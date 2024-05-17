hapabapa

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) rallied into earnings, and this is not the reaction I expected after PLTR beat the top-line revenue estimates in Q1 and raised their 2024 revenue guidance. Some would say PLTR is a cult stock because insiders and institutions hold less than 50% of its shares, but I believe this is one of the times that retail was ahead of the 'smart money'. From being called a black box to having its ability to grow its commercial business segment questioned, PLTR has emerged as a clear winner in the software artificial intelligence (A.I.) space. Regardless of anyone's opinion, the facts are that PLTR's U.S. commercial customer count grew by 69% YoY from 155 to 262 while their total customer count increased by 41.69% from 391 to 554 YoY. The largest governments and companies utilize PLTR's software and Oracle (ORCL) became the latest company to partner with PLTR to deliver A.I. solutions and cloud services to both governments and commercial businesses globally. Labeling PLTR as a black box in 2024 isn't justified. Some may dislike how close PLTR is to government agencies or that they are embedded throughout the military-industrial complex, but that doesn't mean their products aren't best in class. PLTR has built a top-tier software company of tomorrow with $0 of debt, $3.87 billion in cash and marketable securities and is expected to generate between $800 million and $1 billion in adjusted free cash flow (FCF) in 2024. I have never looked at PLTR as a short-term investment and believe that over the next 5-10 years, PLTR could have a Salesforce (CRM) type ark from the revenue and profitability it generates to its valuation. I am looking at the sell-off as a buying opportunity and believe this article will age well, looking back 5-10 years from now.

Following up on my previous article about Palantir

I have been bullish on PLTR since its direct listing, and I am more excited than ever to be a shareholder. There was a stretch of time from August until December of 2022 where I wasn't thrilled with some of senior leadership's decisions or how Alex Karp (Palantir CEO) conducted himself on the Q2 2022 earnings call. I had questioned whether I would continue to be a shareholder at times, but the team delivered, and Alex Karp won me over at the end of 2022. Since my last article on February 9th (can be read here), PLTR has declined by -13.46% while the S&P 500 has appreciated by 6.07%. I am following up with a new article to discuss why I am more bullish than ever after their Q1 2024 earnings. I didn't want to write an article directly after earnings as I wanted to digest the earnings call and Q1 2024 material and go through everything several times. PLTR is one of my largest positions, and I believe it has tremendous upside potential over the next 5-10 years.

Risks to investing in Palantir

No matter how bullish I am on PLTR, or how bullish anyone else is, shares of PLTR could produce negative returns in the future. Investing in any individual equity comes with an additional level of risk rather than investing in an index fund. Investors should consider that technology is advancing more rapidly than ever, and while PLTR is on the cutting edge, there is no guarantee that they will remain a frontrunner in the A.I. space. New companies could emerge with better software, or current large caps with gigantic balance sheets, such as Microsoft (MSFT), could become fierce competitors. PLTR could lose customers or make inferior updates that jeopardize national security and cost them defense contracts. Things are going well now, but all of that can change quickly, and investors should be aware of the risks as PLTR could face political opposition as well as fierce competition that diminishes its moat.

Palantir is built for difficult macroeconomic factors, and its equity represents a solid company

For those who are unfamiliar with PLTR and wondering why there are elevated levels of interest regarding their company, I will provide a brief overview of the company. PLTR was founded in 2003 in the wake of 9/11 and started building software for the U.S. intelligence community. Their primary function was to provide advanced technologies to support counterterrorism. This is why PLTR has been labeled a black box by some, as they are secretive about some of the work they do on the government side of their business. The Department of Defense (DoD) has 4 main impact levels for its cybersecurity compliance, which are DoD IL2, DoD IL4, DoD IL5, and DoD IL6. There are over 100 companies with DOD IL2 accreditations, but when you look at DOD IL4, the field is compressed to 24 vendors. When vendors hit DoD IL5, this is considered heightened sensitivity and national security systems for which only 19 vendors are approved. DoD IL6 is the highest level of accreditation which is classified as national security information that is classified secret for the DoD. Only 3 companies are certified as DoD IL6, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and PLTR.

Most recently, PLTR hit its ChatGPT moment when its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) was unveiled as it enables companies and governments to transform information into an integrated data asset that resembles their operations while leveraging PLTR's machine learning and large language models within its platforms to deploy A.I. to enterprise data. PLTR was ranked #1 in A.I., data science, and machine learning market study by Dresner Advisory Services in 2023. In a report from Q3 2022, the Forrester Wave ranked PLTR as a leader in A.I. and machine learning. The largest customers, from Cleveland Clinic to Cisco Systems (CSCO), utilize PLTR's platforms and have adopted AIP. These enterprises could use software from any vendor and choose to partner with PLTR. This is a testament to the superiority of PLTR's products and how important their software is to their customers.

