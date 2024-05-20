Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

Liberty All-Star Growth (NYSE:ASG) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that was incepted in Mar. 1986. The fund's main objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation. As a secondary objective, it provides a fairly consistent and high distribution using the managed distribution policy.

The fund's mandate requires it to invest at least 65% of the assets in equities or common stock. However, it is invested nearly 100% in the equities. The fund is making small allocations to foreign securities in countries such as Canada, the U.K., Netherlands, Denmark, and Israel.

The fund employs three growth-style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid-, and large-cap). The Small-Cap portion is managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, while the Mid-Cap and Large-Cap Growth buckets are managed by Congress Asset Management Company, LLP, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, respectively.

As per the fund's literature,

"Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid-, and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor. A single fund that offers: 1) A diversified, multi-managed portfolio of small-, mid-, and large-cap growth stocks, 2) Exposure to many of the industries that make the U.S. economy one of the world’s most dynamic) 3) Access to institutional quality investment managers 4) Objective and ongoing manager evaluation 5) Active portfolio rebalancing 6) A quarterly fixed distribution policy, and 7) Actively managed, exchange-traded, closed-end fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange.“

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund is managed by the ALPS Advisors, Inc.

The fund ASG uses zero leverage. Obviously, leverage can enhance the returns in a bull market, but it can also hurt the performance in a down market. Additionally, leverage costs can rise rapidly in a high-interest environment, and the past two years have shown us what damage leverage can do. To have no leverage is certainly a plus in the current environment.

The funds' mandate allows it to invest globally. As of Dec. 31, 2023, over 93% of the investments were in the U.S. market.

The fund pays a quarterly distribution. It also follows a 'managed' distribution policy, which can mean that the fund may not always earn enough in investment income and realized capital gains to pay for the distributions. In such cases, it may pay the distributions as ROC (Return of Capital).

Since the year 1997, the fund has followed a distribution policy under which it pays approximately 8 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2 percent of the Fund's net asset value at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on the Friday before each quarterly declaration date. This policy has served the fund well over the years because it tends to pay less when the underlying assets are not performing well and pay more when they are doing well.

As of Mar. 31, 2024, the fund under its management had roughly $363 million in net assets with nearly zero leverage.

The fund is an actively managed fund, and as of Mar. 31, 2024, it had a total expense ratio of 1.12%, including the management fee of 0.79%.

As of May 15, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 9.00% and 8.21% on the NAV.

As of May 15, 2024, ASG’s market price offered a discount of -8.72% to its NAV. The 3-year average discount is -1.11%, while the 12-month average is -6.65%.

The fund's NAV, as of May 15, 2024, stood at $5.85, which is an improvement of 1.74% from its NAV (of $5.75) as of the last annual report (Dec. 31, 2023).

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the fund's financial health to see if the fund is earning enough to pay for the distributions. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the annual report for the period of Jan. 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding)); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Annual report, 12 months ending Dec.31, 2023. Also, we will provide the per-share data and comparison with the year 2022.

Table-1:

Author (Data source: ASGs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Table-1B:

Author (Data source: ASGs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Net Investment Income:

First, some terminology and definitions. The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage (if used), etc. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is relevant. For some other hybrid or sector funds, the importance of NII lies somewhere in the middle, as the distributions are met by a combination of NII and capital gains.

ASG primarily invests in equities of growth stocks, many of which do not even pay any dividends. So, the fund generates very little income. As we see in the table above, ASG generated only about $2 million of investment income against roughly $25 million of distributions. In fact, ASG’s fees and expenses of $3.5 million exceeded the investment income. So, a fund like ASG has to solely depend on capital gains. For most years, it is not a problem as a growth fund can generate a good amount of capital gains, but in a down year, it may just have to pay the distributions as ROC (return of capital).

Distributions:

The fund follows a "managed" distribution policy and provides a quarterly distribution of $0.12 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 9.0% at current prices (as of 05/15/2024) and 8.21% on the NAV basis. It pays out roughly 2% of the NAV each quarter, totaling roughly 8% annually. This policy has several advantages for the fund and, in turn, for its long-term shareholders. Sure, the distribution can vary from year to year depending on how the markets are doing, especially the growth stocks. In a good year, it pays more; however, it pays less during a downturn. It means that the fund does not have to force-sell its equities in an outright down market as much as if it were to pay consistent distributions. It then helps the fund come out of a bad patch without hurting its NAV too much.

Let’s consider an example: you invest $100,000 today and get a 9% yield. But the market drops 20% next year, assuming that the fund’s NAV drops 20% as well. Now, you will receive roughly a 7% yield during the downturn. Please see the table below for an explanation. Sure, your distribution will be lower than today during the bad patch, but it will still be respectable at 7%. As the market recovers back, so will the yield. For this fund, it may be recommended to use only about 6% yield and reinvest the rest when the NAV is down 10% or more.

NAV Mkt-Prc Amount Shares Annual Distribution Yield on cost Purchase on 5/15/2024 $5.85 $5.34 100,000 18,727 $8,989 ~9% Market crashes a year later, NAV 20% down $4.68 -- -- 18,727 $7,023 ~7% Click to enlarge

So, is the distribution covered?

