It is no secret that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has always been our preferred Dutch insurer. The company is a one-stop shop for insurance products, and our buy rating recommendation was backed by 1) the A.S.R. transaction, 2) the Transamerica division upside with ongoing de-risking strategies, and 3) a higher remuneration. In addition, Aegon CEO's track record cannot go unnoticed. Previously, he was NN Group CEO, following the ING spin-off, achieving solid stock price performance.

Since our last update (Q4 and FY results), the company has reached our target price of €5.7 per share. Therefore, after the Q1 update, it is vital to provide a comprehensive update to our readers.

Mare Ev. Lab Rating Update

Fig 1

Q1 Earnings Results

On 16/05/2024, Aegon released its Q1 financials (Fig 2). Looking at the earnings, we report:

Operating capital generation (OCG) of €256 million. This number was 2% below Wall Street guidance. That said, the company is progressing well to achieve OCG of €1.1 billion for 2024. Looking at the details, if we adjust the €23 million negative one-time items, the company's operating capital generation was in line with expectations; There was an improvement in Aegon AuM thanks to third-party providers; Capital ratios remain robust with a supportive HoldCo cash position. In detail, 1) the RBC ratio reached 441% due to a -4 basis points impact from a remittance into the intermediate holding, 2) the UK solvency ratio reached 192%, and 3) regarding the US, the company was also above the capital regulatory requirements due to favorable financial movements; On the business side, we should report that Duncan Russell will replace Matt Rider as Group CFO.

Aegon Q1 Financials in a Snap

Source: Aegon Q1 results presentation - Fig 2

Optimistic Takes and Earnings Changes

Starting with the positive news, the company decided to increase its share buyback program by an additional €200 million (Fig 3). This is expected to be completed by 2024. Looking at the stock repurchase evolution, according to our calculation, there is still €100 million buyback left to be completed in H1 2024. Therefore, we expect €300 million of recurring share buybacks by 2025 to reduce Aegon's cash-holding position. In addition, Aegon aims to grow its DPS to €0.40 in 2025. Therefore, the company's 2025 yield (including dividend and buyback) is 9.4%. This means a buy.

Secondly, we positively report Aegon's new US reporting structure. This was communicated during the June 2023 Capital Markets Day. The company continues a positive top-line trajectory in the USA, and a better understanding of the numbers will help Wall Street analysts better price Aegon (even on a sum-of-the-part valuation). Looking at the US new business, the company's US individual life sales grew by +5% on a yearly basis, with an increase in net deposits to $1.2 billion. Also, the UK's new business volumes continue to show positive net flows. On a negative note, we report lower volumes in China and Spain; however, Brazil partially offset this negative development. These markets are included in the International Segment division and only account for €27 million of operating capital generation (Fig 4).

Aegon's guidance remained the same. However, we are updating forecasts. Given the solid Q1, we confirm our pre-tax operational income of €1.6 and €1.75 billion in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Taking into account the positive accretion from buybacks, we also raised our EPS. In number, we arrived at an estimated 2024 EPS of €0.79 from € 0.71.

Aegon new buyback

Fig 3

Aegon OCG evolution

Fig 4

Aegon 2025 target

Fig 5

Valuation

Regarding the valuation, to support our positive company view, we continue to apply an 8x P/E target (there is no change in our valuation), arriving at a value of €6.32 per share. This is aligned with Aegon's historical discount (which is a 20% discount versus the EU-integrated players). However, we decide to value Aegon with a 0.8x 2024 book value estimate, arriving at €7 per share. Applying a blended valuation methodology, we increase our target price from €5.7 to €6.6 per share.

Aegon SA Data Valuation

Fig 6

Risks

Downside risks to our target price include a declining interest rate market environment and deterioration in our fixed-income portfolio. In addition, the company is exposed to market volatility, and a sharp reduction in equity market value could result in a lower capital ratio (Fig 7). Aegon might also be impacted by regulatory risks, particularly in the US. As a reminder, Aegon owns a 29.99% equity stake in A.S.R. This poses a banking risk to consider.

Aegon Risks

Fig 7

Conclusion

The company has undergone a radical restructuring, most recently with Aegon Netherlands to ASR. Aegon is progressing toward a journey to higher profitability and US life business expansion, reinvesting its noncore assets to more profitable growth areas. Here at the Lab, we anticipate a positive stock price reaction given the additional €200 million buyback announcement. We continue to buy rated the company ahead of the ASR's Investor Day on 27 June 2024.

