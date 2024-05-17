Funtay

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) reported strong Q1 2024 results, with production that exceeded guidance by 1% to 2%. SM highlighted the outperformance of some of its recent South Texas wells as well as the strides it has made in improving drilling and completion efficiency.

SM also provided improved guidance for 2024 and expects 2% more production with a 2% reduction in capex compared to its original guidance. This is contributing to it being projected to generate close to $600 million in 2024 free cash flow now.

I now estimate SM's value to be $52 per share, a $6 per share increase compared to when I looked at it in February 2024. However, since its share price has increased by even more than that during the last three months, I have downgraded it to a hold rating. It is right on the edge of being considered undervalued enough to get a buy rating, though.

Q1 2024 Results

SM reported strong Q1 2024 production results, with total production of approximately 145,100 BOEPD that was approximately 1% to 2% above its guidance for the quarter. It attributed the production beat due to South Texas well performance that exceeded expectations and drilling and completion efficiency resulting in more wells coming online during the quarter. SM was originally expecting to complete 20 net wells during Q1 2024 and ended up completing 27 net wells.

SM's Drilling And Completion Improvements (sm-energy.com (Q1 2024 Presentation))

In addition to the improved drilling and completion efficiency, SM also highlighted the early strong performance of some of its new South Texas wells that contributed to it beating production expectations for the quarter.

SM's South Texas Well Performance (sm-energy.com (Q1 2024 Presentation))

Improved Full Year Guidance

SM Energy made some positive revisions to its full-year guidance after its strong Q1 2024 results. It increased its 2024 production expectations by 2% from 157,000 BOEPD to 160,000 BOEPD at the guidance midpoint. SM's expected oil cut remains unchanged at 44%.

SM also reduced its capex budget by 2% from $1.18 billion to $1.16 billion at guidance midpoint. SM's transportation expense guidance was reduced by 9% from $2.35 per BOE to $2.15 per BOE.

The reduction in transportation expenses will save SM around $9 million in 2024 despite the increased volumes. SM's capex budget was reduced by $20 million, while the increased production expectations boosts SM's 2024 free cash flow by close to $40 million.

Thus, SM's guidance changes improve its projected 2024 free cash flow by close to $70 million.

2024 Outlook

With 160,000 BOEPD in 2024 production, SM is projected to generate $2.518 billion in oil and gas revenue at the current strip of $78 to $79 WTI oil and approximately $2.50 NYMEX gas. SM realized only $0.06 less than Henry Hub for its natural gas in Q1 2024, so I'm assuming its full-year differential will now be slightly narrower than what I had previously modeled.

SM's hedges add approximately $30 million in value for 2024 at current strip prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 25,696,000 $77.50 $1,991 NGLs 9,811,200 $22.50 $221 Gas 137,356,800 $2.30 $316 Hedge Value $30 Total $2,548 Click to enlarge

SM is now projected to generate $598 million in free cash flow in 2024, while also growing total production by mid-single digits and oil production by high-single digits compared to 2023.

$ Million Lease Operating $318 Transportation $126 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $171 Cash G&A $105 Net Cash Interest $80 Capex (Excluding Capitalized Interest) $1,140 Cash Taxes $10 Total $1,950 Click to enlarge

Notes On Valuation

I had previously estimated SM's value at $46 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. I now estimate its value at around $52 per share at those commodity prices. While 2024 natural gas prices are more than $1 less than my $3.75 long-term price, it should be noted that the 2025/2026 strip is currently averaging around $3.75.

Approximately $1 per share of that increase in SM's estimated value is due to improved 2024 free cash flow projections. The remaining $5 per share increase is due to its strong capital efficiency and reduced transportation costs, which I have assumed will carry over into future years.

SM increased its production guidance for 2024 by 2% while also trimming its capex budget by 2%. Those two items (as noted above) improve SM's free cash flow by close to $60 million.

As SM is currently trading at around $48 to $49 per share though, I am moving to a neutral outlook on it for now. It is slightly undervalued, but not quite undervalued enough to meet the threshold for a buy rating. Further improvements in capital efficiency may increase SM's value.

Conclusion

SM Energy is currently projected to generate close to $600 million in 2024 free cash flow. It had higher than expected production in Q1 2024 due to a combination of well outperformance and operational efficiency, and has increased its full-year production guidance while also lowering its capex budget.

These items help improve SM's estimated value by $6 per share (to $52 per share) compared to when I last looked at it. SM's share price has gone up a bit more than that over the same time frame, so I now have a neutral/hold rating on it. I typically look for at least a 10% upside to give a stock a buy rating, so I'd likely consider SM to be a buy again if SM's share price drops to around $47 without any further news or significant changes to 2024 strip prices.