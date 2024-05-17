What Is Going On With Mynaric?

May 17, 2024 12:05 PM ETMynaric AG (MYNA) Stock, MOYFF StockNOC, RKLB
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mynaric AG delays publication of its 2023 annual results, causing uncertainty about its financial position.
  • The company updates its guidance, with a mix of good and bad news, including delays to volume production and write-downs on first-generation products.
  • Despite potential demand and opportunities, the absence of financial details and production ramp-up information makes it difficult to assign a buy rating for Mynaric. A hold rating is maintained.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Global communication network concept.

metamorworks

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) provides laser communication technology for the aerospace and defense industry, with opportunities in commercial end-markets as well. I do like companies that attempt to commercialize space and communication technologies. After analyzing Mynaric stock

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.41K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MYNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MYNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOYFF
--
MYNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News