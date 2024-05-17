Aegon: Supportive Shareholders' Remuneration, Still A Buy

May 17, 2024 8:34 AM ETAegon Ltd. (AEG) StockAEGOF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.19K Followers

Summary

  • Aegon's Q1 earnings results showed operating capital generation in line with expectations and improvement in the company's AuM flow.
  • The company plans to increase its share buyback program by an additional €200 million. 2025 yield is above 9%.
  • Aegon's US reporting structure and positive top-line trajectory in the USA contribute to a positive outlook.

Aegon

Poulssen

It is no secret that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has always been our preferred Dutch insurer. The company is a one-stop shop for insurance products, and our buy rating recommendation was backed by 1) the A.S.R. transaction, 2) the

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.19K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEG, AEGOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News