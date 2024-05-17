zhengzaishuru

Marathon Oil overview

One of the largest publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production companies on the planet is Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). With a market capitalization of $14.99 billion as of this writing, the company is far from being the largest, but it dwarfs many of the other companies of its type that are out there. The beautiful thing about larger players in this market is that they tend to be safer. But whether or not they make for attractive investment opportunities is another question entirely. A firm can be safe compared to other opportunities, while still resulting in subpar performance.

As an example of this, I need only look back to the last article that I wrote about Marathon Oil in August of 2022. Citing the company's strong cash flows and overall risk profile, I ended up upgrading it to a ‘strong buy’. Since then, shares have generated a hefty 25.3% return. While this is impressive in and of itself, it falls short of the 27.7% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Normally when I rate a company a ‘strong buy’, it's my claim that shares should significantly outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. But that has not been the case.

Looking at the picture now, I would argue that my overall sentiments regarding the firm remain intact. However, I now think that my previous rating of the company was perhaps overly optimistic. There's no doubt in my mind that Marathon Oil is an attractive opportunity at this point in time. In fact, I would argue that it's more appealing than other similarly sized players. But it's not quite good enough to justify a ‘strong buy’ rating and, as a result, I have decided to downgrade it to a solid ‘buy’.

A great business

Given how much time has passed, it might be helpful to provide an overall view of Marathon Oil and its operations. After all, a lot can change in the nearly two years since I wrote about the company. At its core, Marathon Oil is a US based oil and gas exploration and production company, with about 88.5% of its production this year expected to be from here at home. Unlike many of the smaller companies in the market that focus on just one or two energy producing regions, Marathon Oil focuses on four primary properties.

Marathon Oil Corporation

In terms of output, its greatest exposure is to the prolific Eagle Ford. In all, about 39.1% of all US production comes from the 290,000 net acres that the company has control of in that region. Next in line is the Bakken, from which the 240,000 net acres that the company has control over results in about 32.3% of total output. This is followed by perhaps the most popular oil producing region in the country, the Permian Basin, which is responsible for 14.8% of its total US production. In all, the company has control of about 140,000 net acres there. And lastly, there is the STACK/SCOOP in Oklahoma, where the company controls about 260,000 net acres. That area is responsible for the remaining 13.8% of output here at home.

Marathon Oil Corporation

While the US certainly accounts for the lion’s share of Marathon Oil’s activity, the more interesting operations that it has are focused overseas. In particular, the company has a rather material presence in Equatorial Guinea. According to management, the company owns a 64% operated working interest in one production sharing contract and it owns an 80% operated working interest in another, both located in that region. These involve the prolific Alba field that is located offshore in Equatorial Guinea. In addition to this, the company owns some other assets in that region. Specifically, it has a 52% ownership interest in Alba Plant LLC, which operates an onshore LPG processing plant. This is in addition to a 56% ownership in EGHoldings, which itself operates an LNG production facility with 3.7mmta of capacity. Lastly, the company has a 45% stake in AMPCO. This facility operates a methanol plant with gross sales of 2,783 mtd last year.

Marathon Oil Corporation

These operations in Equatorial Guinea have the potential to generate significant value for Marathon Oil and its investors. I already mentioned the capacity of the LNG production facility. In addition to this, the methanol plant is capable of producing 1 mtp annually, while the LPG processing plant has capacity amounting to 950 MMcf per day. Management's objective by making these investments is to turn the company into a major player in the global LNG market. By taking the NGLs produced from the Alba field, combined with condensate and natural gas, the firm then creates a feeder structure by which said products work through the plants that Marathon Oil has an ownership interest in. The end result is a variety of end products such as propane and butane, methanol, and LNG.

Marathon Oil Corporation

Management seems incredibly bullish about what the picture should look like involving these assets over the next few years. Assuming that Brent crude prices average $80 per barrel, and natural gas averages $10 per MMBtu, the total EBITDAX associated with its operations in Equatorial Guinea should be between $550 million and $600 million this year. The equity affiliate portion of this should be between $200 million and $250 million. Over a span of five years, management expects EBITDAX to range between $2.5 billion and $3.5 billion cumulatively.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management has provided some guidance. The expectation is for free cash flow to be around $2.2 billion if the same commodity prices I listed previously hold and if natural gas prices, using Henry Hub, average about $2.50 per Mcf. With a planned capital expenditure budget of between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion, this implies operating cash flow, at the midpoint, of roughly $4.2 billion. Using annualized interest expense, projected depreciation, depletion, and amortization, and a 22.25% effective tax rate across all operations (to match what the firm saw in the first quarter of 2024), we should end up with EBITDA of around $4.925 billion.

