Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) provides laser communication technology for the aerospace and defense industry, with opportunities in commercial end-markets as well. I do like companies that attempt to commercialize space and communication technologies. After analyzing Mynaric stock in November 2023, I concluded that while I like the technology and the significant addressable market, Mynaric stock was not extremely attractive for investment, assigning it a Hold rating. Since then, the stock price increased 6.3% compared to 21% for the broader markets, so Mynaric stock price did not have a favorable return. My plan was to revisit the stock after publication of its annual results. Those results, however, have been delayed. In this report, I discuss the developments since my last coverage.

Mynaric Delays Publication Of 2023 Annual Results

Mynaric filed its annual results using Form 20-F. The deadline to submit the filing was on the 30th of April. However, in an NT 20-F filed on the 30th of April, Mynaric said it was unable to complete its financial statements, but it anticipated filing the 20-F within the 15-day grace period. As of the 16th of May 2024, I have not seen any filing, which is unfortunate since the filings should provide us with a lot of useful information regarding its financial position.

Mynaric Posts Good News and Bad News

A day after I initiated coverage for Mynaric, the company updated its guidance, which was a mix of good and bad news. The company expected cash in from customer contracts to be €30 million, compared to a previous guidance of a significant increase over the €18.3 million received in 2022.

Furthermore, the company expected a backlog of more than 500 units compared to an earlier guidance of a significant increase compared to 200, but revenues were guided flat compared to a previous indication of a significant increase, and the same holds for losses, which were also guided flat around €73.8 million compared to a moderated decrease expected earlier. The backlog elevation and downward revision in the financial results were primarily driven by delays to volume production of the CONDOR Mk3 terminal, which is the company's flagship, as well as write-downs on first-generation products.

So, the delay in volume production most definitely was disappointing. However, there also was news underpinning demand for the CONDOR Mk3 terminal. In November, a U.S. customer bought terminals worth $30 million, and in December 2023 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) signed a $33 million agreement for the delivery of optical communication terminals in the framework of the U.S. Government's Space Development Agency Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Alpha space vehicles program.

Furthermore, the company was selected by DARPA as a key development partner for the Space-BACN (space-based adaptive communications node) and in May, it was selected by Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) to supply terminals in an agreement worth $15 million.

So, from the demand side, there appears to be little to worry about Mynaric. The key to unlocking success is mostly in the ability to increase production volumes. Volume production of the CONDOR Mk3 commenced by the end of Q1 2024 with further ramp-up in the second quarter. That is definitely a milestone for Mynaric.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For Mynaric

Demand for space-based solutions, including space-based communication hardware, is high, and I don't expect that to weaken any time soon. The big question for Mynaric is whether aerospace giants will buy from Mynaric or continue buying or eventually develop their own solutions that could replace the products that Mynaric offers.

I believe that aerospace companies are not necessarily interested in coming up with their own product and would rather outsource to a specialized company such as Mynaric. However, I could see it happening that with increasing demand for communication nodes, US aerospace giants would be interested in acquiring Mynaric or placing strategic investments. The big question is whether a take-over by a U.S. aerospace company would be allowed, given that Mynaric is a Germany-based company that commercialized the technology under a license from the DLR.

Furthermore, the CONDOR Mk3 is now in volume production, which is both a risk and an opportunity. The risk is that volume production does result in anticipated unit cost reductions. The opportunity is, of course, that it does happen, and the higher volume production expands topline as well as margins.

Is Mynaric Stock A Buy?

For emerging companies such as Mynaric, the valuation method I normally use is not a well-suited one. Combine this with the absence of an annual report, and it is difficult to establish what a fair price actually is for the company. Using the most recent balance sheet data for Mynaric, the book value per share is $5.25. While I do see volume production as a significant driver for revenue, profit and cash flow growth, absent a management discussion and a 20-F for 2023, I am hesitant to assign any premium to Mynaric AG stock. This means that I am maintaining my hold rating with $5.25 and highlighting a speculative buy opportunity.

Conclusion: Mynaric Has Significant Demand-Driven Potential, But Is Also High Risk

I believe that Mynaric has potential. The company is now in a new phase of commercializing its technology, but with the delay in the filing of the 20-F, I believe the company had a bit of a false start and the say holds for the delay in volume production. The absence of details about the financial position and the production ramp has not reduced the risk. As a result, I do not feel comfortable assigning a buy rating yet, and I maintain my hold rating.

