Investment Thesis

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) stock has soared more than 114% over the last five years outperforming the S&P 500 by a margin of more than 28%.

With such an exemplary performance, OTIS appears to be a very promising investment opportunity, especially given its strong financial health and positive outlook. The company has very promising growth initiatives and innovations. However, despite its appealing face, OTIS is currently trading at a premium which means it’s too late for potential investors to board. For this reason, I believe this stock is a hold for now as we wait for the next pullback where we can buy at about $80.

Company Overview

This company often recognized by its trade name Otis Elevator Company is a prominent American multinational that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and related equipment. Given its long history dating 1853, the company has been a pioneer in the vertical transportation industry specifically known for investing in the safety elevator.

The company operates through two major segments whose revenue distribution is shown below.

Further, the company has a very vast global footing which I believe is a competitive advantage. It has operations in more than 200 countries and territories which provides a diversified revenue stream and exposure to emerging markets. This global diversity hedges against regional economic downturns which makes the company’s financial health resilient.

Financials

Otis has exhibited solid financial health with a market cap of $39.25 billion which is the highest when compared to its peers.

In addition, it has robust revenue trailing at $14.3 billion which is also the highest when compared to its peers.

The company’s net income stands at $1.43 billion reflecting its profitability and its EPS of $3.86 demonstrates its ability to generate earnings efficiently. The company has a 3-year CAGR of 2.71% and a 3-year diluted EPS CAGR of 12.83%. One key attribute of OTIS that stands out is its solid profitability which makes it a top dog when compared to its peers as shown below.

To add to its solid financial health is the company's sustainable dividend. The company’s cash and earnings payout ratio trails at 40.48% and 39.31% respectively which demonstrates that its dividend is adequately covered by cash flows and earnings which show a high margin of safety and growth potential. Considering that the company has increased its dividend by about 15% to $0.39, its dividend will be very sustainable given that earnings are projected to grow by about 33.3% in the next year which will imply that the dividend payout ratio would be about 38% which is quite sustainable. In my view, I believe this projected growth is likely to be achieved given the company's solid history of beating its estimated earnings. The company has consistently beaten its earnings estimates since 2020. In addition, I also believe the accelerating portfolio growth will play apart in achieving the projected earnings, not forgetting the Burj Khalifa project which will be a major growth catalyst.

Looking at the balance sheet, I find it to be solid. The company has a total debt of $7.17 billion and total assets of $9.79 billion, which translates to a debt-asset ratio of 0.79 which is quite low. Further, with a total equity of $4.82 billion, its debt-to-equity ratio is 1.5 which is very manageable. Most importantly, the company has an equity multiplier of 2, which implies that its assets are financed equally by debt and equity, implying the company has a good balance between debt and equity financing. Again, OTIS has solid interest expense coverage of more than 15x and solid cash flow, as exhibited by its trailing operating cash flow of $1.52 billion. This shows the company’s solid ability to meet its financial obligations which affirms the strong financial health of this company.

In a nutshell, OTIS has a healthy financial footing which translates to solid fundamentals that are often rewarded with a high valuation. I believe this explains its strong shares growth over the last five years and perhaps its premium valuation currently. With these solid fundamentals, I expect bullish sentiments in the market which I believe will keep the stock soaring at least in the near and midterm.

Growth and Innovation

Otis is seeking sustainable growth through tactical investment in innovations that foster growth. For instance, in 2023, the company spent $144 million on research and development and $138 million on CapEx not forgetting the $57 million investment in digital and strategic initiatives. With such commitment in both R&D and CapEx, the company is supporting development projects such as the launch of new equipment, a good example being the Gen3 core in N. America which is one of the newest connected elevators and the Gen360 in China.

By the end of 2023, the company had 11 research and development centers and 17 factories globally, strategically placed in the US, China, Germany, Japan, Spain, and France to ensure efficient development and distribution of its products. To demonstrate the company’s innovativeness, I will give an example of its recent modernization project for the iconic Burj Khalifa and a 10-year service contract extension.

