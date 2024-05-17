Canaan Inc. (CAN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 11:37 AM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.86K Followers

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Clark Soucy - IR Director
Nangeng Zhang - Chairman and CEO
James Cheng - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright
Shuang Sun - Guosheng Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Canaan Inc.'s First Quarter of 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the managements’ prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Please note that this event is being recorded. The company's financial and operating results were released by the Newswire services earlier today and are currently available online. The company has also prepared a presentation for today's call. You may view the presentation and navigate through the slides on the webcast page for the first quarter 2024 earnings call on the company's IR website.

Joining us today are Canaan Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang, and CFO, Mr. Jin Cheng James. In addition, Mr. Leo Wang, Head of Capital Markets, Ms. Xi Zhang, IR Manager, will also be available during the question-and-answer session. Mr. Zhang will start the call by providing an overview of the company and performance highlights for the quarter.

Mr. Cheng will then provide details on the company's operating and financial results for the period before we open the call up for your questions. Before we continue, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release. Today's call will include forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to our outlook for the company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the company. These statements speak only as of the date hereof and the company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About CAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAN

Trending Analysis

Trending News