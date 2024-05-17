H-Gall

The madness - that's the macro context

Generally, a bubble reaches the top during the euphoria stage. That's the stage when the sentiment completely takes over the reason, and prices completely disconnect from reality.

Before discussing the S&P 500 (SP500) implications, it's important to put things in context.

Just a few days ago over the weekend, Keith Gill aka Roaring Kitty, posted the cartoon on social media, which triggered a 100-150% spike in GameStop (GME), as well as other "meme stocks" over the next two days.

Keith Gill is known for orchestrating a major short squeeze in GameStop in 2021 during the pandemics. Thus, the army of speculators viewed this as a sign to "jump back into the game".

On a macro level, that's a sign of the speculative excess that's present during the euphoria stage of the bubble.

But, the story does not end with the GameStop stock. Apparently, since Gill's post, there has been a "flood of crypto tokens with names referencing GameStop and Roaring Kitty created as developers try to ride a meme-coin resurgence". These crypto tokens spiked by 1000-4000% in a day, on a heavy volume, with the GME token exceeding $140M in market capitalization.

Let's repeat this again, a worthless crypto token exceeded $140M in market cap. The token was created on May 12th, and the volume on May 15th was $190M.

CoinMarketCap

What is GME token? CoinMarketMap says: "GME coin on sol is a meme paying tribute to the 2021 short squeeze of GameStop".

It's nothing. Yet, it was worth $140M three days after the creation, with over 4500% return.

CoinMarketCap

So, that's the context of today's stock market. It's complete madness, more than euphoria.

What's worse, who is causing this madness? There is a question whether Keith Gill really posted the cartoon on social media. Given that he only posted on X (Twitter), some speculate that he sold the X account.

Thus, it is very difficult to argue that today's market seems not only euphoric, but also heavily manipulated. Just re-read this section, and think about the $140M market cap in GME token.

The role of the Fed

It's well understood that the 2021 pandemic market was euphoric due to 1) heavy monetary stimulus, 2) heavy fiscal stimulus, which included the actual cash infusion into the speculator's hands, and 3) the stay-home retail-investor behavior in the stock market resembling video gaming, sports betting, and casino betting.

But, that's supposed to be behind us. The economy has reopened, people are back to work, the casinos are open, live sports are back. Further, the excess pandemic savings are exhausted, the government is still spending heavily, but there are no more fiscal transfers directly to consumer.

The only thing "still in play" is the apparently still loose monetary policy.

The pandemic economy resulted in an inflationary spike, and the Fed's role is to ensure price stability - the 2% inflation target. So, the Fed started to tighten monetary policy in 2022 by increasing interest rates and reducing the balance sheet - although starting late after the "transitory inflation" error.

In the beginning, the Fed and the Chair Powell were resolute and warned that there would be "pain", which implied a recession. This caused a 20%+ bear market in S&P 500. However, in late 2022, the Fed turned dovish, starting to reference "disinflation".

Since late 2022, the market has been rising with expectation that the Fed's next move would be a cut. The Fed continued to increase interest rates until summer 2023, and yet, the market still kept pricing the first cut.

The Fed actually kept signaling the beginning of the easing campaign in the SEP dot-plot. This is part of the Fed's communication, or the forward guidance. The Fed has been predicting lower interest rates, but without the increase in the unemployment rate, thus, no recession.

As a result, the stock market has been entirely focused on the Fed's "soft-landing" prediction, which kept the financial conditions loose - and allowed the GME story to unfold.

Obviously, the Fed's policy is not tight enough - the speculators are all well and alive. But, this is not good. On May 15th, many speculators were buying GME stock and GME token, and now they lost more 50% of their investment in a day.

Many speculators are not aware, but the speculation game involves the predator and the prey. It's the Fed's role to tighten the financial conditions to limit speculation (within the context of fighting inflation) because most retail investors end up as prey in this game.

The recent S&P 500 breakout

The S&P 500 just reached a new all-time high, on May 15th, which is exactly the same day when the GME token reached $140M market cap.

Barchart

The bounce from April's 5% dip started with the weak April labor market report, which showed that only 175K jobs were created. In addition, the ISM services dipped below 50, suggesting that the service economy is contracting, which suggests that a recession is near.

As a result, the market started to price the Fed's cut, (possibly as early as July, or in September) - and this boosted the stocks again. It's basically the same soft-landing disinflationary story since late 2022.

However, the market is ignoring the fact that inflation appears to be rising, based on consumer expectations, and other surveys.

The immediate trigger on March 15th was the release of the CPI report, which showed that the core CPI increased by 0.3 MoM, as expected. This was interpreted as good news because it was not above expectations (at 0.4%) MoM like in the previous three months. But 0.3% monthly inflation is consistent with 3.6% annual inflation, and that is very high. Further, the March core CPI was revised much higher from 0.35 to 0.4.

So, this was not a report that would give the Fed enough confidence to cut interest rates. The Fed needs to see something similar to what happened in June-August 2023 to start considering cutting interest rates, and we are nowhere near that point.

Trading Economics

Implications

The market euphoria is reaching a madness stage based on what happened with GME token on May 15th.

This is also evident with the investor behavior with trading the S&P 500. The market is ignoring the still high inflation, but also some early recessionary data (stagflation), and focusing solely on that first Fed cut with the soft-landing implications. The Fed is likely to cut interest rates soon, but it will be in response to a recession.

I wrote on May 7th: "Overall, the S&P 500 is likely to go higher over the near term with the renewed soft-landing hopes, and as long as the price stays above 50dma. However, this rally is for the short-term traders. Investors should be focused on an approaching recessionary bear market."

Thus, in the near term the breakout can continue, but this is the time to sell for investors. Not all at once, but to gradually prepare for the incoming recessionary bear market.

Keep in mind that all speculative games have a predator and prey. Somebody made over $100 on GME token. But who lost that money? Who was buying GME tokens or GME stock on May 15th?

Who is buying the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) now, and who is selling?