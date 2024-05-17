Bain Capital Specialty Finance: A Top-Rated BDC With Robust Outlook

PM Images

The ability of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to generate robust risk-adjusted returns over the long term makes it one of the top-performing companies in a fast-growing BDC industry. Metrics such as its ability to generate a 13% yield on a $2.4 billion well-diversified investment portfolio while keeping non-accruals at 1% strengthens the thesis about its potential to sustain healthy returns over the long term. Moreover, the broader market dynamics also favor business development companies with healthy liquidity and broader industry exposure. In line with the SA quant system, I'm making a strong buy recommendation on Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Bain Capital is Fundamentally Sound

In my recent article, I explicitly explained why the deal activity is likely to recover and how BDCs are well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand. In short, I believe BDCs with healthy liquidity, low non-accrual and diversified portfolios in the core middle markets would be in a position to benefit from increasing demand. The portfolio expansion strategies would also position BDCs to offset the impact of potential rate cuts later this year.

Data suggests that Bain Capital Specialty Finance is well-positioned to capitalize on a recovery trend. For instance, its 25 years of experience in the middle market and a close relationship with Bain Capital, a private lending firm with $190 billion assets under management, has been helping in sourcing and underwriting potential investments. Its in-house expertise helps it make direct originations with higher spreads. In the latest quarter, despite declining spread due to increasing competition, its new directly originated first-lien debt investments had a weighted average spread of 695 basis points over SOFR. One of its directly originated deals, Sensor Tower, a software company, was priced at 750 basis points over SOFR. Overall, when selecting a new investment, the BDC looks for factors such as higher spread premiums, sponsor backing, investing on the top of capital and gaining a controlling position in the leadership group. As of the end of the latest quarter, it has a controlling position in 77% of its debt investments, while 92% of its portfolio investments are sponsor backed.

Portfolio diversification (Q1 Presentation)

Besides that, the company has been working on a smart business plan of investing on the top of the capital structure, diversifying investments across numerous industries and using investment vehicles such as joint ventures to tap into attractive global markets. Its $2.4 billion portfolio is diversified across 153 companies in 32 industries. Moreover, its strategy of lending at floating rate while raising debt at significantly lower fixed and floating rate enables it to generate healthy net margin and net investment income. As of the end of first quarter, 94% of its floating rate debt investments helped it achieve 13% portfolio yield, while the weighted average interest rate on its outstanding debt was 5.2%.

Internal portfolio credit score (Q1 Presentation)

Gauging the credit quality of its portfolio can help us in understanding whether the portfolio and investment strategies are working. According to the latest results, the credit quality of its portfolio appears strong. For instance, its investments on non-accruals stood around only 1%, down from the industry average of 1.5%. Its internal credit risk stats show that 97% of total investments are performing above or in line with expectations, which appears like a great achievement considering economic and interest rate related challenges.

Debt and maturities (Q1 Presentation)

Now let's take a look at its liquidity position to find out its potential to invest in growth opportunities. Its net leverage ratio of 1.09 times, which is between its targeted range of 1.0 times and 1.25 times, offers a significant room for more financing to support investments in growth opportunities. In addition, the BDC has no debt maturity in the coming years. In the earnings call, the management stated that it is seeking to extend the maturity of its senior secured revolving credit facility. If that happens, it will further free up cash resources for investment opportunities. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is currently sitting on $122 million in cash and cash equivalents and $242 million of undrawn revolving credit facility.

Investment Income Growth Potential

BDCs use various portfolio management and underwriting strategies to achieve their key objective, including generating investment income that exceeds dividends. In the case of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, its net investment income continues to exceed its dividend over the years. In 2024 and ahead, the company also appears well-positioned to sustain its net investment income around its 2023 peak level of $2.19 per share, given its aggressive investment strategy. In the latest quarter, Bain's 31% year-over-year and nearly a 100% sequential investment funding growth demonstrates its ability to capitalize on increasing demand to improve its net investment income.

New investment funding (Q1 Presentation)

In the first quarter, Bain Capital Specialty Finance invested $403 million in 83 companies, including $238 million into seven new companies that were directly originated. Moving ahead, I expect further portfolio expansion given its liquidity position and no debt maturities in the coming years. Therefore, the company appears in a sound fundamental position to cope with the risk of tightening spread and increase demand.

More Upside Room for Cash and Capital Return

Bain's dividend coverage ratio (Q1 Presentation)

Although Bain's share price increased sharply in the last twelve months, its dividend yield continues to hover in a double-digit percentage, thanks to a steady growth in regular and special dividends. Its latest quarterly net investment income of $0.53 per share was nearly 126% its regular dividend of $0.42 per share and 118% regular plus special dividend of $0.45 per share. This means it has significant room left to increase its regular dividend or offer higher special dividends. Its spillover income of $0.93 per share, which is more than twice its latest quarterly dividend, also lowers the downside risk and increases the prospects for higher cash returns.

