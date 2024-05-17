spooh

Early this year, I circulated an article comparing two very enticing dividend stocks - Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) versus Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). At that time, my analysis showed that both stocks carry the right characteristics to be included in dividend seeking investor portfolios, who focus not only on high income, but also on its stability and defensiveness.

However, at that time my recommendation was to go with EPD if I had to choose only one of them. The issue I had with ENB that made me a bit more conservative against the Stock was a higher leverage profile and unfavorable multiple. Yet, after opening Q4, 2024 earnings deck and realizing the assumed trajectory pertaining to the balance sheet and underlying cash flow growth, I decided to issue a clear buy rating for ENB as well.

Now, ENB has issued its Q1, 2024 earnings report, which brings some additional data points that clearly support the following:

Defensive dividend yield.

Enhanced prospects of steadily growing distributions.

Higher potential for multiple expansion.

In a nutshell, ENB is increasingly becoming from a decent dividend case to a very attractive one that deserves to play a growing role in every yield-seeking investor portfolio.

Let me know dissect the recent quarterly report and showcase why there is a justified basis for making such a conclusion.

Synthesis of earnings report

All in all, ENB delivered improved results across the board. The EBITDA level increased by 11% from last year despite the very challenging benchmark, which at that time was boosted by the sector-level tailwinds. If we isolate the base business of ENB, we will also observe similar growth dynamics, with EBITDA up by circa 8% and DCF per share expanding also by ~8%.

The table below depicts nicely how ENB has managed to improve the adjusted EBITDA figures in all of its key segments.

ENB Q1, 2024 earnings supplemental

Here it is important to note that these results do not reflect the recent steps taken in the M&A field, and are mostly related to just stronger demand and better utilization levels of ENB's existing asset base. For example, ENB closed its acquisition of Enbridge Gas Ohio in just early March, thereby recognizing only a partial benefit of the incremental cash generation. Similarly, during the quarter so far, ENB had already committed roughly 85% of the financing in relation to its sizeable acquisition of the US gas utility.

So, on a go forward basis, we should see a further enhancement of the existing cash generation profile stemming from the inorganic growth avenues. This aspect should in turn complement the embedded sale increase elements, which are attached to assets that currently explain roughly 80% of ENB's EBITDA.

In a nutshell, the key takeaway is that ENB continues to successfully devise a growth strategy that ultimately renders the underlying business more attractive and supportive for accommodating higher dividend in the future.

For instance, ending Q1, 2024 the total size of ENB's growth program was at $25 billion, which is heavily biased towards gas transmission utility businesses. And this is also very important to underscore that the focus on utility-like segments should eventually further de-risk ENB's business, while putting an upward pressure on its multiple. In my opinion, the chart below depicts this concept very well:

ENB Q1, 2024 earnings report

In this context, it is critical to pay attention to the balance sheet and make sure that it does not become too much saturated with external leverage. If the portion of debt becomes excessive relative to the EBITDA generation, it might make things more challenging for ENB in terms of holding the cost of debt optimal and making progress in the multiple expansion front.

However, despite the recent commitments for new M&A and a realization of the CapEx backlog, the balance sheet has still remained strong at debt to EBITDA of 4.7x. In fact, this result does not include the effects from the sale of Alliance and Aux Sable, which generated a fresh liquidity, thus improving the equity and debt mix in the system.

On a go forward basis, I expect that ENB will manage to successfully follow its capital structure policy by being disciplined in maintaining the debt to EBITDA in the range between 4.5x and 5x (which is also necessary for having an IG rating in place). Part of this will come from strong EBITDA growth, conservative DCF distribution policy (currently around 60%), minor asset sales, and also some equity issuance.

For instance, on May 16, 2024, ENB announced that it will tap into the secondary equity markets in order to source in $2 billion of fresh capital. The Management commented on this that the new equity will be used to partially fund its acquisition of three gas distribution companies from Dominion Energy, which will be carried out by injecting $9.4 billion of equity capital and $4.6 billion of new assumed debt. Already from this structure, we can imply that ENB really applies a conservative funding mix for its M&A ventures that is clearly supportive for maintaining a fortress balance sheet.

The bottom line

ENB continues to demonstrate a solid performance, delivering double-digit growth rates while still yielding ~7%. During Q1 2024, ENB has also stepped up its M&A game by venturing into sizeable acquisitions on top of its organic $25 billion CapEx program. Given that the transactions market is becoming more active, ENB can source additional equity from non-core asset sales and sell its own stock at more favorable terms to accommodate the utility-focused acquisitions in a financially prudent manner. Having a conservative DCF payout ratio (of ~60%) and growing EBITDA also helps in keeping the balance sheet safe, while executing the announced deals. The assumed pace of expanding the utility-like asset base should not only contribute to incremental cash generation, but also de-risk the overall business, thereby lifting the multiple higher from here.

Given the aforementioned reasons, I am upgrading my rating on Enbridge to strong buy.