When you invest in PLTR, your investment represents all of the future cash flow PLTR will generate, but you're also buying an equity portion of the business. PLTR has one of the cleanest balance sheets I have seen. At the end of Q1 2024, PLTR ended with $520.39 million in cash on hand, with an additional $3.35 billion allocated to marketable securities, bringing their on-hand liquidity to $3.87 billion. From its cash position, PLTR has allocated $327.56 million toward money market accounts, and $4.79 million to CDs. PLTR has the majority of its marketable securities allocated to U.S. treasuries, as $3.34 billion is spread across treasuries with less than 1-year maturity dates. This allowed PLTR to generate $43.35 million in interest income, which increased by 51.90% YoY in Q1. After all of PLTR's other assets are accounted for, there is a total of $4.81 billion in total assets on the balance sheet, of which 80.46% is liquidity through cash and marketable securities. What you won't find on PLTR's balance sheet is debt. PLTR is one of the few companies that doesn't have current or long-term debt on the balance sheet. This allows them to eliminate financing and interest charges that most companies endure in addition to allocating capital to repay debt as it matures. This puts PLTR in a favorable position as they can utilize their balance sheet in many different ways.

We're living through a difficult macroeconomic environment as inflation remains sticky while a higher-rate environment has become the norm. Companies have faced the reality that they need to become more efficient and find ways to streamline their businesses. PLTR is one of those companies that was built for hard times but can also thrive in the best of times. Not having debt on the balance sheet allows PLTR to focus on its business without worrying about its debt structure and upcoming maturities. Rather than working with bankers to refinance, they are utilizing the higher rate environment to generate tens of millions in interest income each quarter. Companies are also in need of PLTR's software as it allows them to streamline their operations, and the testimonials coming out of AIPCon resonate with the current business environment. At the 2nd AIP Con, many companies, including CSCO, Jacobs Solutions (J), and HCA Healthcare demonstrated how they are utilizing AIP and the specific benefits they have recognized. BP p.l.c. (BP) was one of the first large energy companies to utilize PLTR, and on their Q1 2023 earnings call, their CFO highlighted that PLTR's software allowed BP to create efficiencies and ultimately help its OpEx to decline from $14 per barrel to sub $6. At PLTR's FoundryCon, Tyson Foods (TSN) CTO indicated that TSN was saving over $200 million annually by utilizing PLTR's software. Most recently, representatives from General Mills (GIS) and Lowe's (LOW) discussed how AIP is changing how they do business. PLTR is built for hard times because it helps its clients recognize value and create efficiencies from places that haven't been uncovered.

Why I believe Palantir will continue to land new clients, expand into new verticals and drive value for shareholders

There were 3 main arguments that the bears stuck to when it came to PLTR. The criticisms were that PLTR was a black box and that it wouldn't be successful on the commercial side, PLTR wasn't profitable, and stock-based compensation (SBC) was a large percentage of revenue. Every bear thesis has been proven false in my opinion, as PLTR continues to grow its business and is just getting started. I have been tracking PLTR's customer count by segment since they went public. At the end of Q1 2021, PLTR only had 149 clients, and 59.73% were on the government side. There were certainly questions to be answered, and PLTR needed to prove that it wasn't just a defense contractor; its software could be applicable to commercial clients as well. Over the past 3 years, PLTR has grown its total customer count by 271.81% as its total clients have increased from 149 to 554. PLTR only added 38 clients on the government side, which was an increase of 42.70% since Q1 2021. PLTR's explosive growth in clients came from their commercial applications as clients on the commercial side increased by 611.67% from 60 to 427 over the past 3 years. The largest amount of growth is coming from U.S. commercial, with PLTR's total U.S. commercial customer count increasing by 69% YoY and the revenue they produce has increased by 40% YoY.

I care about the clients PLTR is winning over, and the deal book speaks for itself. PLTR's go-to-market strategy came into question last year and PLTR rolled out bootcamps for its AIP application, which has been invigorating for its business. On the Q3 2023 conference call PLTR had indicated that they set a goal for conducting 500 bootcamps within a year, and they ended up conducting 560 bootcamps across 465 organizations over a 4-month period, as indicated on the Q4 2023 conference call. On the Q1 2024 conference call, PLTR disclosed that over 915 organizations had participated in bootcamps, which is almost double their original goal in less than 9 months. At this rate, PLTR will more than double its original goal and may even triple the number of organizations it set out to host bootcamps for. The monetization of bootcamps is only just beginning as PLTR has not signed less than 80 new contracts worth at least $1 million since Q3 2023. Their previous record was 78 contracts of at least $1 million in Q3 of 2022. In Q1 2024, PLTR added 87 contracts valued at $1 million or more, while 27 were at least $5 million, and 15 deals exceeded $10 million.

