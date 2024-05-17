Invest $100,000 In A 7.2%-Yielding Dividend Snowball Portfolio

William_Potter

Charlie Munger once extolled the virtues of saving an initial $100,000 as a key first step towards achieving long-term financial independence. The reasons for this are numerous and include the fact that achieving a $100,000 nest egg requires significant discipline and focus. As is usually the case with any achievement, who you become in the process of achieving that objective is often far more valuable and important for your long-term success than the actual achievement itself.

Additionally, once you accumulate $100,000 in investments, you have a substantial passive income snowball established that will begin to earn a significant amount of money for you on its own without you having to do any additional work. For example, if you achieve a roughly average annualized return from the stock market on that nest egg, you'll be earning about $10,000 per year. In short order, that will quickly snowball to $1,000 or more per month in passive income, which can be quite significant for families living off a typical salary. Additionally, it can provide a significant psychological boost since having six figures in savings working for you and seeing that significant amount of passive income rolling in each month can do wonders for your confidence and also free you up to take additional risks to potentially accelerate the compounding process.

With that in mind, this article will discuss how one might deploy that $100,000 using a simple portfolio that combines the power of diversified ETFs with high-quality, high-yield stocks to generate substantial passive income while also pursuing long-term total return compounding. As part of the process of building a powerful passive income snowball, the five funds that I would consider investing in for a relatively simple yet well-diversified portfolio are:

#1. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

This fund provides well-diversified exposure to high-quality dividend growth stocks at a very low 0.06% expense ratio. It has a solid total return generation track record and an impressive long-term dividend growth record. SCHD offers a near 3.5% current dividend yield and diversification across over 100 positions, spread out well across major industries like financials, healthcare, consumer goods, industrials, and even a bit of technology exposure.

#2. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ)

While this fund charges a higher expense ratio of 0.35%, it makes up for it by providing outsized exposure to mega-cap technology stocks along with a de-facto covered call strategy that generates very lucrative monthly cash flow. The ETF pays out a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 8.8% while giving investors roughly 50% exposure to technology and 15.79% to the communication sector, both of which are underweight in SCHD's portfolio. This includes top holdings such as Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla, and Netflix.

While the diversification offered by these two ETFs is significant, it still lacks exposure to fixed income, real estate, and has very little exposure to utilities and infrastructure stocks. Therefore, the other three funds I would invest in are:

#3. InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)

This fund provides diversified exposure to the preferred infrastructure space by employing a strategic amount of leverage and an actively managed portfolio strategy that has outperformed the broader preferred sector (PFF) by more than two-to-one since its inception.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, it offers a very attractive 9.5% dividend yield.

#4. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)

This fund provides diversified exposure to the real estate sector while employing an actively managed strategy that has generated long-term outperformance relative to the broader REIT space (VNQ):

Data by YCharts

It also brings to the table an 8.25% dividend yield that is paid out monthly and has been sustained through thick and thin, including the COVID-19 crash.

#5. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

This fund provides broadly diversified exposure to the utilities and infrastructure space, paying out dividends monthly with an attractive 8% yield. It includes holdings in tower infrastructure (AMT), electric (SO) (NEE), and energy infrastructure (TRP) spaces, among others.

Now that the portfolio is better balanced and has a higher yield, the remaining key components missing are exposure to midstream (AMLP) and business development companies (BDCs) (BIZD), two of the best sectors for generating sustainable high-income yields over the long term. My picks for these sectors are:

Midstream Stocks

I would choose three midstream stocks: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), and Enbridge (ENB). While you can potentially find better values in this sector, these three offer high sustainable yields over the long term and are likely to continue growing at a rate that meets or beats inflation.

EPD leads the sector with an A- credit rating from S&P, a very low 3.0 times leverage ratio, a distribution yield of over 7%, and a growth rate of roughly 5% per year. It has an attractive growth pipeline and a well-diversified portfolio that provides stability, generating 10% or greater returns on invested capital in various market environments.

Despite ET's recent rapid run-up in unit price over the past few years, it still offers a distribution yield of about 8%, covered roughly 1.9 times by distributable cash flow. Its leverage ratio continues to fall, and it has recently redeemed the vast majority of its outstanding preferred units, strengthening its balance sheet and distribution coverage. It is also advancing several growth projects and has been growing its distribution at an annualized rate of over 3%.

Finally, ENB has a solid balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating. Moreover, its cash flows are among the most stable in the entire midstream sector, with over 95% coming from investment-grade counterparties and about 98% from either long-term contracted or regulated assets. Its recent significant acquisitions of utilities from Dominion Energy (D) have made it a major player in the natural gas utility space, significantly strengthening its conservative profile. It expects to grow its EBITDA around a 5% annualized rate long term and its distribution at a 3-5% annualized rate, with a dividend yield of over 7%.

BDC Stocks

The three BDC stocks I would buy for long-term attractive and sustainable dividends with potential for further growth are Ares Capital (ARCC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL).

ARCC has a fairly conservative dividend coverage ratio relative to most BDCs that is further bolstered by its large and growing pile of spillover income. Its 9% plus dividend yield is backed by an investment-grade balance sheet, strong underwriting performance from its external manager Ares Management (ARES), and a long-term track record of delivering market-crushing total returns, despite taking a huge hit during the Great Financial Crisis and the COVID outbreak.

MAIN boasts an even more impressive long-term total return track record and has proven to be one of the best dividend growth stocks in the BDC sector. It offers a near 6% current dividend yield, often supplemented by generous special dividends. Being internally managed, it has lower management costs than many externally managed peers, and it also has lucrative asset management and equity investment arms that drive significant NAV growth over the long term.

Last but not least, BXSL is managed by the world's largest alternative asset manager, Blackstone (BX). BXSL invests virtually its entire portfolio in senior secured loans, enabling it to enjoy a more conservative position relative to many peers. Combined with its investment-grade balance sheet and very strong performance since going public, BXSL's attractive 10% plus dividend yield makes it likely the best risk-adjusted dividend in the entire BDC sector.

Here is the full sample portfolio breakdown:

Tickers Amount % Yield SCHD $25,000.00 25.00% 3.40% JEPQ $25,000.00 25.00% 8.82% PFFA $12,500.00 12.50% 9.50% RQI $10,000.00 10.00% 8.25% UTF $7,500.00 7.50% 7.88% EPD $5,000.00 5.00% 7.14% ET $2,500.00 2.50% 7.99% ENB $5,000.00 5.00% 7.17% ARCC $2,500.00 2.50% 9.07% MAIN $2,500.00 2.50% 5.84% BXSL $2,500.00 2.50% 10.07% Total $100,000.00 100.00% 7.20% Click to enlarge

Investor Takeaway

By intelligently combining the diversification of ETFs with some strategic allocations to high-quality, high-yielding blue chips in sectors lacking outstanding funds, investors can enjoy a well-diversified high-yield portfolio that should continue to grow its payouts over the long term while requiring very little management. This enables a retiree to kick back, relax, and enjoy their golden years. Of course, this portfolio is simply a thought experiment, and investors should do their own due diligence, including speaking to their personal financial advisor or financial planner before employing this or any other strategy. However, hopefully, these ideas provide some food for thought as you think about building your own income portfolio.