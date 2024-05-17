Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My previous coverage of Alithya (OTC:ALYAF) (TSX:ALYA:CA) was around its first fiscal quarter 2024 earnings result release. In that article, I covered the headwinds faced by tech consulting businesses, as most of their clients had been forced to cut down discretionary IT spending post-Covid boom, and the effect this had on Alithya's flat lined top line for several quarters. At last coverage, the bottom line, though unprofitable, saw improvements over the previous quarter's.

Alithya is a Canadian tech consulting firm that offers vertical IT solutions by implementing technologies provided by tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Amazon (AMZN), among others. Alithya also offers some proprietary tech solutions - some of the proprietary products were acquired via strategic acquisitions.

This article will focus on the current market outlook in tech consulting, Alithya's latest developments since the last article (seven months ago), and analysis of the company's revenue pipeline, margins, expenses, and the bottom line.

Alithya MRQ Overview and Future Outlook

The last two financial reports since I last covered this stock, about seven months ago, show that Alithya has walked a tightrope, managing to operate around sales breakeven. Sales have seen only a marginal increase. Q2 FY24 top line stood at C$118.5 million, and Q3 FY24 top line was C$120.5 million. This doesn't come as a surprise as the current macro outlook is generally bearish, affecting discretionary IT spending. Last year's slowdown in the IT services industry has persisted into 2024.

Flat revenue trend among tech consulting peers (Seeking Alpha)

ALYA's Q4 FY24 and full-year FY24 earnings report are expected early next month, and I think Alithya will continue in the marginal change top-line trend for Q4. This trend of marginal top-line fluctuations is not unique to Alithya, as several other peers in the tech consulting sector also exhibit a relatively stable sales trajectory. While new large-scale contracts are currently somewhat elusive for tech consulting firms, resulting in a narrower sales pipeline, I believe that prudence in cost management is crucial for tech consulting firms at the moment. Alithya has focused on cost (mainly SG&A expenses) reduction for the past few quarters. SG&A takes the largest part of the company's OpEx. Q3 SG&A expenses totaled C$29.5 million, a 5.4% YoY decrease.

Despite the current macro and geopolitical outlooks and their influence on discretionary IT budgets and IT consulting businesses' sales, Alithya signed new contracts in Q3, including a C$12 million Oracle ERP contract with a large U.S. healthcare provider, and two large deals with a major Quebec-based health agency. Alithya recorded booking orders at a rate 20% higher than its billing rate (as reported in Alithya's Q3's earnings call). Excluding two of its long-term existing contracts, Alithya achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2. Amidst the bleak outlook in the tech consulting industry, these contract signings at least add a positive dimension to Alithya's performance, and I expect sequential revenue growth in Q4. Ramp-up for these new ERP contracts is expected to start in Q1 2025, which will potentially be followed by revenue recognition from these new contracts. I expect a breakaway from the current marginal change in revenue trend by FY25, and I expect some top-line expansion for the company in the coming fiscal year.

Alithya's customer retention has also been impressive. Despite the general market outlook for tech consulting businesses, about 85% of the company's Q3 sales came from existing clients; this, in my view, shows strong customer relationship, trust, and satisfaction in Alithya's services, which are important attributes in times when new large-scale contracts are hard to come by.

Data by YCharts

Alithya showed sequential improvements in margins in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 46% compared to Q2, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 240 basis points between Q2 and Q3 (from 5.4% of revenues to 7.8%). Q3 non-GAAP net earnings per share remained flat YoY at C$0.04, a big rebound from Q2's adjusted net loss.

Alithya filed form 25 with the SEC on February 9, after an earlier announced decision to voluntarily delist its shares from Nasdaq. Management cites admin expenses reduction as a reason for voluntarily delisting from Nasdaq. ALYA remains OTC tradeable and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

This decision [to delist from Nasdaq] was based on our opinion that the limited benefits derived from being dual-listed no longer justify the administrative costs and efforts of maintaining the Nasdaq listing. Between listing fees themselves, D&O insurance, compliance, the SOX audit, legal and other costs, we are talking about over time of almost $1 million annually, not counting the time spent by our employees internally. Claude Thibault, Senior VP and CFO

Data by YCharts

As a Canada-based tech stock, I compare ALYA to the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index to gauge the stock's relative performance within the Canadian market context. The stock has outperformed the index YTD.

Data by YCharts

While Alithya currently shows the worst ROE among the peers I've compared it to, I believe that if the company continues to show resilience and maintain its margins over time, there is room for growth and value appreciation, considering its smaller valuation.

Data by YCharts

As shown in the data represented on the chart above, ALYA currently trades at a discount to the historical valuation. A higher valuation percentage indicates a discount.

Takeaway

Despite the broader market conditions in tech consulting, Alithya has shown operational resilience by defying margin erosion. The company has also maintained customer retention, with 85% of its MRQ sales coming from existing clients.

The emergence and popularity of AI opens up decent market opportunities for tech consulting firms like Alithya; these companies have begun including AI consulting offerings as part of their broader portfolio of tech consulting. Alithya already offers solutions that help businesses leverage AI. Alithya's AI and Machine Learning (ML) services include AI-FI Trade Surveillance solution, an automated trade surveillance system that lets capital market firms cover cross-asset surveillance and trading compliance. Alithya's AI consulting spans the consulting level to the implementation phase. The company guides businesses from the initial AI exploration and strategy development phase to the successful implementation and integration of AI solutions.

AI consulting market prediction (businessresearchinsights.com)

The global AI consulting market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. Based on data from base years between 2021 and 2023, and a forecast period between 2023 and 2031, various reputable market research firms predict a double-digit CAGR (between 25% and 35%) for AI consulting in the coming years. Business Research Insights projects a 26.49% growth. BCC Research projects an accelerated market expansion, with the AI consulting services market potentially growing at 34.2 CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.