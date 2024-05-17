Robert Way

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) has surprised many observers, including me, by becoming one of the few electric vehicle producers that achieved profitable growth with a vast product portfolio that appeals to many buyers and next-level vertical integration that even Tesla (TSLA) has struggled to build, and in this article, I examine the company's fundamentals beyond the headlines.

BYD Is Growing Profitably

The following table shows BYD's revenues, cost of revenues, and operating expenses for the last 10 years:

BYD has produced positive operating income in each of the last 10 years, growing it by 23x from $203 million in 2014 to $4.6 billion in 2023. Further, the company's revenue growth rate has accelerated from 2020 through 2023, but unlike Tesla (TSLA), BYD's revenue and operating profits have remained at historical highs through the recent quarters, as the following graphs illustrate:

Next, I present three key reasons why BYD's operating profit has remained high, whereas Tesla's operating profit has been declining in recent quarters.

BYD Has Next-Level Vertical Integration

Unlike other automakers, BYD produces all the batteries that go into both its fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, partially protecting the company's profit margins from volatility in production costs. This level of integration into battery production, which Tesla has found to be more challenging than it had hoped, may allow BYD to mitigate the impact of potential battery supply chain disruptions.

BYD Produces A Variety Of Vehicles

On April 4, 2022, BYD announced that it had stopped the production of purely gasoline and diesel-powered cars, and instead it would focus on building fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. As I discussed in Toyota: Short-Term Boost Hides Long-Term Challenges, "range anxiety," i.e. the fear of running out of power before reaching a charging station, remains a major concern for many people, and the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles is still developing in many areas. Hybrids require no change in driver behavior or reliance on a charging network, making them a more convenient option for those who are not ready to commit to a purely electric lifestyle. The following chart illustrates that BYD's plug-in hybrid sales have continued to grow, allowing the company to better adjust to any shifts in consumer preference between fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Furthermore, BYD Auto together with its sub-brands, the Denza, Yangwang, and Fangchengbao, offer three dozen vehicle models, including the company's upcoming plug-in hybrid, four-door pickup truck, the BYD Shark, which the company will unveil at an event set for tomorrow. BYD's three dozen vehicle offerings stand in stark contrast to Tesla's vehicles lineup comprised of five models: Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and the Cybertruck.

Tesla Is Investing Heavily In Artificial Intelligence

I discussed in my recent article titled, Tesla Is An AI Company That The Market Won't Reward For Now, that Tesla is investing heavily in its Full Self-Driving ("FSD") software as well as its Optimus humanoid program. I estimate that the total cost of Tesla's AI initiatives, from compensating engineers to equipping each Tesla with an inference computer to building out its Dojo supercomputer and other facets of its AI programs, is in the billions of dollars per year range.

Let's take a closer look at what BYD may be cooking in the AI kitchen.

BYD Believes Full Autonomy Is Far Away

Last year, Li Yunfei, a spokesperson for BYD, said:

We think self-driving tech that’s fully separated from humans is very, very far away, and basically impossible. When we think about [self-driving tech] from all aspects, from human psychological safety needs, from ethics, from regulation, from technology — including application in this industry — we haven’t figured out [the logic] and we think it is probably a false proposition. There may be many industries and businesses that invest a lot of money on this [tech], and after investing for many years it will prove it leads nowhere.

Whether one believes autonomy is near or far, the above quote indicates that, as of last year, BYD likely had not heavily invested in developing its own fully autonomous systems without a human in the driver seat; however, per this Reuters article, BYD has recently "obtained a conditional testing license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads." I am not aware of any other news or initiatives by the company toward developing its own autonomous systems, whether as advanced driver assist system or fully autonomous, and I welcome your comments below this article in case you have and would like to share your unique insight.

I am keeping an eye out for further developments, but for now, I highlight BYD's apparent lack of investment in autonomous systems as a potential risk to its investors if and when other players begin showing material progress.

BYD Is Fairly Valued

The following graph illustrates that BYD's stock price surged in 2020 and 2021, and as the company's profits grew substantially in the subsequent years, its price-to-earnings ratio declined precipitously to just 19x as of May 13, 2024:

I note that BYD met the market's expectations of profitable, rapid growth.

Further, I compared BYD's price-to-earnings and EV-to-EBIT ratios to two of its Chinese peers, namely Li Auto (LI) and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GELYY), which I deem are most comparable to BYD because of their focus on producing EVs and hybrids as well as geographic concentration in China:

As of May 14, BYD's valuation multiples are generally inline with those of its Chinese competitors, even though BYD has a materially higher market cap and has been able to grow its revenues faster than its two Chinese peers:

With its expansive product portfolio, larger size both in terms of market cap and revenues, greater growth rate in the last three years, control over its battery supply chain, I could argue that BYD deserves a higher multiple than its two Chinese peers. On the other hand, however, BYD's apparent lack of material investment in artificial intelligence, such as Tesla's investment in building out in-house training and inference capabilities with its Dojo chip and FSD computer, respectively, I stop short of recommending the stock as a buy for investors.

I deem BYD's current valuation multiples to be appropriate for its potential return and risk profile and rate the stock HOLD with a $60 price target, near the current stock price. I look forward to reading your take below my article.

The Bottom Line

BYD has emerged as a successful EV producer with leading vertical integration and a vast product portfolio that appeals to many groups of vehicle buyers. I rate the stock HOLD and will update my analysis with future news and data.

