In this article, we catch up on the latest quarterly results of the Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC). The company delivered a good quarterly result with a 3.8% total NAV return. It trades at a 10.5% total dividend yield and a 13 premium to book. Its net income yield is 11.9% - in line with the sector median.
The company's loan portfolio targets primarily floating-rate first-lien loans and is very well diversified with over 300 positions. Top sectors include software and healthcare.
Quarter Update
Adjusted net income for the quarter came in at $0.51 - slightly higher than the previous two quarters and a new record high.
As many GBDC holders know, the recent upward push in net income was due to a double-barreled cut in management fees (detailed in the slide below). Specifically, there was a cut in the base management fee to 1% from 1.375% as well as a cut in the incentive fee to 15% from 20%. The rise in net income last quarter was less than expected, however, which was likely due to the drop in leverage.
The company declared the same base dividend of $0.39 and a supplemental of $0.06 - a slight drop from the previous quarter. Total dividend coverage was 113%.
The NAV increased by 0.6% - due to the combination of retained income and unrealized appreciation. This was the fifth quarterly rise in the NAV.
The NAV is not far off its post-COVID peak. Recall that the NAV drop in 2020 was due to a rights offering, in effect a stock dividend to existing shareholders, which optically depresses the level of the NAV. With this in mind, the stock's NAV resilience over the last 4 years is good to see.
Income Dynamics
The changes to the management fee have had by far the largest impact on the company's net income over the last few quarters. The total reduction across both management and incentive fees works out to roughly 5 cents, or about a 12% increase in net income.
The new 1% base management is shared by only two other BDCs in our coverage, with no BDC having a lower fee. The new incentive fee at 15% is also at the lower end of the sector, and is typically either 17.5% or 20% at other BDCs.
The 8% hurdle for the net income incentive fee is very shareholder-friendly (only a handful of BDCs have this, and most start at 6-7%). And the total return hurdle is infinite, which is only shared by a handful of BDCs with most not having this shareholder-friendly feature. In short, GBDC has the most shareholder-friendly fee structure across each of the 4 main components of fees for BDCs in our coverage.
Net new investments were negative over the quarter, as repayments and sales exceeded new fundings. This is a common trend in the lending market as spreads are not as attractive as they have been last year.
This dynamic pushed leverage lower for the fourth quarter in a row. The company's leverage is slightly above the sector average.
New investment yields came in lower than those that paid off - a slight headwind for net income. It is also in contrast to previous quarters. New investment yields are also at the bottom end of the twelve-month range - likely due to tight spreads in the credit market.
Despite this the portfolio yield increased to 12.4% - possibly due to fees, income on cash and price premium amortization. Yield on debt also ticked higher and will continue to do so as GBDC retires its lower-coupon debt and issues higher-coupon debt.
The next three bonds to mature have an average coupon of 2.6% (which will be replaced at much higher coupons) versus 8.1% for the more recently issued bonds.
The company got a little unlucky with recent debt issuance. Late last year it issued a $450 7.05% 2028 bond. Although the bond was priced after the drop in yields from their then peak, it was still somewhat unlucky as both Treasury yields and credit spreads continued to fall since then.
The second element of bad luck was that GBDC chose to swap both of its recently issued bonds (2028 and 2029) to a floating-rate. When this was done, the market expected around 6-7 rate cuts this year. However , this has now fallen to about 2 expected rate cuts. In other words, the coupons of the two swapped bonds will not fall as quickly as the market (and likely GBDC) anticipated. Perhaps GBDC will come out ahead on the swap over time, but it looks unlikely from here.
Portfolio Quality
Non-accruals continued to fall and stand at roughly the sector average level.
This latest drop was likely as a result of a small net realized loss.
Portfolio quality, as gauged by internal ratings, was stable.
PIK stayed flat and is slightly above the sector average.
Valuation And Return Profile
The company's recent performance has been very good. It outperformed BDCs in our coverage in 5 of the last 6 quarters.
Over the last year, it handily outperformed the sector by around 3.5% in total NAV terms.
The company's valuation has been fairly volatile. In the post-COVID environment it traded down to as large as a 10% discount to sector average but has now resumed its premium valuation stance.
Stance and Takeaways
The chart below shows our allocations to GBDC with green lines showing open positions and red lines showing closing positions. The blue line is the relative valuation of GBDC vs. the sector. For instance, the latest figure of 5% means the stock is trading at a valuation 5% above that of the sector average (i.e. 13% GBDC premium to book vs. a BDC average of 8% premium to book).
In 2024, we last added the stock in January when it was trading around 2% cheaper than the sector and closed out the position once the valuation moved out to 5-7% above the sector average, generating attractive gains in a short period of time.
Our view was that the stock was very attractive at the then discount to the sector valuation due to its rock bottom fee structure, few portfolio credit issues and above-average recent total NAV return. Now that the stock has rallied to a well above-sector valuation, that strength is largely priced in. We would look to re-enter the stock at a low single-digit premium valuation to the sector.
