Invest $100,000 In A 7.2%-Yielding Dividend Snowball Portfolio

May 17, 2024 7:15 AM ETSCHD, JEPQ, PFFA, PFF, RQI, VNQ, UTF, AMT, SO, NEE, TRP, AMLP, BIZD, EPD, ET, ENB, D, ARCC, MAIN, BXSL, ARES, BX, TRP:CA, ENB:CA122 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Charlie Munger once said that saving $100,000 is a crucial first step towards financial independence.
  • We discuss why this is and share a method for how to invest $100,000 once you reach that milestone.
  • We share five funds and six stocks that can provide long-term, low-maintenance lucrative passive income and growth.
Long-tern investment, time value of money concept : Clock, US dollar bag, glass jar, a small tree on steps of rising coins. Hand pour water from a watering can, depicts asset growth from investment

William_Potter

Charlie Munger once extolled the virtues of saving an initial $100,000 as a key first step towards achieving long-term financial independence. The reasons for this are numerous and include the fact that achieving a $100,000 nest egg requires significant discipline and focus. As

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
32.3K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The service also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like-minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (122)

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Article Update 17 May 2024
Comments (19.08K)
To be clear, this portfolio was structured with a priority on generating attractive income that should grow over time in aggregate. As a result, I do not necessarily view each fund and stock in this model portfolio as being a "Buy" at the moment and I myself do not hold all of them. At High Yield Investor, we focus on total returns in our Core/International Portfolio and sustainable income in our Retirement Portfolio, so in our Core/International Portfolio we pick individual stocks that we view as being a Strong Buy and/or Buy.

Thank you for your interest! If you enjoyed this article, feel free to follow me by clicking the "Follow" button by my name. I put out similar articles on dividend investing every week.
SeattleGoldMiner profile picture
SeattleGoldMiner
Yesterday, 6:53 AM
Comments (3K)
@Samuel Smith
I would be curious to see this portfolio "backtested" from.. perhaps 2015 through today to see what maximum drawdown may have been during Covid crash etc. I noticed the brutal performance of PFFA during the Covid crash and was curious what this blended portfolio you have assembled might look like over this longer period?? Thank you.
J
JCCIII
Yesterday, 10:19 AM
Comments (9.22K)
@Samuel Smith Yea, total returns are pretty awful for UTF, RQI, and PFFA (I did not check on the others mentioned). While dividends/yields are a significant goal for a retirement portfolio, I also expect reasonable total returns relative to the S&P 500. Thanks for the article.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Yesterday, 11:17 AM
Comments (19.08K)
@SeattleGoldMiner backtesting for a COVID crash is kind of silly because it was such a unique event. That being said, if you are worried about volatility, don't buy any publicly traded stocks. This portfolio is designed for passive income, not for avoiding volatility.
BubbleGardener profile picture
BubbleGardener
Yesterday, 2:50 PM
Comments (975)
Lot of leverage there
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Yesterday, 4:27 PM
Comments (19.08K)
@BubbleGardener only 20% of the portfolio has leveraged funds. Those funds have proven to weather significant market volatility without having to slash their dividends in the past.
W
WRDA
Yesterday, 12:00 PM
Comments (427)
Sam - Thoughts on FSK? Currently have ARCC and OBDC as well.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Yesterday, 12:26 PM
Comments (19.08K)
@WRDA I am long the stock. We will be providing a detailed update on it for members of High Yield Investor soon.
S
Stan K.
Yesterday, 3:31 PM
Comments (527)
@WRDA I own FSK and OBDC. Both have done well. Love the steady monthly income.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Yesterday, 11:54 AM
Comments (2.51K)
Strong list. I don’t own ET but I have the other 5 stocks. I have RNP that mirrors the RQI chart closely. Putting 25% in JEPQ is a big vote of confidence.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Yesterday, 12:26 PM
Comments (19.08K)
@Bucknfl thanks for sharing
H
HiLo 87
Yesterday, 12:30 AM
Comments (1)
Or you could have invested $100K in either XOM when it was yielding 8% a couple of years ago or in T a couple of months ago w/ 8%+ dividend and nearly guaranteed appreciation.
P
Phantom II X
Yesterday, 8:01 AM
Comments (159)
@HiLo 87 time travel. That’s what I’m hoping for.
b
borosp
Yesterday, 8:55 AM
Comments (285)
@HiLo 87 T cut there dividend by 50% in 2022. This article is about income investing so I don't think you want to buy an investment that had a recent 50% cut.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Yesterday, 11:17 AM
Comments (19.08K)
@Phantom II X haha exactly. This article was not written a couple of months ago.
j
jrsmith119
17 May 2024
Comments (5)
Love BXSL's valuation, fundamentals, and 10% dividend. Gimme those same 3 BDC's - at 5% allocations.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Yesterday, 11:17 AM
Comments (19.08K)
@jrsmith119 thanks for sharing
doninigok profile picture
doninigok
17 May 2024
Comments (14)
When I was a young investor I built a small portfolio of dividend paying stocks. I took those dividends and bought high growth stocks whenever i could. I then had a portfolio making income and high growth. Today, over 50 years of compounding dividends and growth later…I think it was an amazing plan. Those dividends gave me ready and sustained cash flow.
LittleMilk profile picture
LittleMilk
17 May 2024
Comments (1.63K)
@doninigok congratulations… I love hearing stories like this… inspirational
S
Slicktop
17 May 2024
Comments (343)
Charlie also said “I think one of the insane things taught in modern university education is that a vast diversification is absolutely mandatory in investing in common stocks. That is an insane idea. It is not that easy to have a vast plethora of good opportunities that are easily identified. And if you’ve only got three, I’d rather be in my best ideas instead of my worst. Glad I listened. That sir is a plethora!
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Yesterday, 11:18 AM
Comments (19.08K)
@Slicktop assuming you have the mind of Charlie Munger, sure. Also, this portfolio is not supposed to be pursuing total returns. It is designed for stable and attractive income.
S
Slicktop
Today, 7:02 AM
Comments (343)
@Samuel Smith that’s the genius, it can STILL be applied. Some of the corps selected are not great. Some would classify as awful over the years . So much for stable. Pare that way back. Only the best!
NeoContrarian profile picture
NeoContrarian
17 May 2024
Comments (843)
"As is usually the case with any achievement, who you become in the process of achieving that objective is often far more valuable and important for your long-term success than the actual achievement itself."