The other aspect that some are looking past is that PLTR's net dollar retention was 111%, which has increased by 300 bps since Q4 2023. This means that all of PLTRs current clients are spending at least the same amount of money with PLTR, and on average, each client is increasing their spending by 11%. PLTR does not include revenue from new customers on a trailing twelve-month period (TTM), so the 111% net dollar retention that PLTR reported doesn't account for the increase in U.S. commercial customers. As PLTR continues to hold bootcamps, hold conferences, and have publicly presented demonstrations and results from the largest companies in the world, I think that the deal inflow will continue to expand and drive its net dollar retention higher over the next several years.

The next bear case we based on PLTR's profitability was revenue stalling in 2022, and on a GAAP EPS basis, PLTR wasn't profitable as they were still generating negative net income. Toward the end of 2022, PLTR indicated that once they turn the corner, they will not go back and will continue to generate positive EPS. While PLTR was FCF positive, it still wasn't GAAP profitable. This is now the 6th quarter of GAAP profitability, as PLTR produced $105.5 million in net income in Q1. Bears haven't been able to use interest rates as an attack for some time, and while PLTR did produce $43.35 million in interest income during the quarter, the majority of its profitability actually came from its clients. PLTR is now projecting that they will generate between $868 - $880 million in adjusted income from operations and $800 million - $1 billion of adjusted FCF for their 2024 fiscal year. I don't necessarily like adjusted numbers because PLTR adds back in SBC and employer payroll taxes related to SBC in their adjusted income from operations metric and the employer payroll taxes related to SBC in their adjusted FCF number. When I look at the adjusted FCF, roughly 14.61% was because they added back in $21.72 million to the number. I think PLTR will get close to their $1 billion adjusted FCF to close out the year. If they generate $950 million of adjusted FCF then at a 15.5% rate for employer payroll taxes related to SBC, I can see them generating around $802.75 million of pure FCF for 2024. I also think that based on the amount of net income that PLTR is producing, they can generate between $500 - $600 million of net income in 2024. PLTR is only getting larger, and as more deals get signed and up sales continue to occur for more services, the profitability trend should be up and to the right for years to come.

It's hard to say that SBC is a problem when a company is sitting on almost $4 billion of cash, has no debt, and is growing its profitability on a FCF and net income metric. Their sales team are humans, and they are likely motivated by the reward of SBC for their success. When the sales team succeeds, and the engineering team succeeds, PLTR and its shareholders succeed. I am fine with PLTR using SBC as a tool to motivate its employees because it gives them more of a financial stake in PLTR and increases their net worth with PLTR's share price. Back at the beginning of 2021, PLTR's SBC exceeded 50% of its revenue generated and reached as high as 61.9% in Q2 of 2021. SBC, as a percentage of revenue, declined for 9 consecutive quarters, reaching 20.49% in Q3 of 2023. This figure increased to 21.80% in Q4 of 2023 but is now sitting below 20% at 19.81% for Q1 of 2024. I don't believe that using SBC as a compensation tool is negative for shareholders as long as revenue and EPS continue to grow. I don't necessarily like to be diluted, but the amount of EPS that PLTR is growing is all that matters, and PLTR started buying back shares in Q1 as they repurchased 500,000 shares for roughly $10 million, and they still have $990 million left on their authorization package. I would rather that PLTR not go crazy with buybacks this year or even next year. I think a better use of the cash is to keep it in treasuries and utilize a portion of the interest generated to repurchase shares until rates drop to around 3%. By then, PLTR could generate in excess of $1 billion of net income on an annual basis, and they could implement a buyback program of 30% or more if they choose.

Conclusion

I believe the retracement in shares of PLTR after earnings is a golden opportunity for long-term investors. We're in the early stages of A.I., and with the amount of capital being deployed, it's going to be hard to stop it from becoming the next big technological boom, just as cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS). PLTR raised guidance and is seeing explosive growth in its customer base. With the net dollar retention level at 111%, the future potential from the 40% YoY increase in commercial revenue and 69% YoY growth in U.S. commercial customers could be immense. PLTR also grew its remaining deal value in the U.S. commercial segment by 74% YoY. There is a lot to look forward to as ORCL and PLTR just partnered to provide secure cloud and A.I. solutions to government and commercial clients globally. PLTR was also recently selected as the prime contractor for the U.S. Army's first A.I.-defined vehicle in a contract worth over $178 million. A.I. on the battlefield, throughout the enterprise, and within government agencies is just getting started, and PLTR is at the forefront of this cutting-edge technology. Just this week, a bipartisan group of Senators led by Chuck Schumer called for the U.S. government to spend an additional $32 billion on A.I. over the next 3 years. As A.I. becomes more important, governments globally will look to harness its power. PLTR is already trusted and embedded within the military-industrial complex and is considered a leader in the industry. I am more bullish than ever on PLTR, and while there may be risks to the investment thesis, I believe PLTR will become the 2nd most important software company behind MSFT in the next decade.