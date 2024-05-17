Cracker Barrel: Strategic Plan Appears Promising But Concerns Remain

jetcityimage

Investment thesis

In my previous note on Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) published on April 4, I mentioned that caution was warranted regarding investing in the stock, despite shares trading at a significant discount. The investment thesis at the time was that although the strategic revamp under the new CEO was necessary to stabilize its operating performance, the high dividend payout coupled with declining earnings could pose downside risks to investors if management were to cut or reduce dividends. Moreover, the overhaul hampered the assessment of potential margin recovery over the long term. A lack of short-term catalysts and limited visibility on the outcome of the recent turnaround plan would likely prevent a re-rate from materializing.

Fast forward, the stock declined by -14% in the pre-market trading, or -19% since the note was published. Yesterday's developments may have eased the dividend overhang, but I still believe caution is warranted given the elevated execution risk while many initiatives are in early stages or pilot testing. The reduced expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year and anticipated slow recovery until mid-2026 may contribute to keeping the market on the sidelines.

Transformation plan focuses on 5 strategic pillars

Cracker Barrel hosted a Strategic Transformation Plan Update on May 16 to unveil its strategic framework. Management emphasized five pillars: (1) refining the brand; (2) enhancing the menu; (3) evolving the store and guest experience; (4) winning in digital and off-premise; and (5) elevating the employee experience. These initiatives should help drive long-term profitable growth and create value for shareholders.

Management announced an 80%+ dividend reduction to fund investments over the next 3 years

Importantly, management shared that in order to execute on the strategy, it will require increased investments. As a result, they decided to slash the dividend by over 80%, reducing the quarterly dividend to $0.25/share in August versus $1.30/share in February. This decision will prioritize CAPEX deployment to elevate guest experience, expedite maintenance, remodeling, and new store openings. Over the next three years, management plans to allocate a total of $600mn-$700mn, with projections of $160mn-$180mn in FY25E, $180mn-$220mn in FY26E, and $260mn-$300mn in FY27E. Additionally, they revealed plans for different store prototypes in FY25E, being 15% smaller than current ones with the same number of seats, which would facilitate future store expansion and drive efficiencies.

Q3 and Q4 expectations adjusted due to lower-than-expected traffic

Management mentioned that Q3/Q4 results will likely fall below previous expectations due to lower traffic, currently estimated to be down 16% YTD from the pre-pandemic baseline. They also noted a loss of market share, particularly during dinner, emphasizing that recovering traffic during this time is critical. Although the expectations for Q3 were already low due to previous indications of significant margin pressure, previous remarks suggested that Q4, though also with subdued expectations, would begin to exhibit improved sequential trends. Thus, the revised expectations further reinforce the challenging scenario the company is facing and are likely to contribute to downside risks. Moreover, management expects traffic to remain under pressure in the near term, and gain momentum only in the 2H26E. So, investors should remain attentive to upcoming updates that will be shared on May 30 when the company reports Q3 results.

Management provided a soft medium/long-term outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for FY25E to be in line or slightly lower than FY24E, which they refer as the "investment year", before recovering in FY26E and FY27E. Sales are projected to reach $3.8bn-$3.9bn in FY27E (CAGR23-27E of +2.8%) and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $375mn-$425mn (9.9% to 10.9% margin). Moreover, they expect adjusted EBITDA in FY26E to be higher than FY25E, which includes an acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year. It's worth noting that the company has shifted its guidance focus to adjusted EBITDA while also modifying the definitions of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. This adjustment aims to enhance comparability with peer measures and improve investors' understanding of the operating performance. However, it should be acknowledged that this adjustment may somewhat limit the comparability with previous periods.

