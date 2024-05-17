Oat_Phawat

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has struggled to manage the fallout from the catastrophic February landslide at its "Çöpler" gold mine in Turkey. Operations have been suspended at the plant which was expected to contribute upward of 40% of the company's total annual production. Shares of SSRM have lost nearly half their value this year.

We've previously covered the stock back in 2019, noting its output growth and solid fundamentals at the time. While a lot has changed in the past 5 years, one of the takeaways from the situation is the importance of diversification and the risk of mining companies that are overly dependent on a single asset.

Fast forward, the question is whether SSRM can recover and if there is value at the current level? Here's what you need to know.

SSRM Q1 Update

SSRM posted a GAAP net loss of -$358.2 million in Q1, reflecting a $402 million financial charge related to the Çöpler incident. The company is also reporting an adjusted net income of $22.5 million excluding the attributable charges.

The reconciliation here is that it's only $22 million of cash costs to date, while the company still expects another $266 million in future reclamation and remediation efforts along with estimated litigation costs to be incurred through the next 24 to 36 months.

The current priority is the containment of the spilled heap leach material while the recovery of the remains from missing workers is ongoing.

Quarterly production of 102k ounces including normal firm-wide operations through the first part of February was down -31% year over year. Similarly, revenue of $230 million was down from $314 million in Q1 2023.

Management is noting its strong balance sheet ending the quarter with $236 million in net cash as providing ample liquidity in the near term.

There is an expectation for other assets including the "Marigold", "Seabee", and "Puna" to continue delivering positive asset-level free cash flow while Çöpler is impaired.

In terms of guidance, SSRM is targeting production between 340k and 380k of gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2024, excluding Çöpler. This compares to the prior forecast between 540k and 600k GEOs issued at the start of the year.

In other words, the current SSRM operation is approximately 60% the size of its prior profile which is consistent with the loss in market cap over the past year.

At the same, there is still the possibility that Çöpler will get back online, while the timetable for when or if the mine will restart can occur. This was a point covered during the earnings conference call:

In order to restart the operations, the company will require the reinstatement of the previously suspended environmental impact assessment and operating permits. At this time, it remains too early to provide guidance of if and when the mine will restart. But for future planning purposes, we anticipate the sulfide plant will initially process to more than 700,000 ounces of gold from the sulfide stockpiles while remediation work is completed.

What's Next For SSRM?

The good news for SSRM is that its current operation benefits from a very favorable pricing environment for gold and silver. Even excluding Çöpler, the company is on track to generate upwards of $875 million in revenue this year consistent with management's production guidance.

While this revenue forecast represents a 40% decline from 2023, the point is to say the business should still have some intrinsic value. Even with the setback, SSRM is expected to remain profitable on an adjusted basis with an EPS estimate of $0.39 this year.

The bullish case for the stock is that a continued rally in the price of gold and silver will work as a tailwind for even stronger earnings momentum.

On the other hand, the other issue to consider is that even amid the number of uncertainties, SSRM's valuation trading at a 20x multiple on fiscal 2025 consensus EPS stands out as a premium to global mining peers such as Newmont Corp (NEM), Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD), or Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) at a multiple closer to 17.5x.

We're using the 1-year forward P/E with an understanding that 2024 still benefited from some Çöpler production in Q1 meaning 2025 will present a more normalized operation.

The sense is that the market is sort of already embedding a premium for a future Çöpler restart, whether or not that transpires in what could be a multi-year waiting period.

At the same time, a lingering risk to consider is that Çöpler is never reopened which would fall at the discretion of the Turkish government to issue the necessary regulatory permits. We also expect ongoing litigation between civil penalties and potentially even shareholder lawsuits to add some headline risk that total charges could exceed the initial company estimates.

Final Thoughts

We rate SSRM as a hold, implying a neutral view of the stock price direction from the current level. This rating balances the distressed nature of operations and financials while recognizing that the large selloff in recent months may have already sufficiently discounted the current circumstances.

The stock could rally from here but should remain volatile for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, we'd recommend investors simply avoid the company in favor of better opportunities within precious metals mining.