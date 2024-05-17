primeimages

Investment Thesis

Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s (NYSE:ITW) revenue growth is poised to benefit from easier year-over-year comparisons and stable underlying demand in the coming quarters. While the company's sales, particularly in the Specialty Products business, are expected to be impacted by the Product Line Simplification initiative for a couple of more quarters, once completed, it will position the company for good growth in the medium to long term. In addition, the company's focus on Customer-Back Innovation and new product launches should also help it gain market share and grow revenues.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from operating leverage as organic growth recovers in the coming quarters. Furthermore, the company's focus on enterprise initiatives like pricing, strategic sourcing, the 80/20 strategy, and cost reduction should continue to support its margin growth. The company's valuation also appears attractive when compared to historical averages. Considering the promising growth prospects and attractive valuation, I maintain a buy rating on ITW stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article, I discussed the company's growth prospects benefiting from strength in its Automotive OEM and Food Equipment segments, the Chinese economy reopening, new product launches, and market share gains. These factors were anticipated to more than offset weaknesses in segments like Semiconductors and Welding. In the recently reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, while the Automotive OEM segment saw good growth driven by strong China sales and market share gains as I anticipated, tougher comps in the Food Equipment segment and weakness in the end markets like Semiconductors and Welding impacted the overall revenue growth.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company's revenue declined by 1.1% Y/Y to $3.973 billion. Excluding a 0.6% negative impact from divestitures and a 0.4% unfavorable FX impact, the revenues declined by 0.6% Y/Y organically.

In the Automotive OEM segment, revenue grew by 2.5% Y/Y and 3.4% Y/Y organically, driven by 23.2% organic revenue growth in China and market penetration gains and customer mix in Europe, partially offset by lower revenues in North America due to product line simplification activities.

In the Food Equipment segment, revenue declined by 0.7% Y/Y and 1.4% Y/Y on an organic basis due to a difficult comparison of 16% organic growth in Q1 2023. Equipment organic revenue declined by 3.7% while the service organic revenue increased by 3.2%.

In the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment, revenue decreased by 0.9% Y/Y and 1.3% Y/Y on an organic basis due to lower demand in the consumer electronics and semiconductor end markets. The revenue decline was partially offset by over 20% growth in the MTS Test & Simulation business.

The Welding segment's revenue decreased by 3.4% Y/Y and 3.5% Y/Y organically due to tough comparisons of 10.2% organic growth in Q1 2023. Consumables and equipment were down 6.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

The Polymers & Fluids segment's revenue decreased by 3.3% Y/Y driven by the organic revenue decline of 0.9% and unfavorable FX impact of 2.4%. Automotive Aftermarket sales were down 2% Y/Y, while both the Fluids and Polymers sales were largely flat Y/Y.

In the Construction Products segment, revenue declined by 7.3% Y/Y and 7% Y/Y organically due to lower demand across all major regions with North American organic revenue decreasing 2.5% and International organic revenues decreasing 11.9% in the quarter.

Lastly, the Specialty Products segment's revenue increased by 3.8% Y/Y and 5.5% Y/Y organically driven by higher equipment sales in both Europe and North America partially offset by continued product line simplification initiatives.

ITW's Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company's revenue growth outlook is positive. The company's organic sales are poised to benefit from easing comps and stable demand trends. Compared to the 5.2% Y/Y organic growth that the company witnessed in Q1 2023, its organic growth slowed to 3.0% Y/Y in Q2 2023, 0.2% Y/Y in Q3 2023, and -0.5% Y/Y in Q4 2023. So, the comparisons are getting significantly easier as the year progresses. The demand trends are also stable and management is not expecting any meaningful headwind from inventory. So, the company's organic sales should turn positive given the stable demand and easing comps.

The company's sales, especially in the Specialty business, are also getting impacted by Product Line Simplification (PLS) initiatives. While it is expected to continue for the next couple of quarters, once completed, it should position the company for good growth in the medium to long term.