BCSF's share price performance (Seeking Alpha)

In addition to cash returns, Bain's share price soared 35% in the last twelve months, outperforming S&P 500 gains of 26%. The prospects for more upside are high given its solid financial and end-market outlook. Moreover, the stock price seems undervalued based on valuations and net asset value. Its stock is trading around 7.6x trailing price to earnings, compared to its 5-year average of 9x. Its forward PE of 7.75x is also less than the industry average of 8.5x and sector median of 10.5x. On the other hand, its current share price of $16.30 is nearly 8% undervalued compared to its net asset value of $17.70 per share. I expect its net asset value to increase in the range of $18 to $19 per share by the end of 2024 given low non-accruals, expectations for higher earnings than dividends, and a potential growth in portfolio value. Therefore, its shares have another 10% to 15% upside in 2024.

Peer Comparison

Bain Capital total returns compared to peers (Seeking Alpha)

Bain's closest peers include Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). Although Bain's peers have also produced solid returns for shareholders, I believe a few key factors make Bain a promising investment over its peers. For instance, Bain's investment and underwriting strategies help it earn a 13% portfolio yield on debt investments, while Barings' portfolio yield on investments was 11.3% in the first quarter of 2024. Barings' low portfolio yield was mainly due to its defensive strategy of investing in non-cyclical industries. Bain and Barings have nearly a similar portfolio value. However, Bain appears in a better position to improve its portfolio value with higher investments in growth opportunities. Bain's new funding of $400 million in the first quarter, which was 100% higher than the previous quarter, reflects this trend. Meanwhile, Barings, with a $2.5 billion portfolio value, funded $142 million in the first quarter. Barings' net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19x is significantly higher from Bain's 1.09x. Moreover, Bain has no debt maturities in the coming years, while Barings is likely to repay a huge amount in debt repayment each year until 2029.

Barings debt maturities (Q1 Presentation)

In addition to debt maturities, Barings BDC currently has $215 million in unfunded commitments to its portfolio companies and $65 million to joint venture investments. Meanwhile, it is currently sitting on $64 million in cash and cash equivalents. It recently issued $300 million of unsecured notes in the latest quarter to enhance its cash position. Besides the fundamental factors, Bain Capital also appears well-positioned to raise dividends. For example, Barings' net investment income was 107% of its regular dividends in the first quarter while Bain's was at 126%.

Goldman Sachs BDC is also one of the most prominent players in the industry. However, its total returns also lagged significantly compared to Bain Capital in the last twelve months. Lower returns are blamed on a few factors, such as stagnant portfolio growth and slowing funding. It funded only $116 million in the first quarter, compared to $123 million in the previous quarter. Although its net debt-to-equity ratio improved in the past few quarters, the BDC continues to face higher non-accruals, which could increase further in the following quarters. As of the end of the first quarter, its non-accruals were at 1.6% of fair portfolio value, and low-performing investments accounted for nearly 10%.

Quant Rating

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance earned a strong buy rating with a quant score of 4.80, thanks to high grades on all five factors, particularly valuation, profitability, and revisions. An A grade on valuations vindicates my opinion that the stock is undervalued, and it has more upside left ahead. The improvement in its revision and growth factors also backs my argument about its earnings growth potential. Its share price momentum score also improved to a negative B compared to a D grade in the past three months. Overall, Bain is ranked at 7th spot among 91 members in its industry. Its peers, Barings and Goldman Sachs BDC, both received a hold rating.

Risk Factors to Consider

It's crucial to consider the risk factor before making an investment decision. Although BDCs have performed better than expectations in the past year, the Fed's strategy of holding rates at a peak level for a longer period is likely to negatively impact economic growth. Consequently, there may be a deterioration in middle market companies' ability to return the debt. Bain is also exposed to these headwinds given its investments in high-growth industries such as tech. However, as Bain's portfolio credit quality is significantly strong, with only 3% of companies performing below expectations, a slight increase in non-accruals wouldn't create a huge impact on its earnings and net asset value.

In Conclusion

Overall, Bain Capital Specialty Finance can help investors earn sustainable cash and share price returns over the long term. Its healthy liquidity and extensive penetration in the middle market increase its potential to capitalize on growing demand. Moreover, the strategy of increasing spread premium through direct originations in both cyclical and non-cyclical industries is likely to contribute to its investment growth potential. Overall, Bain Capital Specialty Finance appears in a solid position to generate higher risk-adjusted returns than peers.