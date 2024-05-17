Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Rosander as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

When investing in high-growth stocks at an early stage, it’s not unusual to stumble across businesses that operate at a loss. This has been the case for many of the best performing stocks during the last decade but has also contributed to many cases of bankruptcy. However, if a company can grow at explosive growth rates while maintaining high profit margins, the company becomes more independent and the risk with the business gets heavily reduced. Truecaller (OTCPK:TRUBF) is a Swedish tech company that meets these two conditions by a significant margin. The company has grown at impressive rates, but recently the growth took a breather due to macro headwinds in the Indian market. The growth should reaccelerate once these macro headwinds disappear, which then could turn into a massive tailwind for the company. Reacceleration of growth should result in a multiple expansion, this combined with a buyback program sets up Truecaller’s stock for substantial gains moving forward.

Background

Truecaller was founded in Sweden in 2009 during the essence of App Store and apps as we know them today. Today, Truecaller is a global player that offers services such as identifying callers, detecting, and warning of spam and fraud calls through an application to its 383 million monthly active users. During the last few years, the company has launched new features to the app, such as Truecaller assistant that answers and asks questions about the call using AI, so you don’t have to. The new features have enabled the company to provide a premium version of the app with exclusive features compared to the ad-based version of the app. The freemium version represents a clear majority of the user base, and currently all ads are banner ads. During the second half of 2020, the company launched Truecaller for Business, which is a service aimed at businesses. Truecaller for Business includes services such as verification of the business, that enables companies to prove their legitimacy during calls with customers.

As fraud calls have increased exponentially over the years, the need and demand for services that prevent fraud and spam calls have followed the same trend. A report from First Orion claims that scam calls in the US increased 118% in 2021 year over year. The problem is clear as night and day, but the question remains if Truecaller is one of the more beneficial and promising solutions or not, and will they be able to capitalize on this enormous opportunity?

Financial performance

During 2021, Truecaller completed its listing on the Swedish stock exchange at 52 SEK per share. Shortly after, the share price rallied to over 140 SEK and has since then tumbled to levels substantially lower than the IPO price at 52 SEK. Despite the drastic decrease since its IPO to around 30 SEK per share, Truecaller as a business has delivered impressive numbers during most of its quarters, and saw their revenues increase around 60% year over year to 1.8 billion SEK, and its net income rise around 45% to 535 million SEK in 2022. There are few companies that have presented such strong growth numbers while still maintaining a net income margin at all, even fewer have managed to maintain net income margins around 30% like Truecaller, during similar growth rates.

However, this impressive growth rate had an abrupt interruption in 2023, when macro headwinds substantially weakened the ad market, especially in India’s economy, which represents around 70% of Truecaller’s revenues. These macro headwinds are a result of uncertainty that high inflation and higher interest rates among other things entail. Interest rate cuts can thus act as a catalyst to an improved advertising market. Due to ads representing over 80% of Truecaller’s revenues, the impact of weaker ad revenues per user heavily impacts its growth rate (see figure 1 below). Buying adds through Truecaller could also be considered more uncertain than buying adds through Meta. When times are tough companies tend to get more restrained with their marketing budget and might want to focus on more certain and less risky methods of attracting customers, hence Truecaller’s ad business is more volatile and sensitive to changes in the market than Meta’s.

Figure 1: Segment data (Quartr)

However, Meta’s first quarter 2024 also indicates a weak ad-market in the Asia pacific region, which includes India. This resulted in Truecaller’s revenue contracting 2.5% during fiscal year 2023, while the app's user base still managed to grow at impressive growth rates. The fact that Meta’s quarterly results also depict a weak ad market in India, indicate that Truecaller isn’t a bad exception (see figure 2 below). In Truecaller’s latest earnings calls, management have been cautious in making predictions about the recovery of the ad market. Once the ad market starts recovering, which is only a matter of time, these headwinds could become tailwinds to the company’s financials.

Figure 2: Average price per ad (Meta Q1 presentation 2024)

The lower growth rate is clearly one of the reasons for the reduced stock price. Another explanation for the sell-off could be fear around Viceroy Research short report against the company. Viceroy Research claimed, among other things, that Truecaller was evading taxes in India. This and much more from the report have since then been proven to be false by Truecaller, nevertheless it could still have a negative impact on the stock price.

The other day, May 7th, the company released its results for Q1. The revenue increased 10% year over year to 427 million SEK, this includes a negative FX impact. The profits rose 22% to 133 million SEK, however the EPS grew 27% as a result of the buyback program. Truecaller is currently making investments to increase its user base in markets such as US. This resulted in the EBITDA margin decreasing to 35.4% from 38.8% in Q1 2023. Management has previously flagged for this, and the investments will continue in the coming quarters.

