacity utilization. This could constrain its gross profit margin expansion, at least for now, which could weigh on its stock.

Given this backdrop, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Point to 25% CAGR

POWL revenue growth rates

In my previous analysis, I said,

It's difficult to get a firm view of Powell's growth rates, particularly given that Powell Industries itself doesn't provide much in terms of forward guidance. Nevertheless, given the impressively strong Q1 result, one could make the case that Powell could end up growing this year by approximately 25% CAGR on the top line.

With another set of quarterly results, we get more visibility into this year's growth rates. This is the headline; this company is evidently growing at a rapid clip. And yet, the market doesn't appear to be giving this company the benefit of the doubt.

And it's easy to see why. After all, Powell's backlog has remained unchanged at $1.3 billion since September 2023. Consequently, investors are nervous that Powell is banking all this growth up-front, but that this could leave a significant gap in revenue growth rates towards the backend of fiscal 2024.

And yet, I urge you to consider this.

SA Premium

What you see above is a company that in the past year and a half has handily beaten analysts' expectations in every quarterly report.

So, once again, we circle back to the crucial question, what sort of normalized growth rates can we expect to see from Powell in the coming 12 months?

For my part, I continue to believe that 25% CAGR makes sense over the next twelve months. After all, even if the new orders coming in are barely filling the gap of the revenues recognized in the quarter, I believe that this bearish consideration is already well and truly in the share price, which we will discuss next.

POWL Stock Valuation -- 13x Forward Free Cash Flow

I'm an inflection investor. This means buying companies with very strong balance sheets, when the overall market is unsure of what a company's outlook is like. Or in other words, I'm looking to buy into a strong company, when the narrative facing the company is one of apathy. Provided the company's free cash flows are stably growing, this strategy works wonders.

That might sound like a mouthful, but in actual fact, the strategy is super simple. Case in point, POWL holds nearly 20% of its market cap as cash and nil debt. This means that POWL has ample flexibility to make significant needle-moving investments in its operations.

Also, POWL is a solid free cash flow producing company. More specifically, I now estimate that POWL could deliver approximately $150 million of free cash flow, as a forward run-rate in the next twelve months.

This leaves POWL priced at 13x forward free cash flows. A figure that strikes me as very compelling, particularly given my estimates for 25% topline CAGR in the next 12 months.

The Bottom Line

In wrapping up, I find Powell Industries to be an alluring stock despite prevailing doubts among investors.

Despite concerns about its growth sustainability, the stock strikes me as undervalued, trading at 13x forward free cash flow.

Despite facing challenges such as macroeconomic uncertainties and limitations on gross margin expansion, POWL's robust revenue growth, commendable balance sheet with nearly 20% of market cap as cash and no debt, and consistent free cash flow generation make it an enticing prospect for investors.