Introduction

I've started writing macroeconomic articles on the S&P 500 Index (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY), covering a fairly broad range of issues and opportunities for the growth of the index and related ETFs for the foreseeable future. My last thesis was devoted to the fact that SPY's reaction to rising bond yields despite falling rate cut expectations seemed illogical - which is why I wrote at the time that there was no reason to be greedy. Despite my skepticism about the US market's growth prospects, it rallied again, and after a brief correction, rushed to new all-time highs.

We all know from history that the market grows in the long term as the population and economy expand, while technological innovations (when they come) add to this growth. But in the medium term (1-3-5 years), this pattern can be very different: potential crises, high market valuations, stagnation risks, etc. - all of which contribute to routine asset allocation decision-making.

My thesis today (and what I observe in other macro articles is not a consensus opinion) is to allocate capital in markets outside the US. From the latest data I have, the European market appears to be relatively strong, despite the ongoing conflict in its eastern part. Let me explain.

Why Underweight US Stocks In General?

I will not conceal the fact that I was inspired to write this article primarily by reports from BCA Research, Ned Davis Research, BofA, and some other proprietary sources, which I cannot reproduce here in full in order not to infringe any copyrights. But I'm making this additional disclaimer so that you understand exactly what data I'm relying on.

According to another authoritative source - the U.S. Bureau of Economics Analysis - U.S. corporate profits have grown from ~$2.37 trillion in 2000 to nearly $10.7 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.76%. A comparison with the European economy as a whole might be difficult - lumping different data sources together seems like a very labor-intensive task. But if we talk about the largest economy in Europe - I mean Germany - and look at its growth as a "room temperature", corporate profits only grew by 3.37% annually over the same 20 years, almost twice as slow as in the US.

It is therefore not at all surprising that the United States has overtaken Europe in terms of the growth rates of the main equity indices and thus also of ETFs - the outperformance actually exceeded 2x because the sustainability of the growth in corporate profits of American companies made institutional investors want to overpay for it (hence the extended valuation premium).

The premium in the valuation of the US market compared to the European markets can be explained by the different composition of the respective indices. In the USA, the technology sector accounts for the largest share (over 30% already, if we're talking about SPY), while in Europe, the industrial and financial sectors dominate. In most cases, these 2 sectors cannot match the innovation-driven, hyper-fast growth rates of the technology sector.

The 7 largest US tech companies are 20x bigger than the EU's 7 largest and generate more than 10x more revenue, according to TheConversation.com. There are many possible reasons why this happened, but the most important is the extent of regulation in Europe. One of the striking examples in the article is the comparison of the American FDA and the European Medicines Agency: the latter approves new drugs way slower. In addition, US-based pharmaceutical companies are allowed to make greater profits: Drugs are on average more than 3x more expensive in the US than in the rest of the OECD.

However, European tech startups are now thriving, as detailed by The Economist. Europe now "creates more startups than America, with around 14,000 new companies between January and September 2023, compared to 13,000 in the US." As Aaron Rose [Global Tactics managing partner, link above] pointed out in his LinkedIn post, the old continent has >41,000 young tech firms and about 3,900 mature ones, employing ~2.3 million people - this is twice as many as in early 2019 and more than in Europe's property sector. So based on that, I think the European tech market definitely has a future - although AI may not develop as quickly and rapidly there as it does in the United States, the current low base effect suggests that this region as a whole may have greater growth potential. This means that the low base effect suggests that the composition in European ETFs will have to shift quite significantly over time towards the tech sector, where margins are generally higher than in the industrial sector - so EPS growth for the overall market is likely to increase. If this happens, market participants could also start to pay a higher premium on valuations - this will increase the upside potential of the indices.

But is it really so bad in the United States that, for the first time in decades, it is time to abandon investments in this region? No, of course not.

As Warren Buffett famously said, you should never bet against America. This country is still the strongest force when it comes to innovation and the subsequent expansion of corporate profits - the statistics of the last 20 years, which I listed at the very beginning of the article, show this quite clearly. However, there are some reasons why I tend to be underweight (especially against Europe).

Over the past decade, almost all growth in global stock market profits has come from the US market, where profits have doubled. However, as BCA Research's chief strategist Dhaval Joshi recently wrote (proprietary source), this impressive performance is concentrated in the top 0.01% of American companies, specifically the biggest 500 corporations (i.e. the S&P 500 companies). While these "superstar" companies saw profits double, the overall corporate profit growth in the US was only about 50%, and non-S&P 500 companies experienced just a 20% increase.

There are 6.4 million corporations in the US, so the 500 corporations in the S&P 500 constitute the top 0.01 percent-the superstars. While the superstars' profits have doubled, the apples-to-apples growth in economy-wide corporate profits is 50 percent. Not bad, you might think. But excluding the contribution from the S&P 500 superstars, non-S&P 500 corporate profits have increased by just 20 percent on an apples-to-apples basis.

Below these corporate giants, 28 million sole proprietors like plumbers, builders, and freelancers - Dhaval Joshi writes - have seen their income share of national income decline, even though their numbers increased by almost 25%. Meanwhile, the wage share of national income has modestly increased from a low point at the start of the 2010s.

So all these findings highlight 2 key points:

the spectacular profit growth of S&P 500 companies doesn't reflect the broader US corporate landscape, which is more significant for the job market, as these top companies only account for 15% of US jobs; despite the past decade's growth, the US stock market's current high valuation (there's a significant premium to non-US markets) prices in that this outperformance will continue:

We can see that the market seems to expect generative AI to drive growth over the next decade, similar to how the Web 2.0 network effect did in the previous decade. However, it seems unlikely that the current Web 2.0 superstar companies will easily transition to become generative AI leaders, assuming such AI superstars even emerge.

The Web 2.0 monopolies started generating stellar profit growth in the 2010s by harvesting and monetizing the vast quantities of data and content produced by Web 2.0 users. However, this growth model has run its course due to consumer backlash against privacy infringements and resulting tighter regulations on data and content harvesting. Now, expectations for Web 2.0 monopolies' profit growth are premised on a new hope: generative AI. Yet, there is no obvious way for the Web 2.0 monopolies to monetize generative AI and create a 'moat' around such profits as the network effect did through the 2010s. This makes the market's pricing for continued profit growth of 10 percent a year through the next decade a significant challenge. Source: BCA Research

Due to the existing discrepancy between the market's expectations and reality, an underweighting of the US equity market in favor of non-US markets looks like a logical recommendation in the long term - especially underweighting against the European markets (due to the reasons I've given above). Given the record-high valuation premium and the immense growth expectations placed on Magnificent 7 "superstar" companies, it supports my earlier recommendation to have a "Hold" rating on the S&P 500 index - especially the US tech (which is already >1/3 of SPY).

Your Takeaway

From what I see, the widespread market consensus today is the assumption that the US stock market will again outperform the global market by a large margin over the next 10 years. However, while this was true with previous waves of innovation, there is a significant probability that this may not happen with the current revolution in artificial intelligence.

Weighing one market against another is always a game of probabilities. We try to identify where the most favorable conditions for long-term investment are hidden. While everyone is running to buy SPY now, I suggest sticking with a contrarian view and not adding to your SPY position at the current price - the probability of long-term outperformance is much lower now than it was 10-20 years ago, in my opinion. Although the American stock market is undoubtedly full of opportunities, I believe it's essential to look beyond the top 7-10 companies, where a lot of future growth is already priced in. Since the S&P 500 allocates about 33% of its weight to the top ten firms, I don't think it deserves an immediate "Buy" rating based on the points outlined in my article today.

Good luck with your investments!