The company’s innovation will be demonstrated by its advanced technology implementation, which involves modernizing 34 elevators and all 8 escalators in the world’s tallest building. The project will entail installing of an upgraded version of the Elevator Management System with the ability to provide real-time remote control of equipment, hall settings, and management of scheduled tasks. In addition, the modernized elevator will continue to transport people to the observation deck on the 124th and 125th floors in just 60 seconds maintaining the building's reputation for swift vertical mobility which was OTIS’s innovation initially, and they will maintain it in the modernization project. These two examples demonstrate how innovative OTIS is and its ability to meet the demands of modern architecture and high-traffic environments. In my view, this modernization project highlights Otis’s role as a leader in the vertical transportation industry.

Given its innovation, OTIS is witnessing growing backlog levels, which are a testament to its sustainability in its two operating segments. As of December 2023, the Service segment saw an order growth rate of about 11% and the New Equipment segment orders grew by about 2.9%. In Q1 2024, the company’s order average order growth rate was more than 10% further signifying the company’s growth trajectory courtesy of its innovation and growth initiatives.

In summary, this company is investing heavily in growth and innovation, as exhibited by its increasing order backlogs. Its current development projects such as the Burj Khalifa modernization project demonstrate the company’s ability to secure high-profile contracts and deliver cutting-edge solutions which I believe earns the company a reputation and this will be a major growth catalyst not only for the company but also its stock.

Valuation

To value this stock, I will use both relative valuation metrics and a DCF model. To begin with, this stock is trading at a trailing PE and PS ratio of 28.05 and 2.78 respectively, which are significantly higher than the sector medians of 24.43 and 1.54. This indicates that this stock is trading at a premium relative to its peers. To support this premium valuation, I estimated the fair value of the stock using a DCF model with several assumptions. To begin with, I assumed a growth rate of 3.9% which is slightly lower than the 5-year FCF CAGR of 4.02%. This is to ensure that my model is not over-optimistic. My terminal growth rate is 2%. Further, I assumed a discount rate of 11.2% which is the company’s WACC as shown below.

Value Investing

Given these assumptions and using the trailing FCF/share of $3.36 as the base case, I arrived at a fair value of $80.46 which translates to a premium pricing of about 17%.

With this output, it is evident that this stock is overvalued and therefore it’s too late for potential investors to invest here. For this reason, I believe a hold decision is justified.

One More Thing: Near Term Catalyst and Potential Risk

Looking at OTIS's calendar of events, it appears that the stock has no major near term catalyst until July 23 when it is projected to release Q2 2024 earnings report.

For this catalyst, I expect the company to report a strong quarterly performance which will beat the estimates. I expect the quarterly revenue to be at about $3.9 billion above the projected $3.73 billion and its EPS to be in the region of $1.2. My optimism stems from the company's continued growth in the service segment, especially through the expansion of the maintenance portfolio, which, I believe, will contribute to higher revenue. I also believe the modernization project for Burj Khalifa will also contribute to its strong Q2 2024. Given this bright outlook, I expect the company's shares to receive a major boost from what I expect to be a strong Q2 2024 performance as it will solidify its fundamentals, igniting bullish sentiments in the market. Further, I also expect the company to deliver updates on its development projects which could also spark optimism in investors, giving the bullish sentiments traction.

However, although I am optimistic about this company, Investing in OTIS carries its share of risk just like any other investment. One of the potential risks of investing here is currency fluctuation. Being a global entity with a vast global footprint, Otis transacts in various currencies. Consequently, the company is exposed to foreign exchange risk, where adverse movement in exchange rates can significantly impact its financial performance. For example, if the USD strengthens against other currencies, the overseas revenue may constrict when converted to dollars, affecting the company's top and bottom lines.

Another potential risk is the regulatory environment. Otis is bound to adhere to specifications and building codes, among other regulations. As a result, should there be changes in the building codes, environmental laws and safety regulations, compliance with the new regulations may demand for additional investment which may affect profitability.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OTIS is a very attractive company with solid financial footing and a growth catalyst. However, the stock is overvalued, denting it as a suitable investment opportunity at the moment. As a result, potential investors should patiently wait for a pullback perhaps to about $80, which is the stock's fair price.