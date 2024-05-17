SP500: The Euphoria Stage

May 17, 2024 6:57 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)GME, SPX, SPY, QQQ
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.01K Followers

Summary

  • The recent meme trading exuberance indicates that the market is in the euphoria stage, and this is reflected in the S&P 500 as well.
  • The S&P 500 is trading based on the expected first Fed cut, with the soft-landing implications.
  • The market is ignoring the early recessionary data and still high inflation (stagflation).

Two Happy Brokers at Stock Exchange

H-Gall

The madness - that's the macro context

Generally, a bubble reaches the top during the euphoria stage. That's the stage when the sentiment completely takes over the reason, and prices completely disconnect from reality.

Before discussing the S&P 500 (

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.01K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News