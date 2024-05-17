The Dollar Continues To Recover

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.35K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar's recovery begun yesterday has extended into today's activity.
  • Japan's markets were mixed, but South Korea, Taiwan, and Australian and New Zealand shares fell.
  • The spring EC forecast recognized that fragile recovery is taking hold in the eurozone.

US $100 bill bundles

PM Images

Overview

The dollar's (DXY, USDOLLAR) recovery begun yesterday has extended into today's activity. The greenback is higher against all the G10 currencies and most emerging market currencies, but the Indian rupee and Mexican peso. The BOJ did not

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.35K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News