- Perfect! I only wish more people realised and appreciated this wisdom
Jiaalk profile picture
Jiaalk
17 May 2024
Comments (690)
Good article! Not a fan of CEFs, individual BDCs or K1s :). For higher income I would substitute SCHD for DIVO or JEPI, add SVOL, AMLP and PBDC instead of BDCs, CEFs and individual holdings.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
17 May 2024
Comments (19.08K)
@Jiaalk Yes but by getting rid of SCHD in favor of DIVO or JEPI, you lose a lot of dividend growth.
Jiaalk profile picture
Jiaalk
17 May 2024
Comments (690)
@Samuel Smith true - but it'll take a long time for SCHD to yield 8% on cost like JEPI does.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
17 May 2024
Comments (19.08K)
@Jiaalk Yes but SCHD's appreciation will likely also outpace JEPI's significantly over that period.
sameck profile picture
sameck
17 May 2024
Comments (1)
I'm curious about the relatively larger investment in the lowest yielding fund, SHCD. Is this largely for safety or are there other reasons? I look forward to investing with your guidance when I reach that $100 K threshold.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
17 May 2024
Comments (19.08K)
@sameck dividend growth and diversification
S
Simpleton Investor
17 May 2024
Comments (249)
Sam, Do you have a preference for UTF or UTG or are they interchangeable?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
17 May 2024
Comments (19.08K)
@Simpleton Investor generally interchangeable. UTF is a bit more diversified, but I would probably just buy whichever is cheaper relative to NAV at the moment.
g
glenmar25
17 May 2024
Comments (293)
I love posts that recommend investments that I already own! Makes me feel like I almost know what I'm doing!
D
Dollarsandcents
17 May 2024
Comments (4.8K)
PFFA started in mid 2018. Withe the exception of the first 6.5 months of 2018, PFFA's earnings from dividends and interest income, net of its management fees (which primarily consists of interest expense) has never covered its distribution to shareholders. It is reliant on selling assets to cover its dividends. That is the case even with all the leverage. It is important for folks to remember that the dividend is NOT a performance measurement, it is whatever the management decides it should be.
D
Dollarsandcents
17 May 2024
Comments (4.8K)
@Samuel Smith - Which part of my comment do you believe is incorrect? Below is a summary of its PFFA’s performance since inception:

10/31/23-Income from div/Interest: $56.0M, Exp: $13.8M, Net: $42.2M, Distributions: $56.6M
10/31/22-Income from div/Interest: $42.6M, Exp: $7.4M, Net: $35.2M, Distributions: $45.7M
10/31/21-Income from div/Interest: $22.0M, Exp: $4.3M, Net: $17.7M, Distributions: $28.9M
10/30/20-Income from div/Interest: $8.7M, Exp: $1.5M, Net: $7.2M, Distributions: $11.2M
10/30/19-Income from div/Interest: $2.4M, Exp: $0.6M, Net: $1.8M, Distributions: $2.9M
10/30/18-Income from div/Interest: $0.1M, Exp: $36K, Net: $107K, Distributions: $133K

Over the life of the fund, it has paid out $41.3M or 39.6% more than its net earned income from dividends and interest.