The company is also focusing on Customer Back Innovation and launching new products to gain market share. One of the good examples of the company's market share win is its Automotive OEM business in China which was up 23% Y/Y. The company did a good job in terms of growing content on new vehicles, especially EVs and this showed up in the sales results.

The company has given long-term organic growth targets between 4-7% with 1-2% growth coming from market growth/pricing, 1-2% growth coming from net market penetration, and 2-3% growth coming from customer-back innovation. While the company is still in the initial stages of progress towards these goals, once its product line simplification initiative is complete and its Customer Back Innovation initiative continues to gain traction, I believe ITW's revenue growth can see a meaningful acceleration from the current levels. In addition, there is also a reasonable chance of interest rate cuts in the coming years which should also help the company's end market demand.

ITW Organic Growth Targets (Company's 2023 Investor Day Presentation)

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company reported a 420 bps Y/Y increase in operating margin to 28.4% benefiting from the transition from the LIFO to the FIFO inventory accounting method, adding 300 bps to the margin growth. Excluding the one-time favorable impact from the LIFO accounting method change, the operating margin increased by 120 bps Y/Y attributed to benefits from the company's enterprise initiatives of 140 bps and favorable price/cost of 90 bps.

Segment-wise, the company saw an operating margin expansion of 370 bps Y/Y in the Automotive OEM, 90 bps Y/Y in the Welding, 140 bps Y/Y in the Polymers & Fluids, 180 bps Y/Y in the Construction Products and 390 bps in the Specialty Products segments. On the other hand, the Food Equipment and the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment's operating margin declined by 60 bps Y/Y and 110 bps Y/Y, respectively.

ITW Total Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

ITW Segment-Wise Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company's margin (adjusted for a one-time 300 bps benefit in Q1) should benefit from operating leverage as organic sales growth recovers in the coming quarters. The company typically has incremental margins of 35-40%. So, a return to organic growth should contribute nicely to the margins.

Management is also doing a good job in terms of enterprise initiatives like pricing, strategic sourcing, 80/20 strategy, and cost reduction. Last quarter, the enterprise initiative contributed 140 bps to margin improvement and I expect the strong execution to continue.

Management has given an operating margin target of ~30% by 2030 helped by enterprise initiatives and organic growth acceleration. So, there is still a good runaway for margin improvement from Q1 2024's adjusted operating margin levels of 25.4% (ex. 300 bps one time LIFO to FIFO transition benefit).

Valuation

ITW is currently trading at a 24.52x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $10.16 and a 22.61x FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $11.02 which is lower than its 5-year average forward P/E of 25.54x. Further, the company has a good forward dividend yield of 2.25% and a good track record of increasing dividends regularly.

I believe organic growth headwinds in recent quarters have resulted in investors giving a lower-than-historical multiple for the company. As growth improves in the coming quarters due to easing comps and then accelerating in 2025 as some of the company's efforts around product line simplification and customer back innovations gain traction, the P/E multiple should re-rate higher. Assuming, the company can get a P/E multiple in line with the historical average by next year as growth improves, using an $11.02 FY25 consensus EPS estimate and 25.5x P/E, we get a one-year forward target price of $281 or a 12.5% upside. Hence, I continue to rate the stock as a buy.

Risks

My thesis anticipates the adjusted operating margin to expand from the current levels helped by enterprise initiatives and operating leverage. However, if management fails to deliver the anticipated benefits of these initiatives, the expected margin expansion may not materialize.

The company is exposed to risks like product development and commercialization risks, foreign currency fluctuation (over 50% of the company's net sales are derived from customers outside the U.S.), and broader macroeconomic risks like higher for longer interest rates, which could impact overall financial performance.

Takeaway

I believe the company has promising growth prospects ahead, as it stands to benefit from easier Y/Y comps, stable demand trends, completion of product line simplification initiatives, and market share gains from new product launches. Additionally, good chances of interest rate cuts in the coming year should support growth in end markets. The margins should also expand with the help of operating leverage on organic sales recovery and benefits from enterprise initiatives. This, coupled with a lower-than-historical valuation, makes ITW stock an attractive buy.