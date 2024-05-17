Silver Ring Value Partners Q1 2024 Letter

Urupong

Dear Partners:

I hope that you are doing well. I have made meaningful progress on several fronts during the quarter, although that is not yet reflected in our results:

I added a new investment in Phinia ( PHIN)

I have evolved my investment process in a way that I believe will lead to better long-term results and a more balanced portfolio, which I will describe later in this letter.

I have done substantial research on several potential new investments, and while none of them have cleared the high bar for making it into the portfolio yet, it’s possible that one or more will soon.

Unfortunately, there has not been a substantial change in the investment environment since I last wrote to you. The markets are still far closer to the “greed” extreme of the spectrum than they are to “fear”, and I view the overall opportunity set as one where it is very challenging to find investments that combine both a meaningful undervaluation and sufficient quality.

Of course, the longer this environment persists the more it has a gaslighting effect on our minds. The pressure to start believing that there is something wrong with our investment vision rather than with the availability of opportunities is real and substantial. As with most things in investing, navigating this challenge requires balancing conflicting considerations.

As our minds scream at us that the market can’t be wrong for so long and therefore there is something wrong with us, it’s important to both seriously reassess our investment process and at the same time redouble our commitment to disciplined investing based on first principles rather than external pressures. That is exactly what I have been doing, and it reflects the balance between confidence and humility that I believe is a prerequisite for investment excellence over the long term.

Investment Activity

Started a new Small position in Phinia ( PHIN )

) Added to the equity of Warner Brothers Discovery ( WBD ) to restore a Small position size

) to restore a Small position size Reduced Garrett Motion ( GTX ) to a Small position size