V2images

Baidu's Q1 Earnings Outperformed

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) investors have enjoyed a revival, as BIDU stock recently re-tested its February 2024 highs. BIDU's post-earnings reaction has remained robust, defended by solid buying sentiments, suggesting its ongoing recovery could resume. Recent data indicate buying from hedge funds belonging to Michael Burry and David Tepper on Chinese equities has improved investor confidence. In addition, sentiment gauges suggest short interest in Chinese equities peaked in April and could spur increased short covering if buying momentum improves further.

Furthermore, the Chinese government is seemingly riding on the recent improved momentum in its stock market. China's property market downturn could also have found its long-term lows as China's nationwide property market intervention gains momentum. In addition, while China's near-term consumer spending is expected to remain tepid, improved property market sentiments could spark a much-needed revival in consumer sentiments. As a result, it could also align with Wall Street's China GDP growth upgrades, suggesting the worst could be over for Chinese equities investors.

As a result, I assessed that the improved market confidence in China's AI leader, Baidu, isn't misplaced. Baidu's Q1 earnings release highlighted ongoing challenges with the relatively weak advertising spending in the quarter. Although Baidu's first-quarter earnings report surpassed analysts' estimates, the market is likely concerned with the advertising downcycle in Baidu's core business.

Baidu Q1 operating performance (Seeking Alpha)

Accordingly, Baidu delivered a total revenue growth of 1% in Q1, marking a notable reduction from Q4's 5.7% growth pace. Despite that, Baidu's Q1 results still surpassed Wall Street's expectations on revenue and adjusted EPS, demonstrating its solid execution.

In addition, Baidu Core posted revenue growth of 4% while maintaining a solid adjusted operating margin of 23.5%. Baidu AI Cloud delivered a 12% increase in revenue growth while posting "operating profit on a non-GAAP basis."

Baidu's Headwinds Have Not Dissipated

Baidu revenue growth estimates revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Despite that, Baidu management offered cautious commentary about ongoing macroeconomic headwinds affecting its core advertising business through 2024. As a result, I assessed that the downward revisions in Baidu's revenue growth estimates are apt.

However, Baidu remains confident about the AI growth inflection and monetization opportunities from its AI leadership. Still, it might not be sufficient to mitigate the near-term impact of China's macroeconomic headwinds if they worsen.

China cloud infrastructure market share Q4'23 (Canalys)

In addition, I believe the market needs to observe a more robust growth cadence from Baidu AI cloud before a further valuation re-rating could occur. Accordingly, Alibaba (BABA) is still China's cloud infrastructure market leader by a mile. However, Alibaba Cloud's revenue grew by only 3% in the recently reported quarter. Therefore, it's pretty clear that Baidu has been growing much faster than the market leader, although it's still not nearly displacing the top three anytime soon. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud's infrastructure market share has surged to 19% in Q4'23, up significantly from just 10% at the end of 2022.

Therefore, Baidu investors must watch Huawei's AI ambitions closely, as it has demonstrated its ability in consumer hardware. As a result, I assessed the market might not be fully convinced with BIDU's AI execution yet, as it looks to transition "from an internet-centric business to an AI-first business." While the near-term breakeven prospects of Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxi driving business are welcomed, Baidu needs to scale up its AI monetization opportunities in its consumer search and enterprise AI stack more quickly.

BIDU Stock's Valuation Is Attractive

BIDU Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding my caution, I assessed the market isn't dumb. BIDU's relatively attractive "B+" valuation grade suggests the market has reflected significant execution risks discussed earlier. BIDU's valuation bifurcation relative to its "B+" growth grade underscores the market's pessimism about its growth prospects.

Despite that, Baidu's best-in-class "A" profitability grade underscores the resilience of its core search and advertising business. Given the potentially improved property market sentiments and GDP growth prospects, Baidu could benefit from an advertising upcycle moving ahead. Coupled with BIDU's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 0.47 (65% below the sector median), it seems like the market has written off Baidu's growth prospects, even as BIDU could be bottoming out.

Is BIDU Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BIDU price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

BIDU stock's price action suggests it remains in a medium-term downtrend, corroborating the market's pessimism. However, BIDU's "C" momentum grade suggests its selling enthusiasm has dissipated.

I assessed increasingly constructive buying sentiments on BIDU as it closed above the pivotal $100 level over the past three weeks. As BIDU approaches overbought zones, more robust buying momentum is necessary to help the stock rally further toward the $125 zone (November 2023 highs).

Given my expectations of more robust fundamental drivers (property market, GDP growth) and BIDU's relatively attractive valuation, I assessed it should bolster BIDU's recovery thesis. Sentiment gauges indicating a potential peak in bearish sentiments could bolster further buying momentum in fundamentally strong Chinese equities like BIDU.

Therefore, I see little reason to revise my bullish rating on BIDU, as it potentially bottoms out. I anticipate a continued rally toward the $125 zone before a broader consolidation could follow.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!