As we can see in table-1B (or table-2B below), the NII was almost non-existent, and that is quite expected for a fund like this. Between 2019 and 2023, only during 2023 it paid out all the distributions as ROC, while in other years, it had a sufficient amount of capital gains to pay for the distributions. We can also observe that the distribution amount has varied over the years. The year 2021 was an exception as the distribution amount was almost double, but it was also contributed by special distribution at the end of the year.

Table-2B:

Author (Data source: ASGs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

All that said, the fund is NOT overpaying, as we can safely assume 8% returns from a growth fund on a long-term basis. The question is about the discount to add to the safety margins. It is preferable to buy this fund at or near a 10% discount, especially if the markets are near the top.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a decent discount of -8.72% (to its NAV, as of May 15, 2024), which is better than 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year averages. This is also reflected in the Z-scores for various time periods.

Below is the five-year history of premium/discount. More recently, the discount has widened quite a bit, which makes the fund attractive to buy. However, in addition to the discount, one has to keep in mind the overall market valuation.

Chart-1: ASG – Premium/Discount Chart (over five years)

Courtesy: CEFConnect.com

Fund's Holdings:

The fund is mostly invested in the equities of growth-oriented stocks. It invests almost equally in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.

Table-3: (Data as of 12/31/2023)

Source: ASGs Annual Report 2023. Source: ASGs Annual Report 2023.

Performance and Valuation:

In the table below, we will compare performance-related metrics with several other similar funds, though each fund has its own unique attributes. We will also include the S&P 500 for the sake of comparison. The following funds are included:

ASG

(USA) Liberty All-Star Equity

(FUND) Sprott Focus Trust

(ADX) Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(SPY) SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust.

Table 4: (Data - period as specified, otherwise as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Item Desc. ASG USA FUND ADX S&P 500 Fund Style All-cap Growth Large-Cap Core (growth and value) Mid to Small Cap. (growth, value, concentrated) Large-cap, similar to S&P 500 Largest 500 companies Dividend Yield% (as of 05/15/2024) 9.0% 10.48% 6.47% 1% regular, year-end special (~6%) 1.30% Dividend Policy 8% of NAV 10% of NAV 6% of NAV 6% of NAV, 90% at year-end N/A Discount/Premium (as of 05/15/2024) -8.72% -2.14% -12.15% -12.7% n/a Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 (mkt-prc) 8.16% 7.38% 5.65% 8.86% 9.69% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -47.9% -52.2% -53.2% -45.2% -48.5% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 18.7% 18.4% 21.4% 16.0% 16.2% 10-Year CAGR (NAV, 2014-2023) 9.02% 9.49% 6.76% 11.50% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR (NAV, 2019-2023) 12.83% 13.56% 13.38% 15.16% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR (NAV, 2021-2023) -1.65% 7.36% 10.52% 9.57% 9.85% 1-Year CAGR (NAV, 2023-2023) 18.98% 26.13% 11.21% 26.30% 26.11% Fees (excluding interest) 1.12% 0.93% 1.15% 0.61% 0.09% Leverage 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% No. of holdings 116 146 36 91 504 Assets (total) $347 Million $1.94 Billion $268 Million $2.8 Billion $508 Billion Allocation Growth stocks, Small-, mid-, and large-cap, 93% Domestic Large-Cap Core, 60% Growth, 40% Value, 87% Domestic Small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, (Russell-3000), 73% Domestic, 27% International Large-cap common stocks (median mkt-cap of 290 Billion), 96% domestic Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

To start with, we would like to point out that none of these funds are the same in all aspects. Each one of them has its specific attributes and flavors, even though they are all equity-based funds with zero leverage. One fund, ADX, stands out in performance but pays very little distribution quarterly while paying the bulk of its distribution at year-end. However, one reason to explain its outperformance is that it is highly correlated to the S&P 500, which has performed superbly since 2009. Interestingly, ADX's performance was not all that impressive before 2008. But this explains the power of diversification even among funds.

However, the performance of ASG is a bit underwhelming in comparison to its sister fund, USA, though they are not apples-to-apples comparisons. The Sprott Focus Trust is a highly concentrated fund with only 36 positions and has the most exposure (nearly 27%) to international equities. That may also be the reason for its underperformance in comparison to other mostly domestic US funds.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

ASG fund carries zero leverage, and as such, it has no interest burden. However, its underlying holdings are highly sensitive to the direction of interest rates. However, this is not unique to ASG. As of now, the Fed has been indicating higher rates for a longer time.

The fund has less than 7% exposure to international equities. This has been a plus in the last decade, but international equities may outperform the US markets in the next decade as they catch up.

The general risks due to the worsening geopolitical situation.

Market risks: There is still some possibility of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants expect a soft landing or no landing at all, but the risk cannot be ruled out. If a recession does happen, it will impact the underlying securities of this fund as well.

Concluding Thoughts:

As stated earlier, Liberty All-Star Growth's past performance has been decent (if not outstanding) for most of the time frames that we covered. The distributions are highly predictable and high enough, though they are subject to fall during an extended downtrend. We have compared ASG with many other equity funds, and each has its pluses and minuses, which explains the power of diversification even among funds.