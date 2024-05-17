stockcam

Reddit (RDDT) surges following OpenAI partnership. (00:38) China announces major rescue measures for housing market. (01:25) Cracker Barrel (CBRL) slashes dividend by 80% to fund restaurant overhaul. (02:44)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is up 12% premarket after it announced a new partnership with Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI.

The partnership brings Reddit content to ChatGPT, allowing OpenAI access to Reddit's Data API. OpenAI's artificial intelligence models will allow it to learn from Reddit content in real time.

The new deal also provides the Reddit platform with new AI-powered features for redditors and mods. OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner as well.

"Reddit has become one of the internet's largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything," said Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. "Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit."

Today China announced sweeping measures to support its ailing housing market.

This includes easing mortgage rules, allowing local governments to buy homes to convert to affordable housing, and vowing more efforts to ensure delivery of unfinished houses.

The People's Bank of China lowered the minimum down payment ratios for mortgages to 15% for first-time buyers (from 20% previously) and 25% for second-home purchases (from the earlier 30%).

The central bank also cut the interest rates of mortgage loans by 0.25 percentage points starting May 18, and scrapped the floor level of mortgage interest rates.

New home prices in China fell 0.6% in April M/M, dropping for the tenth month in a row, while existing home prices declined 0.94%. ING said these were the steepest sequential declines since the start of the housing slump in 2021. Additionally, property investment in the first four months of the year sank 9.8% Y/Y.

The new measures sent Chinese stocks higher, with the SSE Composite Index (SHCOMP) closing up 1%. The Hang Seng Properties index rose 2.5%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) said on Thursday it will slash its dividend by over 80%.

The company said it will reduce its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share in August, compared to $1.30 per share in February.

The casual dining chain is ramping up investment to overhaul its restaurants and optimize its menu.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is down more than 10% premarket. Its shares have cratered 47% in the last 12-months.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to update its brand, stores, and menu. The company added it is in the process of testing remodel prototypes and expects to complete 25–30 remodels in fiscal 2025.

The restaurant chain anticipates capital expenditures of about $600 million to $700 million over the next three years.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) expects its third and fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results to be below prior expectations, primarily due to weaker than anticipated traffic. The company said it closed some stores in the third-quarter after a review of its store portfolio.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on May 30.

U.S. stocks on Thursday ended just under the flatline.

Wall Street achieved a big milestone in the morning after the Dow (DJI) crossed 40,000 points for the first time ever. It eventually closed 0.10% lower.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) slipped 0.26%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) dipped 0.21%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the red, with the exception of Consumer Staples.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is flat. Bitcoin is up less than 0.1 % at more than $66,000.





In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is down 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares rose over 5%, along with other cannabis stocks, after the U.S. Department of Justice formally proposed reclassifying marijuana as a less risky Schedule III drug.

