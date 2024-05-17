PM Images

Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL) remains a compelling passive income investment for investors that want to secure recurring dividends from a high-quality business development company.

A key differentiating parameter for Blackstone Secured Lending is that the business development company has excellent credit quality with a non-accrual ratio of less than 0.1% based on fair value and one of the best dividend coverage ratios I have seen in the market.

Though passive income investors have to pay a hefty 15% premium for the privilege of investing in Blackstone Secured Lending, I think the price is still worth it, given the quality profile of the BDC. Buy.

My Rating History

Resurging inflation at the start of the year was one justification for me to recommend Blackstone Secured Lending to passive income investors, primarily because the BDC was heavily floating-rate oriented and therefore was slated to profit from delayed rate cuts.

Furthermore, I continue to recommend Blackstone Secured Lending due to its outstanding credit situation (a very low non-accrual ratio) which makes BXSL one of the safest business development companies to own for passive income investors.

With the dividend also very well-covered by net investment income in 1Q24, I think that passive income investors can do nothing wrong by buying BXSL for their portfolios.

Portfolio Review And Non-Accrual Trend

Blackstone Secured Lending is a First Lien-focused business development company with a sizable investment portfolio. The BDC’s investment portfolio was valued at $10.4 billion as of 1Q24 and primarily included First Lien Debt (99%).

This debt was also mainly floating-rate, so the BDC is in a position to profit from higher net investment income in the event that the central bank does not cut short-term interest rates in the near future. This could happen if inflation rates remain stubbornly above 3% which would likely postpone the central bank’s rate cut timeline.

Portfolio Characteristics (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Blackstone Secured Lending profited from the central bank's raising short-term interest rates in 2023, which fundamentally benefited the business development company’s floating-rate debt portfolio.

In the last quarter, Blackstone Secured Lending produced $304 million in total investment income, including $283 million in interest income, reflecting 15% YoY growth. The company’s net investment income, which subtracts operating expenditures from total investment income, was $166 million in 1Q24, reflecting 11% YoY growth.

I think that the company’s strong portfolio positioning (overwhelmingly First Liens) as well as top-notch loan quality suggest that Blackstone Secured Lending is a well-managed BDC.

Summary Of Operating Results (Blackstone Secured Lending)

In terms of credit quality, Blackstone Secured Lending is really only comparable to Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) of which I also have a very high opinion. Blackstone Secured Lending had a non-accrual ratio of less than 0.1% based on fair value in 1Q24 which puts it on par with Hercules Capital.

Furthermore, both BDCs have similar pay-out ratios, but there is one difference between the two companies: Blackstone Secured Lending is selling for a much lower book value multiple.

Pay-Out Deterioration QoQ, But The Dividend Should Remain Safe

Blackstone Secured Lending earned $0.87 per share in net investment income from its loan portfolio, reflecting a YoY decline of 6.5% due to loan repayments during the last year.

Still, the business development company sufficiently covered its dividend with net investment income and produced a dividend pay-out ratio of 88.5% in 1Q24. Compared to the prior quarter, the pay-out ratio deteriorated by 8.3 percentage points.

With that being said, though, Blackstone Secured Lending’s dividend should be reasonably safe as it has been consistently covered by the BDC’s net investment income in the last year: The dividend pay-out ratio in the last twelve months was only 77% so Blackstone Secured Lending offers one of the best-covered 10% yields that I have seen.

BDCs Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) or Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) had LTM dividend pay-out ratios of 86% and 98%. Hercules Capital had essentially perfect credit quality, just like BXSL, and a comparable pay-out ratio of 75%.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

BXSL Is Still Worth The Price

Blackstone Secured Lending is now one of the more expensive business development companies and this is solely due to the fact that the BDC is putting up impressive coverage and credit numbers.

Blackstone Secured Lending is presently selling for a 15% premium to net asset value and I still think that BXSL might be a tad undervalued here, primarily because of its exceptional credit quality. I am willing to pay up to a 20% premium to net asset value for Blackstone Secured Lending (implying a buy point of up to $32.24) because I know I will sleep like a baby with BXSL in my passive income portfolio. This, of course, is only a personal preference, as I am always willing to pay a premium for peace of mind.

Hercules Capital is selling for a much higher NAV premium due to its unique technology focus and excellent results over time. Since BXSL and HTGC are quite comparable in terms of credit quality and pay-out ratio, I think BXSL makes the stronger value proposition here.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Be Faulty

A faster-than-anticipated decline in short-term interest rates is not priced into the stock of Blackstone Secured Lending, meaning in the case of quickly falling consumer prices, the BDC might have to deal with slower, or maybe even negative, growth in net investment income moving forward.

Taking into account the large degree of excess dividend coverage, I don’t anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending to slash its dividend, however.

My Conclusion

Blackstone Secured Lending is a no-brainer, no-worries kind of income stock in the competitive and crowded BDC sector.

In my view, the stock is selling at a premium to net asset value for good reason, as the business development company makes a very strong value proposition to passive income investors with regards to its credit quality profile.

Blackstone Secured Lending maintained superb loan quality in the first quarter and continues to be focused on high-quality First Liens. With a low (<0.1%) non-accrual ratio and considerable excess dividend coverage, I think that Blackstone Secured Lending is one of the best BDCs that passive income investors can buy in the business development company sector.

If you are looking for a peace-of-mind investment that puts dividend collection on auto-pilot, BXSL might be your investment of choice.