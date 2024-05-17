Applied Optoelectronics: A Turnaround Could Be Around The Corner

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
575 Followers

Summary

  • Applied Optoelectronics has come under pressure due to revenue and margin contraction in recent quarters.
  • However, the company's pivotal Data Center segment is about to receive a major boost as operators upgrade their networks to meet increased demand due to AI boom.
  • AAOI stock could see strong growth over the next three years.
Technician attaching fiber optic

Radist/iStock via Getty Images

Last year, I penned two bullish articles on fiber-optic equipment provider Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) wherein I pointed out that the company’s business model transition would position it for long-term growth. Over the year, Applied Optoelectronics’ gross margins expanded by more than

This article was written by

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
575 Followers
I'm an avid investor with a long-term, and sometimes contrarian, approach to equities investing. I started out as a Tech analyst but now also cover Commodities and Energy sectors as the world navigates the energy transition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAOI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAOI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAOI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News