These investments seem to have paid off since monthly active users (MAU) increased 11% year over year. Even clearer evidence of these investments paying off, is the impressive 60% growth in revenues from premium users in the US. Management remains cautious in predicting a recovery in the Indian ad-market. However, the company announced that they will begin to roll out video ads as a complement to the existing banner ads. This could boost revenue even in a weak ad market, due to video ads having a substantially higher price. In an interview with Dagens Industri following the earnings release, CEO Alan Mamedi said that they expect ad revenue to increase due to video ads. According to the CEO, user engagement with the app has increased with 50% year over year. However, it needs to increase a bit more before they introduce video ads to the whole user base. Lastly, the company announced in the earnings call that they will increase prices for Truecaller for Business, since the value proposition have increased with new features while the prices have remained unchanged.

Leadership

High insider ownership is often considered very positive for a company, as it indicates that management has big conviction in the company. Insider ownership should therefore be a significant parameter to consider before choosing to invest in a business. In regard to Truecaller, this parameter could only be seen as promising since both cofounders, Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam own 7.2% of the company each. Since the company was founded, their strategy has paid off remarkable well. Strategies such as to focus on emerging markets when others didn’t and grow with the emerging economies, have resulted in exceptional growth. These strategies have shown Truecaller's ability to execute and perform well over the long term.

Potential growth drivers moving forward

The suppressed ad market presents an interesting set up that might lead to explosive growth moving forward. When ad prices recover to previous levels, meanwhile the user base has increased steadily over the same period, it could result in a leveraged effect in revenue. In other words, the revenue could go through a catch-up effect relative to its user growth rate, which could skyrocket its revenue and profits to new records. The upcoming launch of video ads in the app presents a big opportunity, since the revenue per video ad is substantially higher than banner ads. As a result, the company expects ad revenues to increase in the coming quarters even if the weak ad market persists. In the Q1 earnings call, management revealed their long-term goal of having 50% banner ads and 50% video ads on the platform. In the short term, the company has the goal of having 50% of the ad revenue from Video ads. Because of the higher revenue video ads presents, this could become reality with a relatively small amount of video ads.

Truecaller’s market penetration is extremely high in India and a majority of their total user base is in India. This is simply a result of the company’s major focus on the Indian market since its early days. However, the problems Truecaller solves are far from exclusive to India, hence the massive opportunity to expand in other emerging markets such as Latin America and Indonesia. Truecaller is currently experiencing substantial growth in these markets and this trend should continue moving forward, as the company shifts its focus to other markets. It’s clear that other emerging markets present a massive opportunity to increase the app's user base and the revenue per user will increase as the countries become richer. Emerging markets are far from the only opportunity. Recently, the company has revealed its ambitions to expand in the US market, and the Q1 numbers show promising progress. In terms of the US market, the revenue per user is multiple times higher, which means that even a relatively small user base in the US could lead to a big jump in revenue and net income. Furthermore, the willingness to pay is much higher in the US due to a much stronger purchasing power. In other words, there is a much higher probability to convert users to premium users in the US market.

This brings us to another opportunity with great potential, the opportunity to convert some of its users from the ad-based version to the premium version. This could be a game changer because of how much higher revenue per user is for premium users. Even if a small percentage of its users convert to premium, it would lead to significant increases on the top line as well as the bottom line. The company has already released several premium exclusive features and launched pricing models such as family subscription that make the premium version more compelling to its users. If the company continues to execute by releasing even more exclusive features, the premium users could significantly increase and boost revenue and net income. The likelihood of converting users to premium rises drastically as the emerging markets they focus on get richer.

A large premium user base would make the company much less dependent on the volatile ad market and would make the financial performance considerably more predictable. To get a rough idea of what this could mean for a business like Truecaller, one could look at how Spotify has and continues to improve its financial performance by converting its freemium users to premium. I would argue that Spotify is considerably more important for most people and the potential of converting users is probably far from Spotify’s. Nonetheless, it could still have an enormous impact, especially since Truecaller's financials and valuation are nothing compared to Spotify’s.

When discussing Truecaller's growth potential one could not exclude Truecaller for Business. This relatively new product that launched in late 2020 has grown impressively since its inception. The product has attracted big players such as IKEA, Uber, BMW, and multiple large banks in a wide range of markets. Fraud calls where the scammers falsely claim they are from a specific company, for example a bank, have become a big problem in our society. This has exposed a need for a solution like Truecaller for Business that can verify that the company is who they claim to be. This product is still in its early days and the potential is therefore somewhat hard to estimate. The potential, however, is nonetheless massive considering how important it is for banks and other companies to assure customers that they are who they claim to be when discussing sensitive information. Another big advantage of verification is that the probability of customers answering phone calls from verified businesses is significantly higher. This makes Truecaller for business compelling to other types of companies that need to be able to reach their customers. Since the product is still relatively new, the product's use cases and value proposition will most likely increase and attract even more B2B costumers.