The company is refining the brand and making strategic menu adjustments

Regarding branding, management mentioned the need to refine and enhance the Cracker Barrel's iconic brand to drive growth, without completely reinventing it. They commented on conducting a consumer segmentation study to better understand the demographics of full-service restaurant, including both Cracker Barrel and non-Cracker Barrel clients, to identify reasons why the brand was not resonating strongly. Despite distinctiveness, management mentioned that their research revealed the brand ranked average on various attributes and wasn't leading in any area. To address this, they hired a branding agency to help refine the brand, mentioning it must evolve while preserving its iconic status.

On pricing, they have also conducted a pricing analysis where they identified inconsistencies. With that, they are conducting balanced pricing tiering and strategic menu adjustments. According to management, testing has already lifted by +3% average checks without the impact on foot traffic and value perception. In tandem, they are revamping the menu, where they are testing new items, removing less popular ones, and seeking efficiencies, including re-engineering recipes to streamline operations and improve margins.

Regarding digital initiatives, particularly digital rewards, have shown promising engagement levels surpassing initial projections. They are doubling down on digital enhancements for personalization and functionality. In the off-premise channel, they are focusing on improving delivery experiences to maximize revenue while streamlining operations.

Although these initiatives are sound, they pose significant execution risks. For example, CBRL's average ticket gap remained consistent from 2019 to 2023 compared to that of its peers. Yet, the gap remained wide, with the average ticket for peers still being approximately 50% to 60% higher than that of CBRL's average ticket. So, optimizing the pricing architecture through pricing and better mix (through menu re-engineering) is a positive step. However, if not executed thoughtfully and carefully to preserve value, a key piece of their value proposition, it runs the risk of backfiring on traffic and brand image, especially considering that its largest clientele comprises an older population that tends to be more value-conscious.

Dividend overhang may ease, but the lack of visibility on the strategic front remains

Since April, my discussions have largely centered on the potential for dividend cuts given the high payout (c.90% payout before the pandemic) while the company's performance was lagging. This scenario could prompt investors to seek alternative investment opportunities, hence creating a buying opportunity for new investors in Cracker Barrel. From my perspective, yesterday's developments address part of the puzzle, alleviating some concerns. However, management comments suggest that execution risk remains elevated due to the full revamp of strategy. Moreover, many initiatives are still their early days, with some undergoing pilot testing. Additionally, the lower guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year, coupled with comments of a slow recovery (traffic will gain momentum only in 2H26E), may keep the market cautious given the limited visibility on future margin trajectory.

Interestingly, the pre-market price has now dipped below the lows seen during the peak of COVID-19, when all stores were operating in an off-premise-only model with no dine-in service. As highlighted in my previous note, at the time, the company was already trading at ~40% discount to replacement cost, or at a +8% premium to the market capitalization, indicating that the market priced CBRL stock without growth value. At current prices and assuming the valuation details remain unchanged from the previous note, the discount to replacement cost increased to ~50%, and the value of the company without growth is now +34% above the market cap.

Risks

In my view, the biggest risk for Cracker Barrel remains on the execution front, especially with the recently appointed CEO implementing a full revamp strategy. Although the overhang concerning dividend cut may ease, I believe key elements necessary to properly value Cracker Barrel are still unclear. Many of the new initiatives are still in the early stages (i.e., defining the optimal pricing architecture), leaving uncertainty if management will be successful in stabilizing or improving margins. Another downside risk concerns to how these new initiatives, especially the brand repositioning, will resonate with the core consumer base (55+ cohort). A negative reception from these customers following the implementation of such changes could negatively impact traffic if the perceived value proposition undergoes significant changes. Lastly, near-term headwinds are expected due to a soft consumption environment, which may further lengthen the recovery process and prompt further revisions to guidance.

Concluding thoughts

As previously mentioned, the remedy for the current issues faced by Cracker Barrel resides mostly in-house. The company has a unique concept but must address performance gaps to reverse the decline in margins. Early indications of the strategic plan appear promising, but management needs to provide more details for investors to accurately evaluate the potential for long-term margin recovery. Until then, the market may remain on the sidelines.