Oxfored Lane Capital Overview

When initially covered Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OXLC) a few months ago, I attempted to give an in-depth explanation of CLO (collateralized loan obligations) and also cover how funds like OXLC and ECC can cover these extremely high level of distribution. You can read my initial coverage titled "OXLC And ECC: Is The Massive Dividend Yield Worth The Risk?"

Now that OXLC has recently reported their Q4 earnings to close off the full fiscal year, I thought it would be a good time to revisit with a bit more of a focused coverage on the shape of the fund. In addition, I wanted to reinforce why I believe now remains one of the best times to start a position based on the macro environment surrounding interest rates.

Since my initial coverage, the total return has been over 7% and outpaced the S&P 500 Index (SP500). This can likely be attributed to the massive current dividend yield of 17.9%, which actually sat a bit higher before the recent price movement upwards. Taking a look at the price and total return charts, we can see that the price has stayed in a pretty consistent trading range while the high distribution has helped fuel a total return over 25% on a 1-year time frame.

As you can probably piece together by now, the main appeal of a fund like OXLC is to capture high levels of current income. This high income has the potential to deliver positive total returns based on when investors start a position.

OXLC's primary goal is to provide total returns by generating high levels of income through the use of collateralized loan obligations. This is achieved by investing in CLO equity and debt tranches of the capital structure. To better understand the structure, OXLC provides a helpful visual on their site, which I've included below. We can see that the equity tranche carries the highest level of risk as it sits on the bottom of the structure. This means that repayment in cases of bankruptcy and liquidation has the lowest priority in the structure, leaving a higher probability to experience larger losses in these scenarios. However, you are being rewarded for taking on this risk with such a large distribution.

OXLC leans heavily on CLO equity in their portfolio. According to their latest investor presentation, CLO equity makes up 94% of the total portfolio, while the remaining 6% consists of CLO debt. To mitigate this risk, OXLC maintains a level of diversity within their investment portfolio by spreading across many different industries. The leading industry is high-tech, accounting for 11.1% of the total portfolio. This is closely followed by healthcare and pharmaceuticals making up 10.1% and service-based businesses making up 9.6%. There are about 30 different industries across OXLC's portfolio all in all.

Updated OXLC Financials

Q4 earnings were reported on May 14th and the results remained strong. While core NII (net investment income) per share decreased quarter over quarter down to $0.35, this was still a large increase over the prior year's Q4 of $0.22. This growth in NII was accompanied by a rise in total investment income totaling $82.6M, an increase of $3.4M from the prior quarter. Since most of the investments lean on the CLO equity tranche, the breakdown consists of $76.3M coming from CLO equity and the remaining $6.3M coming from CLO debt investments.

While the net investment income per share decreased from Q3 of 2024, the NAV increased, which is arguably just as important. The NAV increased from $4.82 per share up to $4.90 over Q4. Additionally, this is an even larger increased compared to where the NAV stood in Q4 of the prior year at $4.61 per share. This increase in NAV can be attributed to a few things, such as the higher amount of investment income received, as well as the amount in sales and repayments. During the quarter, they received $19M from sales and repayments.

The total number of portfolio companies slightly grew to 249, up from the prior quarter's total of 240. In addition, the total fair value of investments increased up to $1,672M. The total fair value has consistently increased quarter over quarter for the entire fiscal year, which has definitely contributed to this NAV growth. The amount of portfolio companies is likely to increase over the next fiscal year as well, since they have increased the level of investment activity within the portfolio.

Q4 saw a rise in new investments that totaled $225.2M. This is almost double of the total we saw in Q3 as well as Q4 of the prior year. Total new investment activity for the year totaled $206.4M. This additional capital going towards new investments has the potential to continue fueling more NAV growth over the course of the year. This is especially true as we remain in an elevated interest rate environment.

Since OXLC's portion of debt investments are made up of floating rates, they have been able to efficiently capitalize on this higher interest rate environment. We can see how OXLC's price has shared an inverse relationship with the federal funds rate since the Fed dropped rates to near-zero levels back in 2020. When rates were low, valuations rose as debt capital was cheaper to access and drove growth.

Conversely, as rates started to rapidly rise, this limited the amount of borrowing since the conditions to access debt were no longer as appealing. So while the price of OXLC dropped in these conditions, the NII rose. The same could be theorized for when rates finally start to come back down and make the environment a lot more attractive: OXLC's price may go back up.

OXLC Dividend

One of the main appeals of the high dividend yield is that the distributions are issued out on a monthly basis. This is highly attractive for investors that are at or nearing retirement age and may depend on the income generated from their portfolio. A more frequent distribution may help with covering month-to-month lifestyle expenses, but it may also be great for flexible use of reinvesting those dividends. As the saying goes, the safest dividend is the one that was just raised.

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 17.9%. This new dividend represents a large raise of 12.5% over the prior monthly dividend of $0.08 per share. They were able to do this because of the comfortable coverage from NII. As previously mentioned, NII was reported in at $0.35 per share. When adjusting the monthly payout of $0.09 to a quarterly basis, we get a quarterly payout amount of $0.27 per share. This represents a large dividend coverage of 129.6% which means that there is currently no threat to the dividend distribution rate.