Valuation

At the current market cap around 13 billion SEK, Truecaller trades at a forward P/E around 24, It has previously traded at much higher P/E multiples, then motivated by its exceptional growth rates. Due to its lack of growth in revenue during the most recent quarters, the growth premium is far gone. The current valuation indicates that Truecaller isn’t a growth company anymore and consequently shouldn’t be valued as such. This could quickly change if Truecaller's high growth rates returns, which should only be a matter of time. Not to mention that investments are currently putting pressure on the margins, hence the P/E isn't based on maximized profits. Considering Truecaller's high MOAT due to its large data and how asset light the business is, it deserves a premium even without the impressive growth returning. The fact that Truecaller manages to maintain its headcount at around 350 employees, while having over 383 million users, reveals the impressive scalability of the business. This fact also reinforces the belief that the company deserves to be valued at a premium.

In June 2023, the company announced a share buyback program, it has since then resulted in 9% of the company’s shares being repurchased. This capital allocation of excess capital is yet another great decision by Truecaller's management to create long-term shareholder value. This is especially true considering the suppressed valuation these shares have and will continue to be accumulated at. At the time of writing this, the shares outstanding excluding the bought back shares counts to approximately 347 million. The shares held are allowed to reach 10% of the shares outstanding, which means that they are close to their limit. However, the company just announced that they will renew this program and repurchase an additional 10% of the shares outstanding, but also proposed a one-time dividend of 1.7 SEK per share.

There are very few apps that have accomplished to have over 350 million active users. This makes Truecaller in terms of active users, peers with apps such as WhatsApp at the time it was acquired for $19 billion with 450 million active users. These apps are far from comparable, yet it provides a perspective of the rough potential for apps with similar size of user base.

Hypothetical valuation model

According to the investment tool platform Quartr, analysts expect Truecaller’s revenue to reaccelerate to double-digit growth from 2024 and after. In 2025 and the following year, the company is expected to grow its revenues by over 25%, which should be more than doable. This should be enough to get a multiple expansion from the current P/E of 24 to around at least 28. Given that these growth forecasts become realized and a multiple expansion to P/E 28, the upside should be over 100%. This scenario could be seen as quite conservative, it’s not unlikely that growth rates exceed analysts’ expectations. I believe the growth rates could begin to exceed analysts’ expectations once the ad market starts to recover. When the uncertainty in the market due to high-interest rates, high inflation etc. subsides, Indian companies will most likely increase their marketing spend yet again. This in turn leads to higher ad prices and to a recovery of the currently weak ad market.

There is also a big possibility of outperforming in terms of converting users to premium or growing Truecaller for Business even faster. In other words, I think analysts’ expectations are too conservative and could be beaten quite easily when the ad market recovers or when other income streams start to outperform. This could send the stock price to the price target of 85 SEK around $7.9 and beyond. The weak ad market could probably last two or three additional quarters in worst-case scenario, however when the market shifts it could happen rapidly. Even if the conservative expectations get realized, there should be significant upside potential. This could act as a margin of safety for the investment case.

Valuation model (Author's Compilation)

Risk factors

It’s important to not underestimate the risk aspect of Truecaller's high dependents on both the ad market as well as the Indian economy. This is currently changing and will continue to do so by expansion to new markets and by gaining more subscription-based revenue, but nevertheless is a risk. The risk of competition has been greatly exaggerated and has been one of the biggest talking points from bears. During 2022, the Indian government announced they would launch a state-owned app like Truecaller, which later by and large got cancelled.

Competition from large players is also unlikely because of the high barriers to entry due to the data needed to provide a similar service. The TAM might also be too small to be attractive for big players to enter the market, considering the investments needed. There are phone manufacturers who offer some similar features, and this isn’t new. Consumers simply choose Truecaller regardless because of more features, and the fact that it can identify more calls. There is also the risk of regulation that could restrict Truecaller's ability to collect data. The management have mentioned the regulation risk as something that could impact the business, but not in a critical way. In other words, there are risks in this investment case, but much of the risk factors have been greatly exaggerated. It is also worth mentioning that there is a risk of illiquidity if the shares get bought through the OTC market. Given the opportunity, one should preferably buy the shares through the Swedish stock market exchange instead to eliminate this risk.

Conclusion

I am inclined to believe that Truecaller is drastically undervalued at the current share price levels. When the ad market starts to show signs of recovering, it will significantly boost revenue growth. This combined with converting freemium users to premium, introducing video-based ads, the growing business segments, and expansion to new markets to gain users will most likely result in explosive growth rates. Once this becomes reality, Truecaller's valuation should get back the growth premium that the valuation today lacks. Multiple expansion combined with high-growth rates moving forward, could result in impressive returns from the current valuation. The management’s decision to initiate buyback programs at such low valuations has improved the stock's potential even further. At the current share price, Truecaller presents an intriguing opportunity with an asymmetric risk versus reward profile. In case the ad business doesn’t recover soon, Truecaller should still experience growth due to their other growth opportunities. However, the potential upside would take a hit, but it would still be considered as more than attractive for most investors.

