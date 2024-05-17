ULTY: That High Yield Has A High Cost

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF writes simulated covered calls against a changing list of about 15 stocks with high implied volatility.
  • The fund's strategy of ignoring fundamentals and only focusing on IV exposes investors to significant risk, as high-volatility stocks can experience large price swings that may result in losses.
  • ULTY has already experienced a decline in price and NAV since its inception, and its performance has been worse than other YieldMax funds.

Crypto diagram with green and red candlesticks on blue display. TradingView.

Arsenii Palivoda

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) is another new product by YieldMax whose high-yielding ETFs have been very popular lately. Similar to other YieldMax funds, this fund also writes simulated covered calls against individual stocks on a

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
2.98K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YMAX, YMAG, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ULTY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ULTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News