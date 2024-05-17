Let's Build A Bond Portfolio Together April 2024 - Rates Moving Up, Lock In Longer

meshaphoto

This is the April edition of our individual bond buying report.

Each month this year, we will be providing a list of individual bonds that we see in inventory on Schwab or Fidelity that we think members can buy here and add to their bond portfolios.

The goal would be to continue to grow that bucket as we 'LOCK IN' these yields for many years. In my screen for High Quality, I only looked at bonds that had maturities between 5 and 20 years. I did use a 5.8% floor in the yields. Below that 5.8% level, there is an abundance of issues of the highest quality to choose.

Compared to last year, we have to tamper down our yield expectations. To get anything above 7.0% in investment grade, you have to go after some precarious issues like commercial property managers, media companies, and shaky banks.

I still like the BDC notes here but again, yields have come down and so should expectations. I own many of these issues with MAIN 2026, 2029, Hercules 2026, 2027, Blue Owl Capital Corp (formerly Owl Rock) 2027, and Ares Capital 2028, 2031s being the largest exposures.

We would keep exposures on individual issues below 2.0% and preferably between 0.5% and 1.5% with a 1.0% avg target.

Allocation Update:

My individual bond portfolio sleeve has been filled out, but I do continue to reinvest coupons and add a new issue here or there. Some of my government agency bonds, FFCB and FHLB, were called, and so I am reinvesting those called proceeds into longer term individual bonds.

As of this writing, my individual bonds sleeve has just over 70 issues for a weighted average yield-to-worst of 6.1%. My calculated duration is now 8.2 years. Weighted avg. years to maturity of 12.9 years. Coupon avg. of 4.1%. Weighted average rating of BBB+.

I would consider this relatively risk-averse positioning.

This is not a recommendation, but an illustration for those that want something to benchmark from.

<5 Years:

(The first five are all BDC notes)

Blue Owl Tech 2.5% 2027 (691205GA3), BBB-, YTW: 6.81%

Hercules Capital 2.625% 2026 (427096AH5), BBB-, 6.65%

Oaktree Capital 2.7% 2027 (67401PAC2), BBB-, 6.52%

FS KKR Advisors LLC 7.875% 2029 (302635AM9), BBB-, 6.72%

New Mountain Finance 6.875% 2029 (647551AF7), BBB-, 7.17%

VF Corp 2.8% 2027 (87166FAE3), BBB-, 6.11%

Comerica Inc 4% 2029 (200340AT4), BBB, 6.04%

5-10 Years:

Sixth Street Capital Special 6.125% 2029 (83012AAC3), BBB-, YTW: 6.31%

Triton Container Int 3.25% 2032 (89681LAA0), BBB, 6.28%

Lincoln National Corp 5.852% 2034 (53412TAE1), BBB+, 6.11%

Main Street Capital 6.95% 2029 (56035LAH7), BBB-, 6.59%.

10-25 Years:

BAT Capital Corp 4.54% 2047 (05526DBF1), BBB+, 6.57%

Cleo Corporate Holding 4.973% 2046 (18551PAD1), BBB-, 6.52%

Brighthouse Financial 4.7% 2047 (10922NAF0), BBB+, 6.50%

Boeing Corp 3.5% 2045 (090723BL8), BBB-, 6.48%

Continental Resource 4.9% 2044 (212015AQ4), BBB-, 6.45%

Albemarle Corp 5.45% 2044 (012725AD9), BBB, 6.21%

Plains All American 5.15% 2042 (72650RBA9), BBB, 6.20%.

Federal Realty Invest 4.5% 2044 (313747AV9), BBB+, 6.13%

Kinder Morgan Energy 5.4% 2044 (494550BW5), BBB, 6.10%

Columbia Pipeline Gr 5.8% 2045 (198280AH2), Baa1, 6.09%

Enbridge Energy Partner 7.375% 2045 (29250RAX4), 6.09%

Xcel Energy 4.8% 2041 (98389BAN0), BBB, 6.05%

Concluding Thoughts:

One thing to keep in mind is that most of the issues that are in market are from a handful of industries. Consumer discretionary media companies, energy companies, BDC notes, and regional banks are the largest pieces of the inventory at Schwab and Fidelity.

Please remember to manage your industry exposure accordingly, without getting too heavy into one particular area unless you understand the risks of that particular space.