Last year, I penned two bullish articles on fiber-optic equipment provider Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) wherein I pointed out that the company’s business model transition would position it for long-term growth. Over the year, Applied Optoelectronics’ gross margins expanded by more than 1,000 basis points to around 30%, setting off a massive rally that took the shares from $1.90 at the beginning of 2023 to a 5-year high of $21.70 around mid-December 2023. Unfortunately, the shares have pulled back sharply to $11.00 currently thanks to several negative developments in the AOI’s business. Thankfully for AAOI bulls, I believe this company is on the cusp of a turnaround that’s likely to improve sentiment as the months and quarters roll on.

AOI reported Q1 2023 results on May 9 that were, quite frankly, disappointing. The company reported revenue of $40.67M, $2.92M below the Wall Street consensus; below the company’s guidance range of $41 million to $46 million and good for a large -23.3% Y/Y decline. Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 missed by $0.02; Non-GAAP net loss clocked in at $12.0 million, or $0.31 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.25 per basic share in Q1 2023 while non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net loss clocked in at $23.2 million, or $0.60 per basic share, compared with net loss of $16.3 million, or $0.56 per basic share in Q1 2023.

Here’s the most alarming part of that report: gross margins posted large declines both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin was 18.9%, compared with 23.2% in the first quarter of 2023 and 36.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 while GAAP gross margin clocked in at 18.7%, compared with 17.4% in the first quarter of 2023 and 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

AOI has posted year-over-year revenue declines in three of the last five quarters but gross margins have consistently increased, so it’s only natural to wonder what’s going on here. In the company’s transcript, management attributed the decline in revenue and margins to ‘‘mainly driven by difference in quarter mix,’’ as well as ‘‘…the combined effects of the Lunar New Year holiday in our Asian factories, along with some price reductions which took effect in the quarter.’’ This suggests that the semiconductor downcycle is not over yet, but could soon be for AOI as we shall see shortly.

Results by AOI’s key revenue segments–Data centers, cable televisions (CATV) and telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets--were mixed. The Data Center segment is the company’s largest, bringing in 71% of total revenue;22% was from CATV products, with the remaining 7% from FTTH telecom and other.

Total data-center product revenue came in at $29 million, up 42% year-over-year but down 35% sequentially. Revenue for 100G optical transceivers (73% of Data Center revenue) increased 33% year-over-year, and revenue for our 400G product (17% of Data Center revenue) more than doubled in the same period.

CATV segment brought in $8.7 million, down 59% year-over-year, and down 30% sequentially, largely driven by continued generally slow sales of DOCSIS 3.1 equipment as the industry prepares to transition to DOCSIS 4.0.

AOI issued mixed Q2 2024 guidance as follows:

Revenue to be between $41.5 million and $46.5 million, good for 4.8% Y/Y and 8.4% Q/Q increase at the mid-point

Non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 25.5% to 27.5%., representing 170 bps Y/Y and 760 bps Q/Q increase at the mid-point

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $11.6 million to $13.5 million, $6.45M higher compared to Q2 2023 and $5.45M sequential increase

Non-GAAP loss per share between $.029 per basic share and $0.34 per basic share, $0.11 Y/Y increase but flat sequentially

Whereas Q2 guidance was modest, it still marks another quarter when the company expects to grow revenue and gross margins. However, the company’s expectations for the latter part of the year is what really got me excited.

Applied Optoelectronics Profit Margins (Macrotrends)

Big H2 2024 Growth Incoming

AOIs’ management issued very upbeat guidance for the second half of 2024. According to management, ‘‘…long-term demand drivers remain strong for both, our data center and CATV businesses, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.’’ How big are these opportunities? Well, when quizzed about it, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer Stefan Murry said the company expects full-year revenue to be ~$300 million, good for 39% Y/Y growth, and 2024 to be its first full year of non-GAAP profitability since 2018.

Here’s what AOI had to say about its Data Center opportunity:

Looking to the back half of the year, there are a few key items to note that give us a basis for optimistic outlook, despite the slow start to the year. The first is that we have begun to receive forecasted orders for the pixel [ph] based 400G active optical cables for which Microsoft provided development funding last year. The second is that follow-on projects to our 400G AOC program, specifically for our 800G and 1.6 terabit products, have been fast-tracked with our customers as they address an acceleration in demand for infrastructure around AI. We are being asked to compress the time from development to scale production as much as possible in order to meet this accelerated demand. The third is that we have continued to experience significant traction and continue to have meaningful discussions with multiple large data center customers, some of which are new customers to AOI or customers that we have not worked with in many years, specifically for our 400G, 800G and 1.6 terabit products. We expect one or more of these customers will begin to contribute meaningfully to revenue starting in Q3.’’

As you might suspect, AOI is looking to benefit from the AI craze.

Data center network architectures are constantly evolving as computing scales and east-west traffic (flow of data packets across private and public clouds or between servers within a data center) continues to expand. The traditional three-tier topology is being replaced with a spine-leaf architecture that can handle bigger loads. Spine-leaf architecture requires a significantly larger number of ports compared to the traditional three-layer topology architecture. Consequently, both servers and switches require more optical modules for fiber optic communication. For instance, for extensive AI training applications utilizing Nvidia Corp’s (NVDA) DGX H100 servers which integrate 8 H100 GPUs, the demand for compute and storage networking corresponds to approximately 18 400G optical transceivers and 12 800G optical transceivers.

Leading global manufacturers like AOI are intensifying their deployment efforts for advanced 400G and 800G modules against the backdrop of AI computing advancement. Back in March, AOI and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) showcased their new 400G and 800G products at the 2024 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, California. AOI unveiled its new Credo Seagull 452 and Dove 800 DSPs designed to address the rapid build-out of greenfield AI networks as well as the expansion of existing data center infrastructure.

And, it looks this AI data center buildout will open up lengthy growth runways for AOI. In its earnings call, AOI said it anticipates 2025 revenue to hit $500 million (from $300 million in 2024) accompanied by considerable margin expansion with management describing its pivotal 400G and 800G products as high ASP, high-margin products. Mike Genovese of Rosenblatt Securities is even more optimistic, and sees AOI capturing 10% of the AI 800+G Optical transceiver market projected to reach $7.5 billion in 2025. Genovese initiated coverage on AOI with a Buy rating in February and a $23 price target (100% upside to current share price).

But it’s not just the company’s Data Center segment that will drive this growth.

AOI’s management has projected that the CATV segment will bounce back, with the long-awaited transition to DOCSIS 4.0 set to kick off in Q3 2024. The company shipped its first fully production ready DOCSIS 4.0 amplifier samples to a major customer in the first quarter, and described feedback as ‘‘exceedingly positive.’’ Cable operators might soon begin performing DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades in earnest, with Charles Cheevers, CTO of Vantiva, predicting that ‘‘…4.0 devices might start rolling out in DOCSIS 3.1 mode initially until the network catches up with it."

Conclusion

I started my coverage on AAOI in March 2023 with a Buy rating before downgrading to a Hold rating in May of the same year. I now upgrade to Buy with a view to hold over the long-term (at least 3 years).

Caution is warranted here. AAOI is an extremely volatile stock with nearly a quarter of its float in the hands of short-sellers, and is a big favorite of quant traders. It’s not uncommon for this stock to make double-digit moves in either direction in a single day without any specific industry- or company-related developments. Thankfully, the recent large pullback has improved its valuation thereby lowering the downside risk. That said, the company is at a pivotal stage in its growth, and any execution snags at this point could spell trouble for the stock. However, I believe AAOI is a good long-term holding.