The fund's cumulative realized capital gains since inception is just $8.88M:
10/31/23: -$20.3M; 10/31/22: +$20.3M; 10/31/21: +$23.7M; 10/31/20: -$17.1M; 10/31/19: +$2.3M;
10/31/18: -$53k

Below is the direct link to the SEC with the actual audited results. Although these documents have many pages, most of what you need starts at around page 57.
Year ending 10/31/2023
www.sec.gov/...
Year ending 10/31/2022
www.sec.gov/...
Year ending 10/31/2021
www.sec.gov/...
Year ending 10/31/2020
www.sec.gov/...
Year ending 10/31/2019
www.sec.gov/...
Year ending 10/31/2018
www.sec.gov/...

As stated previously, the net funds' earnings from dividends and interest after subtracting interest expense and management fees did not cover the distribution to shareholders in any year since its inception. This is true for every year other than the first 5 months of operations even if the fund had zero interest expense and no management fees.

The cumulative net shortfall since inception between the net income from dividends and interest and distributions to investors was $41.4M. The cumulative realized capital gains since inception of $8.87M lowered the cumulative shortfall to $32.5M. If the interest expense and management fees had magically disappeared for each year since inception, the distribution would have actually been $4.7M less than the net dividends + capital gains. Of course, fund managements (or their suppliers) don't work for free and interest cost were not zero (this is especially important given the fund uses leverage to boost results). I guess they could have eliminated the leverage altogether. However, dividend & interest income (and possibly capital gains) would have been lower had leverage been eliminate, as the leverage allows them to purchase more income producing assets.
j
jorgecubah
17 May 2024
Comments (239)
@Samuel Smith the same management team that runs AMZA.. no thank you.
Cahnman profile picture
Cahnman
17 May 2024
Comments (840)
Why bother if I can make 5% doing nothing. Many of these stocks are way overpriced and you would have to wait for a correction. You need to make at least 10% and preferably 12% because of how horrible inflation is and will most likely always be. 7% just doesn't cut it.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
17 May 2024
Comments (19.08K)
@Cahnman that extra 200 basis points of income amounts to a huge difference over time. Moreover, you are ignoring the growth component of equities. Finally, that 5% doing nothing will likely decline once the Fed starts cutting.
V
VicJericho
17 May 2024
Comments (34)
@Cahnman you would also be ignoring dividend growth opportunities, it may not be sexy or glamorous but eventually a stock will grow their dividend past the 5% you would be making from a money market fund. For a couple of months I had the same thought that I was going to just let a couple of racks ride at 5% but then I was like well that's not gonna work for me, brother. I slid that same money into stocks that paid north of 5% and I grew my income stream more than I could just at 5%. A steady eddy 3.5% yielding dividend growing stock will eventually pass 5% and keep growing past 5%. It'll take years to do so, but over the long term the stock dividend owner will come out ahead from a money market fund owner.
billpeace65 profile picture
billpeace65
17 May 2024
Comments (1.07K)
$PFFA and$EPD are the stars of the show here but this list is very good for income investors.
j
jorgecubah
17 May 2024
Comments (239)
@billpeace65 PFFA is the same team that runs AMZA. Fool me once...
M
MojoRisin1
17 May 2024
Comments (2.37K)
I see you don’t eat your own cooking and that is good in this case. You are too young to hold the majority of these income producing holdings. I started switching from growth to holdings like this at age 59.
M
Mikie G
17 May 2024
Comments (219)
A great read and the overwhelming majority could do a lot worse than this. Sure you could substitute a few of the individual names, but overall if you are near or in retirement this portfolio would have you living well.
V
Valuestocks007
17 May 2024
Comments (12.09K)
JEPQ I swear when I looked at that one a couple of years ago it was paying 4% dividend.. so I went with JEPI.. I know they are variable but what a change between the 2!
1.21 Jigawatts profile picture
1.21 Jigawatts
17 May 2024
Comments (1.55K)
@Valuestocks007 SA most likely showed it paying 4% "a couple years ago" because the fund had just started at that time and had only paid out a few monthly dividends by then, so the annual total would have been low. SA shows the TTM dividend total, not the current projected run-rate, so when a new fund starts, the div % looks off until it has a year of dividends under its belt. JEPQ has always had the higher yield on a monthly basis and is the better of the two funds for cap gains as well.
g
glenmar25
17 May 2024
Comments (293)
@Valuestocks007 I had the same amount of funds in JEPI and JEPQ but recently shifted some money from JEPI into JEPQ. Along with ARCC, 2 of my favorite investments.
V
Valuestocks007
17 May 2024
Comments (12.09K)
Thanks for sharing! I own a few of these and have been happy with them!
Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
17 May 2024
Comments (305)
I really enjoyed reading your post. what do you think of MPLX
Cahnman profile picture
Cahnman
17 May 2024
Comments (840)
@Dividend God way overpriced, now everyone wants it
