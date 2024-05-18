kokkai

Sea Limited's Turnaround Is On Track

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) investors who ignored the market pessimism have been rewarded as SE has continued to outperform the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since SE bottomed in August 2023. However, SE consolidated along the $35 level through mid-January 2024, tiring investors as SE hovered close to a four-year low. Despite that, I emphasized SE reached peak pessimism in my previous bullish SE update in early March 2024. I assessed that Sea Limited could continue its upward recovery momentum, even as competitive headwinds in its operating regions could intensify. Therefore, I've not been surprised by SE stock's relative outperformance, corroborating my analysis of its long-term bottom.

Sea Limited's Q1 earnings release corroborated my confidence in its ongoing recovery. Accordingly, Sea Limited delivered broad-based growth in its three key operating segments. SE's crucial valuation driver is predicated on Shopee demonstrating its profitability trajectory. Management didn't disappoint as Sea Limited inches closer to delivering what investors want: profitable growth. Accordingly, Shopee "achieved its highest ever quarterly orders, GMV, and revenue." In addition, Shopee also posted an increase of 57% in gross orders, accompanied by a 36% surge in GMV and a robust 33% in revenue, underscoring its monetization capabilities and scale.

Shopee's e-commerce adjusted EBITDA metrics (Sea Limited filings)

Furthermore, Shopee narrowed its adjusted EBITDA losses for the second consecutive quarter with a metric of -$21M in adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Shopee's Asia business swung back into adjusted EBITDA profitability, underscoring its scale efficiencies. Notwithstanding increased investments in live-streaming commerce and logistics penetration through Shopee Express, Sea Limited demonstrated solid execution.

As a result, Sea Limited is confident of achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the second half of FY2024. Sea management emphasized several operational priorities to help improve its performance. These include initiatives to "enhance price competitiveness, strengthen its live-stream e-commerce platform, and improve service quality for buyers." Accordingly, Sea management believes that Shopee Express should achieve a higher penetration rate moving forward, as it has a lower cost per order (as compared to third-party logistics), leading to improved cost efficiencies.

Sea Limited's Fintech Segment Is Gaining Speed

SeaMoney operating performance (Sea Limited filings)

Moreover, SeaMoney has demonstrated remarkable growth momentum in Q1, corroborating Sea Limited's finance vertical as a second growth lever. Accordingly, SeaMoney posted 21% in revenue growth, while adjusted EBITDA surged 50% YoY to $149M. Moreover, its NPL ratio has remained stable at 1.4%, lifting the market's confidence in its credit profile. User growth has also been rapid, as SeaMoney delivered a 42% YoY increase in consumer and SME loan active users.

Sea Limited segment performance (Sea Limited filings)

SeaMoney's Q1 adjusted EBITDA comprises 37% of Sea Limited's consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Consequently, SE has diversified its profitability sources, while defending Shopee's market share in its key markets. Notably, SeaMoney and Shopee have demonstrated their flywheel, improving the stickiness of Sea Limited's e-commerce and fintech platforms. In addition, it has allowed Sea Limited to scale a previously much smaller fintech segment, diversifying the company's reliance on Shopee to justify its growth premium.

Furthermore, Sea Limited is confident that it can continue to expand the scope of products and services within its fintech vertical, as it's currently driven by its BNPL and consumer and SME loan segments. As a result, I assessed the market has lowered Sea Limited's execution risks, further bolstered by the recovery of Garena (gaming business).

Garena operating performance (Sea Limited filings)

Garena's bookings have bottomed out, recovering to $512M in Q1. In addition, Garena's adjusted EBITDA margin (over bookings) has surged to 57%, corroborated by the recovery in its active user base. Therefore, I gleaned the market's confidence that Sea Limited's business segments have bottomed is justified, although SE stock has already surged almost 100% from its January lows.

Is SE Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SE Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Given SE's significant recovery, SE stock is assigned an expensive "F" valuation grade, much worse than the "D" grade over the past six months. The market's forward-looking behavior astutely priced in its optimism about SE's businesses' recovery, as SE stock hit rock bottom between August 2023 and January 2024.

However, SE's "A-" momentum grade suggests buying sentiments have remained robust, which could lead to further upside. Sea Limited's "B+" profitability grade indicates Wall Street's confidence in its profitable growth profile.

My assessment suggests SE's recovery thesis remains intact. However, the risk/reward profile is much less attractive, although it could continue its upward bias toward the $90 zone before a broader consolidation.

Notwithstanding my optimism, I urge investors to carefully watch the developments in Shopee's e-commerce space. More aggressive competition from Shopee's regional peers could lead to another unanticipated strategic pivot, delaying Shopee's push toward sustainable growth. In addition, the highly fragmented fintech space in SeaMoney's operating markets suggests leadership is far from being established. As a result, an unexpected surge in acquisition costs could impact SeaMoney's profitability inflection, lowering Wall Street's confidence in a faster-than-expected growth momentum.

I assessed that the resistance zone at the $70 level could lead to near-term downside volatility. However, I didn't determine red flags in SE's price action, which would have been a signal for me to turn more cautious. Therefore, I assessed it appropriate for me to retain my bullish thesis, with a view to SE continuing its uptrend toward the $90 zone.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

