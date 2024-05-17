SM Energy: Improved Efficiency Boosts Projected 2024 FCF To Near $600 Million

May 17, 2024 11:34 AM ETSM Energy Company (SM) Stock
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SM increased its 2024 production guidance by 2% while lowering its capex budget by 2%.
  • It also noted that transportation expense should be around 9% lower than its initial guidance.
  • SM's guidance changes boost its 2024 free cash flow by around $70 million.
  • It is now projected to generate close to $600 million in free cash flow at current strip while growing production from 2023.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. Arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. It is overground drive for a reciprocating piston pump in an oil well.

Funtay

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) reported strong Q1 2024 results, with production that exceeded guidance by 1% to 2%. SM highlighted the outperformance of some of its recent South Texas wells as well as the strides it has made in

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
11.09K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News