NongAsimo/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Phinia was a spin-off from BorgWarner (BWA) and consists of that company’s fuel systems and after-market businesses. What attracted me to do further work was the language that management used on their calls. For example, here is what the CEO said on a recent call about executive compensation:

“... we are managing the business with a laser focus on generating economic value, or EV, and free cash flow. The 2024 annual cash incentive will be based on the company's achievement of two equally weighted performance metrics; EV and free cash flow. This program sends a clear message throughout our organization that investment decisions are made through the lens of earning an adequate return on capital. Our 2024 long-term equity incentive will be solely based on the company's relative total shareholder returns compared to that of a peer group company.”

Early in my career I used to think that incentives at public companies primarily serve to drive behavior. While that might still be true to a degree, my experience has led me to believe that they primarily reflect management’s values and integrity. In theory the Board is independent and sets incentives. In practice, often-times it’s the CEO who chooses how he or she will get compensated with a rubber stamp from the usual compensation consultants and the Board.

To have a CEO choose to be compensated on Economic Value Added and free cash flow reflects that this person is thinking about capital allocation in a way that aligns with my views. Since EVA is reduced by the cost of capital used, someone choosing to get paid this way is putting his wallet on the line that he thinks he will deploy shareholders’ capital wisely rather than throw it away on exciting but uneconomical acquisitions.

Further work led me to realize that half of the company’s profits come from the aftermarket business which is much less impacted by the transition from internal combustion engine ('ICE') vehicles to EVs. Of the other half, a minority of profits is from commercial vehicles which are much less impacted by the EV transition for the time being. While the fuel systems business is under secular pressure, the industry has consolidated as many suppliers have exited the business. So, it’s possible that Phinia can gain some share, albeit in a declining market. Putting all of this together, I think the business is being priced as a declining business whereas I view it as a company capable of low single-digit growth.

Furthermore, it was reassuring to hear from multiple sources that the CEO has an excellent reputation in the industry, and that the economics of the aftermarket business are attractive and represent an area where the company can do value-accretive small acquisitions. While anecdotal, having several industry sources provide positive feedback in conjunction with the above positive initial impression of the way that the CEO is thinking supports my favorable initial opinion of the management.

Finally, the balance sheet is very safe, with Net Debt/EBITDA below 1x. The company is using its free cash flow to return capital to shareholders, both in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

I sourced a portion of the funds to purchase Phinia from cash and the rest via reducing our Garrett Motion (GTX) investment. While I still think that GTX is undervalued, PHIN has a much higher weighting in the better after-market business, has a less levered balance sheet and is less likely to pursue larger deals which GTX might choose to do in the EV-related space. Since both companies are automotive suppliers and are exposed to the secular risk of ICE vehicles declining faster than expected, I wanted to cap the combined position size at 10%, and so I believe that two ~ 5% positions is a good way to do that at these prices.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE AND DISCLAIMERS The information contained herein is confidential and is intended solely for the person to whom it has been delivered. It is not to be reproduced, used, distributed or disclosed, in whole or in part, to third parties without the prior written consent of Silver Ring Value Partners Limited Partnership (“SRVP”). The information contained herein is provided solely for informational and discussion purposes only and is not, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice or as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any fund or vehicle managed or advised by SRVP or its affiliates. The information contained herein is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any specific security. The views expressed herein are the opinions and projections of SRVP as of May 14th, 2024, and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. SRVP does not represent that any opinion or projection will be realized. The information presented herein, including, but not limited to, SRVP’s investment views, returns or performance, investment strategies, market opportunity, portfolio construction, expectations and positions may involve SRVP’s views, estimates, assumptions, facts and information from other sources that are believed to be accurate and reliable as of the date this information is presented—any of which may change without notice. SRVP has no obligation (express or implied) to update any or all of the information contained herein or to advise you of any changes; nor does SRVP make any express or implied warranties or representations as to the completeness or accuracy or accept responsibility for errors. The information presented is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute an exhaustive explanation of the investment process, investment strategies or risk management. The analyses and conclusions of SRVP contained in this information include certain statements, assumptions, estimates and projections that reflect various assumptions by SRVP and anticipated results that are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive, and other uncertainties and contingencies and have been included solely for illustrative purposes. As with any investment strategy, there is potential for profit as well as the possibility of loss. SRVP does not guarantee any minimum level of investment performance or the success of any portfolio or investment strategy. All investments involve risk and investment recommendations will not always be profitable. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's investment may be worth more or less than its original value. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.