To be fair, the distribution history isn't that strong based on the several cuts that the fund has experienced. However, I still believe that accumulation over time will ultimately result in a higher level of dividend income received. To test this, I ran a back test of the income growth using Portfolio Visualizer.

Portfolio Visualizer

Assuming an original investment of $10,000 in 2013, we can see how your dividend income would have grown. This calculation assumes that you reinvested every single distribution received. However, it also assumes that you never deployed any additional capital to your position besides these dividends. In 2013, your annual dividend total would have been $1,506. Fast-forward to 2024, and we see that your dividend income would now be $3,657 and your position value would be worth over $23,000.

The best part about these numbers is that it doesn't even take the dividend DRIP benefit into account. While I am not certain if all brokerages support this benefit, OXLC has implemented a dividend reinvestment benefit for all shareholders based upon certain conditions. In short, the benefit allows you to reinvest your shares at a 5% discount, regardless of whether the shares trade at a premium or discount to NAV. This benefit means you are locking in an instant capital gain and a higher yield on cost. OXLC has not issued a new annual report yet, but as of the 2023 annual report, I found the below excerpt.

We expect to use primarily newly-issued shares to implement the plan, whether our shares are trading at a premium or at a discount to net asset value. Under such circumstances, the number of shares to be issued to a stockholder is determined by dividing the total dollar amount of the distribution payable to such stockholder by an amount equal to ninety-five (95%) percent of the market price per share of our common stock at the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the valuation date fixed by our Board of Directors for such distribution - page 60.

Valuation

Since OXLC operates as a Closed End Fund, or CEF, the price can be wildly separate from the actual NAV (net asset value) of the fund. While the NAV of the fund has shrunk over time, let's instead focus on the performance of the short term. As previously mentioned, the NAV has grown consistently throughout 2023 and with the increased level of investments and income, I believe that it can continue growing throughout 2024 as well.

The price currently trades at a premium to NAV of 10.8%. While the price traded at an average premium of only 9.11% over the last three-year period, I'd like to point out that it often traded around this level of premium between 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the price also frequently traded above this 10% premium throughout 2020 and 2021. Therefore, I still believe this to be of good value when you consider that the NAV is starting to grow and investment activity has increased.

The DRIP benefit also offsets this slight premium, as it means that you can lock in an instant 5% gain when you reinvest your shares. In addition, I believe that the future catalyst of interest rate cuts could further boost valuations as it increases the volume of debt investments that OXLC could add to their portfolio. When interest rates start to come down in the future, it will create an environment that is more attractive for potential borrowers, and this would greatly benefit OXLC.

Risk Profile

During my initial coverage of OXLC, I mentioned how there was a slowing amount of warehouse investments. These warehouse investments can be referenced as the starting stages of CLO creation, where the pools of debt are bundled together, hence the word warehouse. The total amount of warehouse investments has increased to $40.1M, up from $4.3M of the last quarter, which is great because it means that the portfolio will be growing and likely to result in higher levels of income over time through the issuance of additional CLOs.

But how risky are these investments exactly? After all, these CLOs mostly consistent of investment rated 'below investment grade'. The Great Financial Crisis of 2007–2008 had a lasting impact on the industry and since then, standards have tightened. The below comparison from Guggenheim shows us the amount of CLOs that have defaulted by rating category, before and after the GFC. In the chart below, CLO 1.0 represents CLOs issued before the GFC. CLOs 2.0 represents CLOs issued after the GFC.

Since the events of over a decade ago, agencies now require that CLOs carry a higher level of overcollateralization to act as a buffer. Before the GFC, CLOs could be invested in other categories of debt such as subordinated bonds, but now CLOs operate almost exclusively in the senior secured debt area, which offers greater protection since it sits higher on the capital structure for repayment. We can see that the default rate has significantly decreased, with BBB ratings and above seeing virtually no defaults.

If you are an investor who doesn't need the income, you are doing yourself a disservice by investing in OXLC. If you are still in the accumulation phase of your investing journey where you rely on dividend growth, share price appreciation, earnings growth, and other traditional metrics such as this to achieve total return, you are likely to underperform when it comes to a closed end fund like OXLC.

Takeaway

In conclusion, Oxford Lane Capital Corporation remains a buy as the NII comfortable supports the newly raised distribution. While the price currently trades at a premium to NAV, I believe that there is still great value here. This is reinforced by the fact that new investment activity has nearly doubled as well as the rate of warehouse investments, which means that more CLOs are getting closure to issuance. These contributing factors are likely to see the rise of net investment income per share throughout 2024. This is coupled with the fact that we remain in a higher interest rate environment, which means that OXLC can pull in higher NII per share and pass that reward along to shareholders. While there are certainly risks involved, historical data shows us that the new refined criteria for CLOs has resulted in a lesser amount of defaults.