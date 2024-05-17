stockvisual

Today, we take a more in-depth look at the leader in the surgical robotic space, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The shares have risen by over 50% since the end of the most recent market sell-off in late October. Is the rise justified, or is the stock now vulnerable to some profit-taking and consolidation? We take a look at the question below.

Intuitive Surgical is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing products that allow minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's primary product offering is the da Vinci Surgical System, which enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach. The stock currently trades around $400 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $142 billion.

First Quarter Results:

Intuitive Surgical posted its first quarter numbers on April 18th. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings of $1.50 a share. This was eight cents a share above the prevailing consensus and compares to $1.23 a share in non-GAAP earnings in the first quarter of last year. Revenues rose nearly 12% on a year-over-year basis to $1.89 billion, some $20 million north of expectations. The company placed 313 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, which was one more than the same period a year ago.

It should be noted that surgical procedures using the da Vinci surgical system rose 16% over 1Q2023. The company ended the quarter with nearly 8,900 da Vinci systems in place, a rise of 14% on a year-over-year period. Management attributed part of the better-than-expected results to "COVID-19 not having an impact on procedure volume and addressing a backlog of procedures (resulting from the pandemic itself)."

Analyst Commentary, Balance Sheet & Insider Activity:

Analyst opinion on ISRG is somewhat mixed currently. Since the company posted first quarter results, 11 analyst firms including Piper Sandler, Barclays, and Wells Fargo have assigned/maintained Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $416 to $475 a share. Oppenheimer, Mizuho Securities ($390 price target), Jeffries ($375 price target) and Deutsche Bank ($390 price target) have reissued Hold/Neutral ratings on the stock.

Insiders bought no new shares when the stock fell to just under $260 a share in last summer's sell-off. Several insiders have sold just over $5 million worth of equity collectively since the company's first quarter results hit the wires. The company's balance sheet is clean, it should be noted. Intuitive Surgical had just over $7.3 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against no long-term debt at the end of the first quarter. According to the company's 10-Q for the first quarter, net cash flow from operating activities came in at just over $265 million. Hardly impressive for a company with a market capitalization north of $140 million.

Conclusion:

Intuitive Surgical made $5.71 a share of profits in FY2023 on $7.12 billion in revenues. The current analyst firm consensus has the company growing earnings to $6.28 a share on $8.02 billion in sales. They project profits of $7.36 a share in FY2025 on sales growth in the mid-teens.

The company is delivering solid earnings and sales growth but at what price for prospective shareholders. The stock trades at just under 65 times forward earnings and nearly 18 times forward revenues. For a company growing profits and revenues in the low to mid-teens, that seems beyond excessive, given it equates to 4 to 5 PEG rate.

In addition, the stock seems to have developed some upside resistance at these trading levels. That leaves the shares as an AVOID at current trading levels or a potential short candidate for investors that have that tool in their investing toolbox.