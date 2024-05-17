Low-Risk 8-9% Yields With Inflation-Beating Growth For May 2024

JamesBrey

With the recent rise in the stock market, particularly in the high-yield (DIV)(SCHD) space over the past several weeks, it is growing increasingly difficult to find high-yield stocks that also have very low balance sheet and credit risk, and that have a high probability of continuing to grow their dividend payouts at inflation-beating rates for years to come.

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, there are still a few options in this category. Today, we will discuss two such opportunities that offer 8% to 9% distribution yields with the likelihood of generating mid-single-digit distribution per unit growth for years to come, while also having strong investment-grade balance sheets and fairly defensively postured business models.

#1. MPLX (MPLX)

The first security we will discuss is MPLX, which offers an 8.9% distribution yield that is well-covered by cash flows, as analysts expect it to deliver a DCF coverage ratio of 1.55 times in 2024. Moreover, analysts expect MPLX to continue growing its distribution at a 5.5% CAGR through 2027. This growth should be supported by an expected 4.7% distributable cash flow per unit CAGR over the same time span. The main drivers behind this strong growth outlook include a disciplined, high-return-on-investment-capital growth pipeline, significant free cash flow generation, and an increasingly strong balance sheet. Since 2020, MPLX has generated a 6.4% adjusted EBITDA CAGR, a 7.7% distributable cash flow CAGR, and a 7.3% distribution growth rate CAGR.

MPLX generates the vast majority of its cash flows from contracted assets that are either fixed-fee or take-or-pay, giving it considerable commodity price resistance and enabling it to generate very stable cash flows through energy and macroeconomic cycles. MPLX also generates a large percentage of its cash flows from servicing Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which also happens to be its largest unitholder. While this does on occasion create conflicts of interest (such as was evidenced during MPC's sale of its Andeavor Logistics assets to MPLX at a price that was probably not great for MPLX), it does benefit MPLX in that MPC is highly incentivized to grow MPLX's distribution as rapidly as possible since it provides a very valuable cash flow stream to MPC.

The balance sheet has also strengthened in recent years, with the leverage ratio dropping from near four times in 2020 to just 3.2 times as of the end of Q1 2024. Meanwhile, its debt maturities are well-laddered through 2030, with no more than $2 billion maturing in any single year. Given that MPLX is expected to generate $4 billion in free cash flow and about $5.5 billion in distributable cash flow this year, these debt maturities are very manageable.

On a valuation basis, MPLX is not particularly cheap, but not expensive either. Its enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 9.4 times is pretty much in line with its three-year average and still below its average enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 10.8 times over the past 10 years and 11.97 times over its entire history.

#2. Energy Transfer (ET)

The other stock we will discuss today is also in the midstream pipeline business. ET currently offers an 8.2% distribution yield, well-covered by cash flows with an expected distributable cash flow coverage ratio of two times in 2024. Analysts expect it to grow its distribution at a 5.1% CAGR through 2027, backed by a distributable cash flow per unit CAGR of 4.7%.

Energy Transfer's balance sheet also continues to grow stronger, with its leverage ratio dropping meaningfully in recent years, earning it a credit rating upgrade to BBB from S&P. ET has a very large and well-diversified asset portfolio, with roughly 50% of its assets spread across its various business segments of NGL and refined products, midstream, crude, and other businesses. It is investing approximately 50% of its expected 2024 growth capex in its NGL and refined products business, about 30% in its midstream business, 10% in its crude business, and 10% in other projects.

Energy Transfer also generates the vast majority of its cash flows from contracted assets that are either fixed-fee or take-or-pay, giving it considerable commodity price resistance and enabling it to generate very stable cash flows through energy and macroeconomic cycles.

On a valuation basis, Energy Transfer remains fairly attractive, trading at a 7.85 enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, which is slightly above its three-year average of 7.75 times and slightly below its five-year average of 7.92 times. This is well below its ten-year average of 10.31 times and even further below its all-time historical average of 11.33 times. When you combine its current yield with its growth outlook and strong balance sheet, Energy Transfer looks like a compelling opportunity for investors looking for high yield and inflation-beating growth.

Investor Takeaway

By building a portfolio with stocks like Energy Transfer, MPLX, and many others, we are able to enjoy a very attractive current income yield along with inflation-beating growth. Additionally, we employ an opportunistic capital recycling strategy that enables us to further accelerate our returns. By insisting on mostly low-risk, high-yield businesses that are also growing their payouts, we reduce our downside risk and help to preserve the compounding process even if markets do not cooperate over various periods of time.