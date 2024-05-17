oxign

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) holds the cheapest stocks in the S&P 500 on a price to book, price to sales, and price to earnings basis. While value stocks have underperformed significantly over recent years, they have a long-term track record of outperformance. With investors focused heavily on overvalued growth stocks, value is looking as attractive as it ever has, and the RPV should outperform significantly over the coming years.

The RPV ETF

The RPV is based on the S&P 500 Pure Value Index, which measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics. According to the website:

The Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500® Index. First, each security in the S&P 500 is assigned two "style scores" - one for value and one for growth - based on the characteristics of the issuer. The "value score" is measured using three factors: book-value-to-price ratio, earnings-to-price ratio, and sales-to-price ratio. The "growth score" is measured using three other factors: three-year sales per share growth, the three-year ratio of earnings per share change to price per share, and momentum (the 12-month percentage change in price). The ratio between the growth score and the value score is used to rank each stock as either deep value, blend or deep growth. Only the deep value stocks are selected and are factor weighted such that securities demonstrating the strongest value characteristics receive proportionally greater weights. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced annually.

As one might expect, the ETF is heavily weighted towards financials, which comprise 31% of the index, followed by health care, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples. The ETF is highly diversified, with General Motors (GM) representing the single largest component at 4.1%, and the top 10 stocks making up just 26% of the portfolio. RPV charges an expense fee of 0.35% and offers a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Value's Long-Term Track Record Is Impressive

The RPV has only been on the market since 2018, and since then, has underperformed the S&P 500 by around one third. Looking at the underlying index, the strategy has underperformed by 37% over the past 10 years. However, this underperformance should not be expected to continue. Indeed, over the very long term, value stocks have a history of outperforming.

As this article by value investment managers GMO explains, the bulk of the long-term outperformance by value indices results from the fact that when growth stocks become cheap enough they end up as value stocks and when value stocks perform well enough they move into the growth category, which means that value indices naturally buy low and sell high as a strategy. As GMO explains:

Rebalancing is a bit of a catch-all term for all of the ways that the constituents of the growth and value universes change over time. The single largest piece of rebalancing is the swapping of stocks between the value and growth universes. This naturally happens whenever a growth stock drops in valuation enough to fall out of the growth universe or a value stock rises in valuation enough to graduate to the growth universe.3 While this type of turnover isn't immensely large in the average year, it is almost invariably material.

The relative weakness in the S&P 500 Pure Value index seen since 2014 has been driven by decline in valuations rather than underperformance in fundamentals. The following chart shows the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value index relative to the S&P 500 rebased to 2014 (white line), along with the ratio of the price to sales ratio (orange), the price to earnings ratio (yellow), and the price to book ratio (green line).

The pure value valuation discount has fallen even more than the relative price performance as sales, earnings, and book values have actually outperformed the S&P 500 over this period. As a result, the pure value index now trades at its largest discount to the market on record going back to 2005. At 10.5x, the trailing PE ratio is 58% below the S&P 500 versus a median discount of 21% since 2005.

At Least 7% Annual Outperformance Expected

While we should not expect to see continued outperformance in pure value fundamentals, it would take a significant deterioration in fundamentals for the RPV to continue underperforming. A return to the median PE valuation discount seen since 2005 would see the RPV outperform the S&P 500 by over 7% a year over the next decade when the additional 1.3pp dividend yield is taken into account. According to GMO, this may prove to be conservative over the coming years. As of the end of February, GMO expected US deep value to return 7.6% in real terms over the next 7 years compared to -1.1% for US large caps on the whole, under their low interest rate scenario. Such a degree of outperformance would rival the previous two periods of relative strength seen following the 2000 bubble peak and the global financial crisis lows, when the S&P 500 Pure Value index outperformed the S&P 500 by 13% and 10%, respectively, over the subsequent 7 years.

Risks And Drawbacks

The main risk to the RPV comes from its heavy weighting of financials, which leaves the fund exposed to a financial crisis as these stocks tend to have higher than average market beta and can trade significantly below book value when default risk spikes. However, regional banks have already experienced a crisis of sorts and trade at extremely discounted levels as a result, so avoiding this ETF due to fears of another banking shock could leave investors forced to buy at much higher prices should one be avoided.

Another drawback of the ETF is its low dividend yield. I was surprised to see that the dividend payout ratio for stocks in the RPV is particularly low, at an average of just 28% of earnings and 37% of free cash flow. This is lower than the S&P 500 itself, which seems strange, as I would have expected value stocks to have a lower need for capital reinvestment and therefore return more cash to shareholders. However, at 2.6%, the index still yields double that of the overall market.