Marathon Oil Corporation

In an ideal world, everything would go according to plan. However, the fact remains that global energy prices can be incredibly volatile. Fortunately, management has offered estimates regarding what operating cash flow should change by as energy prices change. As an example, for each dollar that WTI crude prices increase or decrease, operating cash flow should rise or fall by $65 million. A $0.25 per MMBtu change in natural gas prices from the $2.50 Henry Hub pricing that management provided as the base case should result in and increase or decrease of $45 million. And a $1 per MMBtu change in the pricing of gas associated with the TTF should increase or decrease prices by around $30 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, it's quite easy to get a range of cash flow changes for the company. In theory, you can mix and match any of these different scenarios by adding or subtracting these to or from the $4.2 billion in operating cash flow I calculated previously. Obviously, getting free cash flow is simple from that point. However, EBITDA is complicated because of the effective tax that the company will have to pay on any profits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As part of my analysis, I decided to look at both a high and low scenario. For instance, the low scenario calls for $60 per barrel WTI crude pricing, $1 per MMbtu natural gas pricing under Henry Hub, and $5 per MMbtu pricing under the TTF. In this case, EBITDA should be around $3.07 billion, while operating cash flow should be about $2.68 billion. And in the high case, with prices of $100 per barrel, $4 per MMbtu, and $15 per MMbtu, respectively, EBITDA should be around $6.78 billion, while operating cash flow should be $5.72 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see what impact this range has on valuing Marathon Oil as an investment opportunity. Using the base case, which is not terribly far off in terms of price from what we have today, we are looking at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.1 and at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 3.6. Honestly, this is in the range of what I have seen lately. If anything, it might be a bit toward the low end in fact. Using that base case, I then compared the company to five similarly sized oil and gas exploration and production companies as shown in the table below. What I found was that, on a price to operating cash flow basis, only one of the companies was cheaper than our prospect, while another was tied with it. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, one of the five companies was cheaper than it, while the others were all more expensive.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Marathon Oil Corporation 3.6 4.1 APA Corporation (APA) 3.5 3.0 Ovintiv (OVV) 3.6 4.3 Permian Resources (PR) 4.1 4.3 EQT Corporation (EQT) 6.7 8.1 Chesapeake Energy (CHK) 5.8 7.6 Click to enlarge

In the oil and gas exploration and production market, it's not enough to look at valuation alone. We also need to look at the risk profile of these companies. The best way to do that is to look at their leverage. Companies with low leverage have a higher probability of faring well during difficult times. They can also warrant trading at higher multiples as a result. Sometimes, companies with higher leverage trade at lower multiples because of the increased risk. Fortunately, as the first chart below illustrates, only two of the five companies that I compared it to have net leverage ratios that are lower than what Marathon Oil has at this point in time. Generally speaking, the market prefers a net leverage ratio in this space of 2 or lower. And with a reading under the base case of 1.09, our candidate has plenty of wiggle room. Even in the low case that I looked at, the net leverage ratio would come in at 1.75. So unless energy prices plummet and remain there for an extended period of time, I don't see the risk profile of the company worsening.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given that Marathon Oil technically doesn't have to worry about debt at current levels, management expects to return about 40%, if not more, of its operating cash flow to shareholders. This certainly includes paying out a distribution. However, management is not averse to share buybacks. Over the trailing 10 quarters, management has successfully reduced the firm's share count by 29%. The rest of the operating cash flow will be used to reduce debt and to keep production growing no more than 5% annually. Management did say, however, that if WTI crude prices fall below $60 per barrel, these commitments could change, as shown in the image below. The way I see it, such commitment to flexibility is a major positive that is necessary in order for a business to thrive in this industry.

Marathon Oil Corporation

In closing, it is also worth mentioning that, at this point in time, Marathon Oil is quite heavily shorted compared to many other energy companies out there. In all actuality, the short interest amounts to only 1.75% of float, but that is relatively high when you consider that this level puts it in eighth place of all energy companies in the S&P 500 Index. This really isn't much, but the relative ranking suggests some degree of pessimism. As the rest of this analysis demonstrated, there should really be few reasons to be anything other than bullish on the firm. So I view this as an interesting contrarian data point.

Takeaway

All things considered, Marathon Oil strikes me as an attractive company. In the long run, I suspect the firm would do quite well for itself and its investors. I don't think the stock is likely to significantly outperform the broader market, but it should do well in terms of generating upside for investors. Overall risk appears quite low given current prices and I have a difficult time believing that the company could warrant anything less than a ‘buy’ rating when we factor in just how cheap the stock is, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar companies.