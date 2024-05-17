Morsa Images

In my previous analysis on March 11, 2024, covering Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), (TSX:CURA:CA), I recommended a rating of "Buy". Since then, Curaleaf's stock price has increased by about 46% compared to just 3.7% by the S&P 500 Index. Compared to peers such as Trulieve or Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf stood out and successfully re-aligned stock prices in the past several months.

The effect of rescheduling cannabis such as the removal of the 280E tax is largely priced in at the moment. Investors may have developed overconfidence in these multi-state cannabis operators in the United States ("MSO") in the past several months. Although Curaleaf's 2024 Q1 financial results are generally positive, I would like to change my rating to "Hold" at the moment.

Financial Results 2024 Q1

During 2024 Q1, Curaleaf reported net Revenue of $339 million, a year-over-year increase of 2% compared to Q1 2023 revenue of $333 million.

On the domestic side (revenue from the U.S.), while wholesale revenue increased by 11%, retail revenue declined by 2% on a year-over-year basis resulting in an overall decline of domestic revenue by 0.5% or $1 million. This is slightly concerning as Curaleaf is losing market share to its peers. Trulieve reported a 4% increase in revenue in 2024 Q1 compared to 2023 Q1.

On the international side, Curaleaf's performance was stellar. Its international revenue grew by a whopping 59% from $12.6 million in 2023 Q1 to $20 million in 2024 Q1.

Curaleaf reported an overall gross profit of $161 million and a gross margin of 47%. As anticipated, Curaleaf's gross margin has continued to improve compared to 2023 (46%) now that it has exited overly competitive states such as California and Oregon.

Curaleaf's G&A expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) declined by $7.8 million (7% decrease) in 2024 Q1 compared to 2023 Q1 demonstrating solid cost control measures.

Although Curaleaf's interest expense increased significantly from $10 million in 2023 Q1 to $15.3 million in 2024 Q1, this interest expense is expected to decrease in the coming quarters in connection with the Company's overall strategy to reduce debt and interest.

During 2024 Q1, Curaleaf generated $43 million in cash from operations and used $13 million to pay down its long-term debt. This is a record quarter for Curaleaf in cash generation. In the full year 2023, Curaleaf only generated $91.2 million in cash from operations. Through 2024, Curaleaf should be able to generate north of $100 million in cash from operations just from the fact that it doesn't have to pay 280E taxes anymore. This abundance of cash on hand can help reduce Curaleaf's long-term debt significantly.

Overall, Curaleaf has a fairly positive quarter with its international segment leading the race.

Tax Position

Curaleaf will likely stop making quarterly payments of income tax installments to the IRS starting 2024 Q1 now that the DEA has announced its decision to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III.

In total, Curaleaf made income tax payments of about $100 million in 2023. This $100 million cash will likely be saved in 2024.

However, it is still unclear whether Curaleaf has filed amended tax returns in the United States to claim tax refunds similar to Trulieve.

International Exposure

One of the major developments on the international side is the acquisition of Northern Green Canada. The acquisition was closed on April 19, 2024. Curaleaf is expected to pay $16 million in shares as well as earnout for this acquisition. The detailed purchase price including the earnout will be disclosed in 2024 Q2.

The acquisition of Northern Green Canada is fairly significant to Curaleaf.

In the past, Curaleaf International is not quite vertically integrated. Its international assets are primarily pharmacies, distributors, processors, and wholesalers. Cultivation of high-quality cannabis in the same manner as in the U.S. is quite challenging in these international markets that Curaleaf operates in due to a lack of know-how, and high labor and electricity costs among other factors.

Canada is the only developed country that has fully legalized cannabis. Through several years of severe competition, several producers have emerged for being able to produce high-quality cannabis at a reasonable cost consistently. Northern Green Canada is one of the very few producers in Canada that are also EU-GMP certified, which allows it to export to international markets directly.

Acquiring Northern Green Canada allows Curaleaf International to be truly vertically integrated achieving the type of gross margin similar to its operation in the United States.

Although Curaleaf International may see increased gross margin from this acquisition to achieve vertical integration in the coming years, it may not see a significant increase in revenue in the near term given that Northern Green Canada appears to be a key supplier of Curaleaf International already, and its revenue may just be eliminated as intercompany transactions.

Valuation

Curaleaf's market capitalization as of May 15, 2024 is $4.35 billion. Below is a quick snapshot of valuation comparing Curaleaf with its peers.

Curaleaf Trulieve Green Thumb Industries Market Capitalization ($billion) 4.35 2.21 3.07 2024 Revenue (Average Estimate) ($billion) 1.41 1.18 1.12 2024 Revenue Multiple (Average Estimate) 3.09 1.87 2.74 Click to enlarge

It is clear that while Curaleaf's total revenue is still leading among MSOs, Trulieve is catching up. If removing the revenue contributed by Curaleaf International (about $100 million for 2024), Curaleaf's revenue from the U.S. is essentially the same as Trulieve.

In addition, Trulieve has a relatively better capital structure and clear tax strategy to capitalize on the rescheduling of cannabis compared to Curaleaf.

As a result, despite its potential from the international segment, Curaleaf's valuation is relatively rich compared to its peers, especially considering that investors may be overly confident in MSOs' valuation in general at the moment.

Conclusion

Since my previous analysis on March 11, 2024, the stock has demonstrated significant growth, outpacing the S&P 500 Index and its peers. However, despite positive performance in 2024 Q1, including notable international performance and strategic acquisitions, challenges persist, particularly in maintaining domestic market share. Considering its relatively rich valuation compared to peers and a lack of clear tax strategy, I believe it is fair to shift to a "Hold" rating.

