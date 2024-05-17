Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tracy Krumme - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Nico Bonta - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Ben Gagnon - Chief Mining Officer
Jeff Lucas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities
Joe Flynn - Compass Point
Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald
Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities
Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Bitfarms' First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants’ are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Tracy Krumme. You may begin.

Tracy Krumme

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bitfarms' first quarter, 2024 conference call. With me on the call today is Nico Bonta, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Lucas, Chief Financial Officer, and Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer. Before we begin, please note that this call is being webcast with an accompanying presentation. Today's press release and our presentation can be accessed at our website, bitfarms.com. Under the investor section.

Turning to slide two. I'll remind everyone that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that future results could differ from those implied in the statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties and I invite you to consult bit Bitfarms MD&A for a complete list. Please note that references will be made to certain measures not recognized under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We invite listeners to refer to today's press release and our MD&A for definitions of the aforementioned non-IFRS measures and their reconciliations to

