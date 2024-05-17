JeanUrsula/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Kaspi.kz (OTC:KSPI) is Kazakhstan’s most valuable listed company and is best known for their convenient and reliable super app. Most analogous to Tencent’s WeChat app, Kaspi’s super app offers many features such as payments/banking, e-commerce shopping, travel (e.g. buying airplane and hotel tickets), government services (e.g. paying taxes, electronic ID card, vaccination passport, etc.), car rentals and many others.

Kaspi’s stock has a rare combination of being both a dominant, fast-growing company while also sporting a single digit P/E ratio typically associated with a low or negative revenue growth. Kaspi currently trades at a 9x forward P/E that last grew revenue at 40%. While future growth is necessarily muted due to Kaspi’s already large market capitalization, Kaspi’s policy of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, low valuation and continuous expansion into new verticals make the stock attractive. Despite the risks of investing in Kazakhstan, we have a 1.5% position in our portfolio and rate the stock as a BUY with a target price of $129.

Business overview

Kaspi has three main businesses – payments, marketplace and fintech. Each business has a #1 market share in their respective categories. Kaspi’s payments platform is similar to PayPal, Venmo, WeChat Pay or Alipay. Kaspi offers a digital wallet that allows users to conduct peer-to-peer transfers, pay merchants, pay regular household bills. For merchants, Kaspi’s payment platforms allows them to accept payments (both online and in-store), instantly settle invoices, pay suppliers, monitor turnover and produce tax reports.

Kaspi’s marketplace business is mostly like Amazon’s 3P business, Mercado-Libre’s 3P business, Alibaba, or eBay. Besides being an e-commerce business like its international peers, Kaspi’s marketplace business also includes its new travel business, which is similar to Booking.com or Expedia, and its e-Cars business which sells cars through its super app. Kaspi’s recent international expansions in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also fall under this category.

Finally, Kaspi has a fintech business, which really is just a retail bank that takes deposits and offers credit cards, unsecured lending for consumers, and buy-now-pay-later type products. This was Kaspi’s traditional business before it expanded into a super app.

Chart 1: Kaspi’s DAU and MAU numbers show significant engagement

Kaspi DAU and MAU numbers (Kaspi 2024 1Q Results Presentation)

Kaspi’s DAU and MAU numbers are impressive, given Kazakhstan’s population of just 20 million. The best analogy here is China’s WeChat or Alipay. Like the Chinese apps, Kaspi is strongly ingrained into its users daily and monthly routines.

Kaspi’s economic moats are strong

Kaspi benefits from network effects, economies of scale and big data. As the #1 player in each of its categories, Kaspi has a clear economies of scale as it can spread its fixed costs over a large customer base. Kaspi’s marketplace and payments platforms also benefit from network effects, as merchants must use the app to reach as many customers as possible and vice versa.

Kaspi’s different businesses also feed off each other in a virtuous cycle. For example, by looking at a customer’s transaction history and marketplace purchases, Kaspi can better understand the customer’s probability of default and can thus improve its loan origination practices. Fear of being cut off from Kaspi’s convenient marketplace and payments platforms may also drive borrowers to repay Kaspi loans first. The marketplace and payments business are also inextricably linked to each other as the Kaspi digital wallet allows for more seamless transactions within the marketplaces. Finally, the marketplace business also benefits from the fintech position as consumers can more easily buy products due to easy-to-access financing.

Kaspi’s revenue and net income quality is improving

Kaspi’s marketplace and payments business is much better than its fintech business. The marketplace and payments business in inherently capital light, whereas the fintech business (which is really just traditional banking) is capital heavy. Furthermore, in a recession, the marketplace and payments business should perform much better because there is little credit risk involved in these businesses. On the other hand, unsecured customer lending is always very risky in a recession as defaults skyrocket. Kaspi has been growing its marketplace and payments business quicker than its fintech business, which suggests revenue quality is improving.

Chart 2: Kaspi’s Capital-Light Payments and Marketplace are growing more quickly than fintech

Payments and Marketplace are growing faster than Fintech (Kaspi 2024 1Q Results Presentation)

Kaspi is expanding internationally

Kaspi’s management team has also previously mentioned international expansion as a possible growth driver. In Azerbaijan, Kaspi operates the leading classified platforms Turbo.az, Tap.az and Bina.az. In Uzbekistan, Kaspi owns a 40% stake in Autoelon.uz.

We have mixed feelings about Kazakhstan’s expansions attempts. While Sea Limited in Southeast Asia and Mercado Libre in Latin America have been very successful in expanding to multiple countries in the same region, we have some doubts about whether Kaspi can pull the same in Central Asia. While LatAm and Southeast Asian countries generally have friendly diplomatic reasons with each other, former Soviet states have recently gotten into bloody wars with each other (e.g. wars between Russia/Ukraine, Armenia/Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan/Tajikistan). We are unsure if neighboring countries would really be willing to allow a Kazakh super app to operate in their countries and gain market share. So far, however, Kaspi has been able to operate its classified platforms freely and we expect management will be careful to ensure eventual profitability in these new countries.

Financials and valuation

Using a 5-year DCF approach we get a target price of $129 using the below assumptions:

Annual revenue growth rate of 20% for next twelve months that then subsequently decreases, reaching 8% in Year 5, for a 5-year revenue CAGR of 13%. This may end up being conservative given Kaspi’s current 40% revenue growth rate.

85% gross margins in Year 5 based on their long-term guide (down from current 89%).

42.5% net margins in the long term, similar to current margins.

Share count of 189.3 million shares with 0.5% buybacks a year, leading to 185 million shares in Year 5.

Dividends that grow based on revenue growth.

WACC of 15.0% and a terminal PE of 10.0x. The low terminal PE reflects the risk of Kazakhstan stocks.

Table 1: Kaspi.kz Valuation Model

Kaspi Valuation Model (Author's Analysis, Seeking Alpha)

Negatives and risks

Kaspi is based in Kazakhstan, a frontier market, and therefore is significantly riskier than a US or developed country stock. The Tenge (KZT), Kazakhstan’s currency, is heavily tied to oil prices as Kazakhstan is a major oil producer, so going long KSPI is partially a bet that oil prices will remain high. As a Central Asian country bordering two great powers (China and Russia) that is also trying to build stronger relationships with western powers like the USA, Kazakhstan must maintain a fine balancing act. Kazakhstan risks a Russian invasion if it attempts to be too close to Western powers, while it faces significant sanction risk if seen by Western powers as too supportive of Russia. Kazakhstan has seen its fair share of turmoil, with protests in 2022 causing significant chaos that ultimately required Russian intervention.

As with any frontier market company, there is always a risk that Kaspi’s numbers, which sometimes look too good to be true, end up being exactly that. Given Kaspi’s large market capitalization as well as the selection of Deloitte as its auditor, we think this is very unlikely, but fraud is always possible. Kaspi also faces company specific risks. The Kazakh central bank has been unhappy with Kaspi and competitor bank Halyk’s control over payments in Kazakhstan and wants to introduce a new system to facilitate transactions with universal access. Given Kaspi’s dominant positions and network effects, we think any impact on Kaspi will be limited, but we cannot know for sure.

Conclusions

Despite the clear risks of investing in frontier markets like Kazakhstan, we think Kaspi’s low valuation, high growth and dominant market position make the stock attractive. We first bought the stock in August 2023 at an average price of $94 and currently retain a 1.5% position as we hope to benefit from continued stock appreciation and 7% dividend yields. We suggest any investor keep their position small as frontier markets are always risky.